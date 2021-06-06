 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   People suffering from long COVID reporting rapid improvement after getting vaccinated
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 hours ago  
It's almost as if medicine and science are reliable and worthwhile
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Is that anything like long pork
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Vaccine Zombies.  Reanimated creatures walking the earth.  Sweet.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Yes and no. 

I was in ICU with it (I'm the dude that wrote about my experiences a year ago, March). Came out of ICU and had shortness of breath, the whole laundry list of LH symptoms. 

I had my shots in April of this year. There has been improvement, but there are still days, like this past weekend where, out of nowhere, I had shortness of breath, a cough, and a lightly sore throat.

No temperature, I can still taste and smell just fine. 

So, it's reduced things, and I think(?) I'm getting better. But you'll still have days where it pops back up now and then.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
pastramithemosterotic: It's almost as if medicine and science are reliable and worthwhile


I don't know about "reliable" here, as I don't think anybody was expecting this to happen. It's one of those "that's odd..." moments in science. Definitely worthwhile though.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Huh, I wonder if any of this could be a placebo effect caused by the relief of getting the vaccine/hope that it would help.

I mean this is hardly a scientific study with control groups so it might play a big factor, but if it's helping some by resetting their immune systems or whatever other factors are going on then that's awesome.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I have a cough now that I don't believe was present before getting my first Pfizer shot. But I also quit my job and am in the process of selling my house and heading New England way from Texas which has led to an increase over my usual pack a day smoking.

So, I'm gonna blame the smoking.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
If I'm not being too forward - what treatment options were you offered? I think (when going after a retrovirus) a combination of prophylactic and curative remedies is best. Curious about the curative remedies in place.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
They just think they're getting better because their 5G download speeds are fantastic. And who doesn't feel better with insta-porn?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Well, as opposed by the alternative method of ignore it, minimize it, then pray about it when everything goes tits up
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
No, no, no. You see, it just took that long for the thoughts and prayers to properly coagulate and the check to Joel Osteen to clear.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

I'm sorry you've gone through this and I'm glad you have good days, but this doesn't really qualify as a "yes and no" response to medical research. You story is, after all, simply an anecdote.
 
cheap_thoughts
I had limited smelling before COVID in October 2020. I could smell cigarettes from a distance and it would take a strong pungent scent for me to smell most things. With COVID-19 it took four day to lose the olfactory/gustatory senses completely. After recovering, I could only taste sweet / salty, and rando cigarette smells. I had fatigue and brain fog afterwards for a long while. No coughing, no shortness of air. But breathing felt weird, so I did a few weeks of asmanex BID. I've had exercise induced asthma that's been well controlled with just albuterol since I was a toddler.

Moderna shot about 90 days afterwards (January 2021), did not see any real improvement from any of the so called long haul symptoms I had. I started a stimulant to help the fatigue. But a chiropractic adjustment a month ago on my thoracic spine sent a tingling sensation to my nasal cavity, and my olfactory senses seem back to better than my baseline.

I still smell cigarettes randomly though, but that's been a thing since when I first started taking bupropion in 1998.
 
ng2810
I was thinking the same thing...

Not saying that I don't believe the LHs but there has to be an aspect of this that is psychological, especially considering how Covid19 completely upended life as we knew it.

Wasn't there an episode of House where they thought a disease was spreading through a plane and it turned out Patient Zero just has a case of the Bends and everyone else was just imaging their symptoms?

It's like that...almost
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
cheap_thoughts
I'm happy to see you on the other side of the ICU. COVID sucks.

/Covid Oct 2020
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Likewise! Glad you're still here!!
 
anuran [TotalFark]
I had Captain Trumps last April. Not quite bad enough for the hospital, and they were short of beds anyway. Wound up with a bunch of long haul symptoms that have been improving slowly. Got the vaccine about a month ago, and it helped a lot with the fatigue, brain fog, and residual breathing problems. Not magic but definitely an improvement.

The loss of coordination is the slowest to resolve
 
keldaria
Not quite, the symptoms they have are real, not a mass hysteria or conversion disorder like that episode of House (I love that show btw). However the mind is a wonderful thing and just thinking that you are getting medicine that will help your symptoms often times by making the individual think positively about recovery and will mentally condition them to "feel" better even if the symptoms may never really change. Pain bothers them less and they feel more optimistic about their days dwelling less on the symptoms that previously bothered them.

In some cases the placebo effect can even work when patients know there is no medicinal value in what they are taking such as in cases of depression. Those experiencing long term effects from COVID often report symptoms like lack of energy which can also be a symptom of depression so it's entirely possible that some symptoms are reflective of other things triggered by the initial infection that the placebo effect of taking the vaccine may "cure" or help relieve.

There is also other explanations like the article mentions the immune system resetting potentially, but by itself the vaccine doesn't really do anything beyond teach the immune system to fight the virus itself so long term effects wouldn't inherently be part of something i would expect it could fix unless they were caused because the infection was chronic.
 
orbister
If this is true then it's (a) good news and (b) really, really going to annoy Fark's doomers.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
Name 'em.
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
This isn't science, it's self-reporting anecdote. I'm happy they feel better, but there really needs to be a double-blind study to make sure it's not psychosomatic or some other factor.
 
cyberspacedout
They're apparently not yet 100 percent sure of what the vaccine fixes for long haulers, or why it isn't a fix for all of them.

