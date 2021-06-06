 Skip to content
73
casual disregard
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just make sure to take my eyes off the road. No problems so far.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 day ago  
Was it a Curly-Wurly and did you need a ride?
 
db2
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lights have gotten smaller over time, and "any given intensity appears brighter if it's emitted by a smaller apparent surface versus a larger one," said Daniel Stern, chief editor of Driving Vision News star of the film "Home Alone"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 day ago  

db2: Lights have gotten smaller over time, and "any given intensity appears brighter if it's emitted by a smaller apparent surface versus a larger one," said Daniel Stern, chief editor of Driving Vision News star of the film "Home Alone"


After being hit on the head, Danny thinks he's a columnist.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 day ago  
And the same douchebag who: A) drives an SUV, and B) mounts after market floodlights on it, will also be very likely to tailgate the shiat out of you because go fast go fast.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yes. I remember I complained about this in a football thread last fall. I farking hate these high intensity headlights. In most states, it's illegal to drive with your high beams on if there is other traffic. Why are these blinding farking headlights okay?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 day ago  
I remember when i was a kid & mom & would take her car to get inspected, one of the things they inspected was how your headlights were aimed. They had a couple targets on the wall and if your headlights were aimed too high you had to adjust them before it would pass inspection.

They dont do that anymore.

/also loud exhaust used to be illegal
 
cleek
‘’ 1 day ago  

cefm: And the same douchebag who: A) drives an SUV, and B) mounts after market floodlights on it, will also be very likely to tailgate the shiat out of you because go fast go fast.


and then i have my recurring daydream of mounting a giant retractable ever-so-slightly-concave mirror on the back of my car.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 day ago  

chewd: I remember when i was a kid & mom & would take her car to get inspected, one of the things they inspected was how your headlights were aimed. They had a couple targets on the wall and if your headlights were aimed too high you had to adjust them before it would pass inspection.

They dont do that anymore.

/also loud exhaust used to be illegal


Well most headlights cant be adjusted anymore, so unless the car has had front end damage they should be lined up properly.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 day ago  

ReapTheChaos: Well most headlights cant be adjusted anymore, so unless the car has had front end damage they should be lined up properly.


Then these cares have a faulty design & should not be allowed on the road.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 day ago  
Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

chewd: They dont do that anymore.

/also loud exhaust used to be illegal


Yeah, but now the large Mercedes and Maseratis make a lot of noise...do you want to make the rich unhappy?!
 
non-racer X
‘’ 1 day ago  

ReapTheChaos: chewd: I remember when i was a kid & mom & would take her car to get inspected, one of the things they inspected was how your headlights were aimed. They had a couple targets on the wall and if your headlights were aimed too high you had to adjust them before it would pass inspection.

They dont do that anymore.

/also loud exhaust used to be illegal

Well most headlights cant be adjusted anymore, so unless the car has had front end damage they should be lined up properly.


Even though they are giant plastic modules now there should be 2 adjusting screws on them.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 day ago  
adaptive shading window glass!?!    I want it now!

my car should come with its own Transitions lenses
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
They're just broken heroes on a last-chance power drive.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mouser: Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.


They do.

It's still not good and waits until the oncoming driver can actually see the high beams instead of before they come over a hill or turn or whatever so it doesn't really work. So if you're not an asshole you still have to turn them off manually.

Really, high beams aren't that much brighter they just also point up (hence the farking name) and to the side so you can see if deer or such are on the side of the road. Unless it's a pitch black moonless night with deer around you don't farking need to turn them on.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bertuccio: Mouser: Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.

They do.

It's still not good and waits until the oncoming driver can actually see the high beams instead of before they come over a hill or turn or whatever so it doesn't really work. So if you're not an asshole you still have to turn them off manually.

Really, high beams aren't that much brighter they just also point up (hence the farking name) and to the side so you can see if deer or such are on the side of the road. Unless it's a pitch black moonless night with deer around you don't farking need to turn them on.


Sorry that's the non-specific plural could-be-anybody "you".  Not the specific singular you "you".
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 day ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was it a Curly-Wurly and did you need a ride?


I know this is a different song, but all I can think of is "There's a bathroom" on the right."
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 day ago  
On the contrary, I've noticed *a lot less* blinding motorists.   People don't even use 'brights' all that often anymore. I almost never use them.  And it's because the headlights are designed better, aimed where they're supposed to be, and integrated into the car.

Being blinded by other motorists is  a lot less of a problem than the bad ol' days of sealed beams -- where any dumb fark with a screw driver could aim the farking things wherever they pleased.

YMMV, but I was just thinking about this the other day.  Driving at night is just so much better than it used to be for both directions of traffic.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 day ago  

DarnoKonrad: On the contrary, I've noticed *a lot less* blinding motorists.   People don't even use 'brights' all that often anymore. I almost never use them.  And it's because the headlights are designed better, aimed where they're supposed to be, and integrated into the car.

Being blinded by other motorists is  a lot less of a problem than the bad ol' days of sealed beams -- where any dumb fark with a screw driver could aim the farking things wherever they pleased.

