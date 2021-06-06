 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Dare accepted   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
54
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Criminal law, 27-year-old Missouri man, controlled substance Hutcheson, Felony, Columbia Police Department spokesperson, auto accident, t-shirt  
•       •       •

54 Comments
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
DARE taught me how to use drugs properly. The program took the mystery away from the aura of drug use. Lessons I learned: pot/acid/shrooms are okay, don't drive after drinking more than three beers, stay away hard narcotics. All that I learned at the age of 12, then promptly began following the lessons a year or so later.

Some of my friends didn't pay attention. They're mostly dead, in prison or homeless, today. YMMV...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Not only have I never been offered free drugs; I've rarely been offered drugs. DARE made it sound like I could find them on every corner. That simply isn't true, as I live on a corner.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Tiny Tim is looking better these days.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Man?

Between the hair and the boobs that's at least half a woman.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Drugs Are Really Excellent
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I guess his clever disguise didn't work as well as he thought.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
See kids? As soon as you start disobeying authority by drinking or smoking pot, it's more-or-less inevitable that your life will enter a downward spiral that only ends when you overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin that you bought with money you got stealing Precious Moments figurines from you grandmother's house after getting released from prison for a drunken hit-and-run and punching puppies.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I thought D.A.R.E. shirts were worn ironically anyway?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I don't think I ever had a dealer that didn't own at least one DARE t-shirt.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
DARE is still around? Didn't the multiple reports of saying it works for shiat shut it down? Guess cops needed that sweet money for the DARE stuff.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The Ironic tag has the day off I guess.
 
triptheory [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

jmr61: Man?

Between the hair and the boobs that's at least half a woman.


He can lose the weight. You'll be an asshole forever.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I remember Dare classes in 5th grade, long before I had any exposure to drugs or alcohol.

7 grade was Great, the gang resistance class, which seems unnecessary considering I went to a white school in a middle class white suburb

The Dare education didn't really work, since I turned out to be an addict and alcoholic anyway
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

groppet: DARE is still around? Didn't the multiple reports of saying it works for shiat shut it down? Guess cops needed that sweet money for the DARE stuff.


How high are you?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Rann Xerox: [Fark user image 464x580]
[Fark user image 600x592]


After all this time, I still remember the lyrics. I couldn't tell you what I had for breakfast today, but my memory has strange priorities.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Weak American anti-drug programming send youth down on wrong path, when he just need Hard Bass.
Soviet Army dancing to Hard Bass
Youtube A1PAO3jgmXY
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: See kids? As soon as you start disobeying authority by drinking or smoking pot, it's more-or-less inevitable that your life will enter a downward spiral that only ends when you overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin that you bought with money you got stealing Precious Moments figurines from you grandmother's house after getting released from prison for a drunken hit-and-run and punching puppies.


That was oddly specific.

You wanna talk about it, bro?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 hours ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I remember Dare classes in 5th grade, long before I had any exposure to drugs or alcohol.

7 grade was Great, the gang resistance class, which seems unnecessary considering I went to a white school in a middle class white suburb

The Dare education didn't really work, since I turned out to be an addict and alcoholic anyway


Bootlickers hiring cops to go around and lie to kids.

How could that plan ever have failed????

/didn't work for me either
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

groppet: DARE is still around? Didn't the multiple reports of saying it works for shiat shut it down? Guess cops needed that sweet money for the DARE stuff.


