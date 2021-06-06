 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Welcome to Brooklyn ..... CRUNCH   (abc7ny.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Do you believe? If you believe clap your hands, don't let Seastreak Commodore die!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The captain?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Just wanted to wave to his Girlfriend
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
That's actually a pretty nice looking ferry. When I was growing up the one we used to take to get to Vancouver or Whidbey Island was basically a transport barge.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I personally enjoyed how this article was written like this was close to the Titanic.  It ran aground in the Bronx surrounded by 10 million humans.  I think a rescue is possible.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I met a big fairy in the Bronx once.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 20 hours ago  
We ride back and forth to and from the Jersey shore with this boat, she's the fastest one the water (avg 35 knots) and the newest one in her fleet. I just talked to my Capitan and he said they were taking on water and grounded it intentionally. Two Capitans on board her at all times so the investigation should be interesting.

/We only do 32 knots but we race with her all the time
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Can't wait for the "Ooops! All Brooklyn!" version to hit the supermarkets.

/dnrtfa
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"The East River Ferry is now arriving at dock eight...  dock nine...  dock ten..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 19 hours ago  
And now that I've read the article, my even dumber response:

Local hero Sully Sullenberger made an emergency water landing nearby in order to assist with the evacuation effort.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Anal-retentive Brooklynite and ex ferry commuter of many years here:  That's not the East River Ferry.  That's the Seastreak.  It runs between New Jersey and NYC.  So just another typical NJ driver on NYC streets.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Quinzy: I personally enjoyed how this article was written like this was close to the Titanic.  It ran aground in the Bronx surrounded by 10 million humans.  I think a rescue is possible.


But it was like as terrible as that Hinduborg balloon exploding? Like the one where the radio guy was super sad? It was literally as bad as that

/Literally
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 hours ago  
It would be more funny if it was The Bronx boat.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