YMMV, but I was just thinking about this the other day.  Driving at night is just so much better than it used to be for both directions of traffic.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mouser: Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.


My 2014 chrysler town and country had automatic high beams.

/ my 2016 Odyssey doesn't
// my sincerest apologies to the first few cars I passed prior to not realizing
 
Devo
‘’ 1 day ago  

DarnoKonrad: On the contrary, I've noticed *a lot less* blinding motorists.   People don't even use 'brights' all that often anymore. I almost never use them.  And it's because the headlights are designed better, aimed where they're supposed to be, and integrated into the car.

Being blinded by other motorists is  a lot less of a problem than the bad ol' days of sealed beams -- where any dumb fark with a screw driver could aim the farking things wherever they pleased.

YMMV, but I was just thinking about this the other day.  Driving at night is just so much better than it used to be for both directions of traffic.


I had a beater aka Key West Cruiser in my youth, I used card board and duct tape to point the head lights I the right direction.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not a problem in my 2016 RAV4. "Halogen projector" headlights are the worst. They do a stupendous job of illuminating the trees above me when on high beam, and I can just about see the road on low.

Now, I know why everyone drives with their "fog" lights on. They improve visibility right in front of the car.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 day ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: fewer



I disagree.  Cars aren't countable. They're just everywhere, all the time.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bertuccio: Really, high beams aren't that much brighter they just also point up (hence the farking name) and to the side so you can see if deer or such are on the side of the road. Unless it's a pitch black moonless night with deer around you don't farking need to turn them on.


This. I live in and do 99.9% of my driving within the city limits, I couldn't even guess when the last time I used my high beams was, 8-10 years? Maybe longer? That's why I'm always baffled at the amount of people who have theirs on. The main streets are all lined with street lights, and the side streets have them at every intersection. How bright do these people need it to be?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 day ago  
chewd:
/also loud exhaust used to be illegal

Harleys and Hondas with "fart cans"...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 day ago  

ReapTheChaos: Bertuccio: Really, high beams aren't that much brighter they just also point up (hence the farking name) and to the side so you can see if deer or such are on the side of the road. Unless it's a pitch black moonless night with deer around you don't farking need to turn them on.

This. I live in and do 99.9% of my driving within the city limits, I couldn't even guess when the last time I used my high beams was, 8-10 years? Maybe longer? That's why I'm always baffled at the amount of people who have theirs on. The main streets are all lined with street lights, and the side streets have them at every intersection. How bright do these people need it to be?



My commute is all rural highway. . .people don't use brights out there either.  There's just no point in using them.  And if they are, it's some ancient farm truck.

IF I am blinded, 9/10 it's a jacked-up truck with aftermarket headlights.  Maybe it's similar in the city?  Aftermarket bling.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
[old_news_is_so_exciting.jpg]

This has been a problem for at least 20 years.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I bought a used Jeep a few years ago and didn't realize how damn bright the lights were until my wife was driving it behind me while taking it to the shop. (I was in a rental driving to the shop)  Had them make sure to adjust the lights so I didn't blind anyone but they're still pretty bright but at least people weren't flashing their high beams at me anymore.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 day ago  

TheCableGuy: Mouser: Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.

My 2014 chrysler town and country had automatic high beams.

/ my 2016 Odyssey doesn't
// my sincerest apologies to the first few cars I passed prior to not realizing


My 1966 Cadillac had them. I had to adjust the sensor a couple of times to get them right, but once set they worked flawlessly.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 1 day ago  
Most of the drivers of those trucks regard the fact that their headlights blind the people in compact cars as being a feature and not a bug.
 
Paleorific
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have a 2007 Mazda 3. The headlight's aim is naturally low and can be adjusted a bit, enough that I can run brights without much bother to oncoming traffic.  I never get flashed.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 day ago  

ReapTheChaos: chewd: I remember when i was a kid & mom & would take her car to get inspected, one of the things they inspected was how your headlights were aimed. They had a couple targets on the wall and if your headlights were aimed too high you had to adjust them before it would pass inspection.

They dont do that anymore.

/also loud exhaust used to be illegal

Well most headlights cant be adjusted anymore, so unless the car has had front end damage they should be lined up properly.


The Carolina squat enters the conversation.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mouser: Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.


My 60 Cadillac limo has a photo eye mounted in what looks like a hood ornament on the dash. It's an auto dimmer.    Not home (always at work, ewww, or I'd take a pic of mine to show you)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 day ago  
Aim the driver side headlight slightly down and to the right using the screws. To compensate for distance, aim the passenger side headlight straight ahead and up a bit. The lights wont be in the faces of oncoming drivers and you'll see well and far, even in fog. Some chain parts/big box stores will adjust headlamps for free at purchase & installation. Ask.
 
uutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A Republican co-worker went to a Springsteen concert and didn't like Bruce's "cover" of this song.  Couldn't convince him otherwise.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Waaaa the world keeps changing and I don't like it Waaaaa.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

cefm: And the same douchebag who: A) drives an SUV, and B) mounts after market floodlights on it, will also be very likely to tailgate the shiat out of you because go fast go fast.


Tailgaters are powerless people trying to fill the void with the illusion of power.

Not actual power.