This disease has only been know to exist for a year and a half, so research on its long term effects on survivors is gonna take a while. In some cases, I'm guessing there likely is permanent physical damage.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
He has a strawman factory to maintain. Can't just sell 'em to MAGAs, after all.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
When researchers consider SARS-CoV-2, they focus on the ACE2-receptor bearing tissues it infects.  A small but growing number are starting to look at the CCR5 receptor bearing tissues--many of them members of white cell tissue subsets--and saying these might be important in the evolution of chronic covid symptoms. Almost no one is considering the neuropilin-1 receptor bearing tissues that host the virus.  That strikes me as being a huge oversight as this tissue is largely CNS or White cell tissue, the former of which is immune privilegedand therefore incredibly vulnerable to persistent viral infection.

If a chronic infection were burning it's way through the NRP1 receptor bearing compartment, the earliest and most conspicuous signs of that infection would be persistent anosmia and tinnitus, both of which are super-common in longhaulers.  The founder of Texas Roadhouse Steakhouses killed himself over endless longhaul tinnitus.

When a virus passages through a compartment, it adapts itself to the pressures of that compartment.  In the case of SARS-CoV-2, page through CNS tissue would result in epitopes that refined the virus's ability to enter via NRP1.  The part of RBD dedicated to ACE2 entry might atrophy a bit.  This matters because even a single nucleotide variance in the RBD can put an incredible amount of downward pressure of the efficacy of circulating humoral antibodies.  Normally the immune system would eventually adjust to such changes-they happen all the time-but as NRP1 receptor bearing tissues are immune privileged,antigen gathered in their vicinity is given a lower priority vis-a-vis matters of immunogenicity.

So what's it all mean?  Longhaulers may be carrying an epitope localized to CNS tissue that has undergone significant antigenic drift as it specialized to enter cells via neuropilin-1.  This epitope-if it existed-would be pretty good at dodging naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 antibodies thanks to corresponding changes in its receptor binding domain.  Consider it a host-specific, CNS confined substrain if you will.

Is it happening?  I don't know.  But I do know that it's an idea specific enough to be tested.  And if it were true, it would explain the CNS symptoms longhaulers experience in a way consistent with existing observations.
 
Persnickety Paladin
If there are enough anecdotes, they will do a study to verify if it is statistically significant in its magnitude.

Like there was one being evaluated on the pfizer vaccine and the effect it has on the duration and severity of menstrual flow. I don't know what happened to that one though. Maybe not enough women reported to deem a study neccessary...
 
Persnickety Paladin
Congrats to all the long haulers in this thread. I am relieved and happy to know you are well.
 
orbister
Now, now, you must know that it would be against the rules for me to do that. Naughty.
 
orbister
Now, now, you must know that it would be against the rules for me to do that. Naughty.


But I see we have been joined by someone who spent all last summer claiming that there would never be  vaccine, that there would be 3m dead in the US by 2nd November and that 80% of COVID patients had permanent lung damage.
 
natazha [BareFark]
"That's odd?"  Is what makes science fun.  Just confirming expectations/calculations is good, but it's the weird things we live for.  How the heck do galaxies rotate so fast without flying apart?  We must be missing something in the Standard model. COOL!

One study reported antibody levels increasing by a factor of eight or more in recovered patients that got vaccinated.
 
TastyEloi
This is encouraging news, and good to hear. Anything that might help long-term Covid folks is a positive sign.

But I would like to know, as someone who has been fully vaccinated, what are the chances of a vaccinated person developing long-term symptoms, should they be exposed to the virus? I know the chances of death or serious illness are extremely small, but of those vaccinated people who have developed mild illness, have any developed long-term problems?

Very soon I will go back into a work environment where I'll be in a room, surrounded by hundreds of people, some who won't be vaccinated, and almost no one will be wearing masks. I suspect I'll definitely be exposed to Covid at some point, so it would be nice to have some idea of the risks involved
 
zeroflight222
Wow, totally misread that.  Read "People suffering from long Covid reporting..." as meaning endless news cycles about Covid have started seeing a downturn since getting vaccinated.  Was like "well, I guess if you were smart enough to get vaccinated (assuming you were able to) you're probably not paying as close attention anymore.  Which might just be true too.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
We don't know.  Antibody titers resultant from vaccination are finite and ablated through exposure to the virus.  Once those antibodies are sufficiently ablated, infection results.  Depending on strain, persisting Memory white cells may or may not protect the host against severe infection.  There will be office outbreaks this year.  The GQP has shielded employers against liability.  The GQP has prohibited employers from requiring employees be vaccinated in some states.  Here's to hoping those outbreaks result in policy shift, and that you're not among them.
 
bobbyjoebobby
Immediately. It's psychosomatic.
 
GreenSun
https://www.reddit.com/r/CovidVaccina​t​ed/new/
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
Hey, don't go getting crazy.  That's the job of being a looney anti-vaxxer.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
That's truly horrifying. The sheer destruction this pandemic has brought upon us beggars belief.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
I especially liked this one.

https://www.reddit.com/r/CovidVaccina​t​ed/comments/nq3x89/most_people_who_hav​e_a_normalpositive_covid19/
 