Lol when has something not working made the government reconsider it? Hell, it seems only programs the government likes killing are the ones that do work.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Gorillaz - DARE (Official Video)
Youtube uAOR6ib95kQ
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Dare shirts are targets for the police.  It means the wearer is at risk for drug use.  It's called intelligence gathering, just like Facebook.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
This guy wasn't even alive in the 1980s but he's got the shirt and the lopsided haircut. If he's ever played Rock Me Amadeus for his neighbors he should get the death penalty.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/wasn't look at his neck
//starbuck, starbuck
///shoot the moon!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Algebrat: Weak American anti-drug programming send youth down on wrong path, when he just need Hard Bass.
[YouTube video: Soviet Army dancing to Hard Bass]


Well, that settles in it. I was thinking about doing drugs, now I know better.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I would like to know what kind of drugs his hairdresser was on, so that I may avoid them
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 20 hours ago  
ha! my town made the news! i have a habit of checking this most mornings, and made note of it friday.

https://report.boonecountymo.org/mrcj​a​va/servlet/RMS01_MP.I00090s
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ComaToast: This guy wasn't even alive in the 1980s but he's got the shirt and the lopsided haircut. If he's ever played Rock Me Amadeus for his neighbors he should get the death penalty.


This has major "Oh, you like the 80s? Name three of it albums" energy to it.
 
Katwang
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Didn't Nancy teach you people anything?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Combustion: Not only have I never been offered free drugs; I've rarely been offered drugs. DARE made it sound like I could find them on every corner. That simply isn't true, as I live on a corner.


Even someone like me who does not partake has been offered a pass of a bowl. Weed is like beer or vodka. Your friend offers you a hit same way he might offer a beer. It is bad manners to hog the bong. Then they would never offer you drugs again. I was even offered shrouds once.

I have a feeling people on meth or crack/cocaine don't, seeing as how expensive and crazy it makes them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Just give me the ol' 'Business on the Side, Party on the Other Side' cut!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Katwang: Didn't Nancy teach you people anything?
[Fark user image image 425x629]


Absolutely! She taught me that the entire nation will get behind futile and ineffectual government policies/movements with the only litmus test for success being whether or not it will help them sleep better at night.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
coolukulele.comView Full Size

Am I the only one who gets a Tiny Tim vibe?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

mrshowrules: [coolukulele.com image 515x666]
Am I the only one who gets a Tiny Tim vibe?


It was literally in the fourth comment.

/ also figuratively
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

mrshowrules: [coolukulele.com image 515x666]
Am I the only one who gets a Tiny Tim vibe?


I came here to post a pic of him too but saw yours first.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Somacandra: Tiny Tim is looking better these days.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Madman drummers bummers: mrshowrules: [coolukulele.com image 515x666]
Am I the only one who gets a Tiny Tim vibe?

It was literally in the fourth comment.

/ also figuratively


I did actually go through the thread first but I missed it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Most of the better/smarter drug dealers I knew in high school would have a single D.A.R.E. bumper sticker on their car.  They moved more drugs and were generally weren't hassled by the cops.

The dumber ones were plastered in Pink Floyd + Grateful Dead stickers and they were usually good guys to go to if you needed $20 of weed.  They were constantly harassed by the cops.

Not saying it was right, but try not to paint a target on your back.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Katwang: Didn't Nancy teach you people anything?
[Fark user image 425x629]


How to give head to get ahead in Hollywood?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Combustion: Not only have I never been offered free drugs; I've rarely been offered drugs. DARE made it sound like I could find them on every corner. That simply isn't true, as I live on a corner.

Even someone like me who does not partake has been offered a pass of a bowl. Weed is like beer or vodka. Your friend offers you a hit same way he might offer a beer. It is bad manners to hog the bong. Then they would never offer you drugs again. I was even offered shrouds once.

I have a feeling people on meth or crack/cocaine don't, seeing as how expensive and crazy it makes them.


Well yeah, obviously my friends offered...but I'm talking about Stranger Danger. The evil man offering you coke, or PCP on the corner.

It usually doesn't happen. The cops would bust someone just standing there auctioning off drugs.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 hours ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I was even offered shrouds once.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
?
 
chewd
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Katwang: Didn't Nancy teach you people anything?
[Fark user image 425x629]


Theres a trademark on that logo!?!  they were concerned people would steal that logo & dilute its value?

LOL.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Somacandra: Tiny Tim is looking better these days.


Well considering he's dead...
 
soupafi
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Dare made me want to try drugs.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