People who feel they have power over their lives dont have the need to taligate
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Yes. I remember I complained about this in a football thread last fall. I farking hate these high intensity headlights. In most states, it's illegal to drive with your high beams on if there is other traffic. Why are these blinding farking headlights okay?


Cause theyre so freedomy!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

chewd: I remember when i was a kid & mom & would take her car to get inspected, one of the things they inspected was how your headlights were aimed. They had a couple targets on the wall and if your headlights were aimed too high you had to adjust them before it would pass inspection.

They dont do that anymore.

/also loud exhaust used to be illegal


So youre saying back when murca was a Democratic Republic??
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

cleek: cefm: And the same douchebag who: A) drives an SUV, and B) mounts after market floodlights on it, will also be very likely to tailgate the shiat out of you because go fast go fast.

and then i have my recurring daydream of mounting a giant retractable ever-so-slightly-concave mirror on the back of my car.


Lasers work better

Bout 20 watts should do it
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

ReapTheChaos: chewd: I remember when i was a kid & mom & would take her car to get inspected, one of the things they inspected was how your headlights were aimed. They had a couple targets on the wall and if your headlights were aimed too high you had to adjust them before it would pass inspection.

They dont do that anymore.

/also loud exhaust used to be illegal

Well most headlights cant be adjusted anymore, so unless the car has had front end damage they should be lined up properly.


Or unless you buy a Toyota.

Then u can adjust all u want
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mouser: Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.


That sounds too complicated!!!

Self driving cars not so much.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 hours ago  

stuffy: Waaaa the world keeps changing and I don't like it Waaaaa.


zero/ten

This isn't an "I'm old and don't like change" issue, it's a safety issue. People don't like being blinded while driving. There's no reason anyone needs headlights that are brighter than the sun.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It depends on where I am. There's a fair number of homeless and street people in cities, some of who wear all black and jaywalk then get Pikachu shocked when you almost hit them.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Mouser: Now, if they can just make headlights that switch off the high-beam when an oncoming car is detected.


Had it since the 50's
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 21 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Yes. I remember I complained about this in a football thread last fall. I farking hate these high intensity headlights. In most states, it's illegal to drive with your high beams on if there is other traffic. Why are these blinding farking headlights okay?


There are laws requiring the headlights are aimed properly to avoid most of the glare from event he brightest lites, but it looks like even the manufacturers ignore them. Again, law enforcement only does its job when it gets a power bump for doing it.

/ "Pick up that can, citizen"
// don't get me started on cops leaving flashy lites on while stopped, blinding anyone approaching
/// and those lite bars that the 4WD crowd likes to draw yer attention with are starting to show up on regular cars. ARGHHH!
 
chewd
‘’ 21 hours ago  

abhorrent1: This isn't an "I'm old and don't like change" issue, it's a safety issue. People don't like being blinded while driving. There's no reason anyone needs headlights that are brighter than the sun.


Its a war of escalation. People cant see at night because of other peoples bright headlights, so they get brighter headlights so they can see again.... then the other people cant see so they put on some fog lights... etc etc etc

Heres the thing, you dont actually need to see the trees and the fences and the fields beyond. All you really need to see are the lines on the road, the signs, and the other cars, and those things all have lights or reflective stuff on them.... you could see them with a cheap flashlight taped to your bumper... if it wasnt for all the twits running around bristling with 2000 candlepower spotlights.
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ReapTheChaos: Bertuccio: Really, high beams aren't that much brighter they just also point up (hence the farking name) and to the side so you can see if deer or such are on the side of the road. Unless it's a pitch black moonless night with deer around you don't farking need to turn them on.

This. I live in and do 99.9% of my driving within the city limits, I couldn't even guess when the last time I used my high beams was, 8-10 years? Maybe longer? That's why I'm always baffled at the amount of people who have theirs on. The main streets are all lined with street lights, and the side streets have them at every intersection. How bright do these people need it to be?


I live in the very back of a decent sized neighborhood. There are street lamps on the two main streets. Everything else is darkness. There isn't a single street light within a quarter mile of my house. Across the street from me is a nature preserve with deer, possum, raccoons, etc. I use my brights every time I come home at night.
Last  night the wife & I went out for our daughter's birthday and came home around 11 pm. We were driving her Mazda (more comfortable for her than my Focus ST). It has the automatic brights. Which freaking never come on. If it detects any reflection off of any parked car along the pitch-black road we're on, they won't even turn on. You have to pull them back and hold them if you want the brights on. One of my jobs today is to see if I can turn off that automatic feature.
Some of us are responsible enough to turn off the brights when we see other headlights coming over a hill or about to turn onto the same street. There are still times where it makes sense to use brights.

/ I also hate the auto-slowdown feature for cruise control
// and the auto-wipers when there's one drop of rain
/// three!!!
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 21 hours ago  

cleek: cefm: And the same douchebag who: A) drives an SUV, and B) mounts after market floodlights on it, will also be very likely to tailgate the shiat out of you because go fast go fast.

and then i have my recurring daydream of mounting a giant retractable ever-so-slightly-concave mirror on the back of my car.


Option 2:
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
