(NL Times (Netherlands))   In the Netherlands summer has arrived, the lockdown is slowly being lifted and people can once again enjoy drinks in bars, fight afterwards amongst the 100 or so patrons of two rival bars. Bats were used, wooden or mammal is not clear   (nltimes.nl) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If only the people of the Netherlands had something to make them more laid back and mellow.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Feyenoord v. Ajax?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Most likely it started as an argument over whether to go Dutch.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wooden bats, Subby. Also, probably some rudders.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Someone's not familiar with soccer club fans. The Dutch are usually congenial people. The subject of sports teams and the resilience of the country's dykes is an area of contention.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is baseball popular in the Netherlands?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
/not all summer festivals are created equal
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 day ago  

i_dig_chicks: Is baseball popular in the Netherlands?


They've won more European championships than any other country, but their national team is made up mostly of players from their colonies in the Caribbean.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 day ago  
The only rival bars I ever heard of were Cheers vs. Gary's Olde Towne Tavern.

On second thought,  there was a crazy bastard in Little Rock that beat a disc jockey co-owner of a boot-scoot joint almost to death and burned several other places down. Bennigan's became known as "BurnAgains" after the second or third arson act.

However, these were the acts of a money hungry nut, and I don't think patrons of any bar or club ever thought themselves as belonging to a team-like group in competition with others, and probably frequented most clubs equally.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 day ago  
Leader boggin.  Bats don't shiv!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

i_dig_chicks: Is baseball popular in the Netherlands?


Could be cricket, too.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 day ago  

dryknife: The only rival bars I ever heard of were Cheers vs. Gary's Olde Towne Tavern.

On second thought,  there was a crazy bastard in Little Rock that beat a disc jockey co-owner of a boot-scoot joint almost to death and burned several other places down. Bennigan's became known as "BurnAgains" after the second or third arson act.

However, these were the acts of a money hungry nut, and I don't think patrons of any bar or club ever thought themselves as belonging to a team-like group in competition with others, and probably frequented most clubs equally.


Gary's always cheated.
 
groverpm
‘’ 22 hours ago  

i_dig_chicks: Is baseball popular in the Netherlands?


Surprisingly, yes. It's called "honkball" though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Drink Drink Drink (The Drinking Song)
Youtube OI3Bcgh4Jko
 
Uranus
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Feyenoord v. Ajax?


nah...f*cking Brabanders.
 
groverpm
‘’ 22 hours ago  

FrancoFile: i_dig_chicks: Is baseball popular in the Netherlands?

Could be cricket, too.


Is also popular but not as popular as honkball (see post above)
 
Uranus
‘’ 22 hours ago  

groverpm: FrancoFile: i_dig_chicks: Is baseball popular in the Netherlands?

Could be cricket, too.

Is also popular but not as popular as honkball (see post above)


The Dutch cricket team is usually very popular at world cup cricket....

They once (mid 2010's I think) tried to have a triangular international cricket series in Holland, and every.single.game. was rained out. Not a single over bowled
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 hours ago  
BB?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Is the police emblem a burning book?
 
genner
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 hours ago  

groverpm: FrancoFile: i_dig_chicks: Is baseball popular in the Netherlands?

Could be cricket, too.

Is also popular but not as popular as honkball (see post above)


Can't play honkball without a honkbag.
 
softshoes
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Gary's wanted for questioning.
 
