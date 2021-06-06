 Skip to content
June 6, 1944
128
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Several ceremonies are scheduled Sunday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the decisive assault that led to the liberation of France and western Europe from Nazi control, and honor those who fell.

Antifa's at it again. Better send patriots with confederate flags and police badges to break this up and beat down some old men.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
SABATON - Primo Victoria (Official Music Video)
Youtube qVHyl0P_P-M

Celebrate through Nazi prevention.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 day ago  
CBS radio coverage of the landings
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 day ago  
So it's Anti-fa day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 day ago  
Remember, it would have gone much worse for the Allies if Hitler hadn't been fooled about where the invasion was happening.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opera​t​ion_Fortitude
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Nazis would have won if Prescott Bush had had his way.

USA!!!!


/ lots of heros
// thank you
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
June 5th, 1944, D-Day. I was early.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Remember, it would have gone much worse for the Allies if Hitler hadn't been fooled about where the invasion was happening.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operat​ion_Fortitude


Allies would have lost the European theater.
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Random family lore: Grandpa was a truck driver for the Army in England in 1944. He was supposed to go ashore on June 6 for D-Day but was sick (or "sick"?) and stayed in England, he hit the beaches of France a few days later. He was part of the red ball express supplying the front as it expanded across France. He died before I was born so I never got to talk to him about it, but so goes the family story on grandpas WW2 experience. My other grandpa didn't do anything because he had a family (?), again family lore so I don't know how he didn't get drafted to do something for the war effort. CSB the grandpa that didn't do anything, his brother (great uncle) was a fighter pilot in the Med and NW Europe and I've found all sorts of debriefs of his experiences, like witnessing his wingmen having a mid air collision over the Med and gun cam footage of him damaging a Nazi fighter plane. He also crashed a plane in California and grandma said after that he was never the same...

/CSB Sunday morning greatest generation stories
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.


As was my father. Normandy should be buzzing today.  Happy ANTIFA day.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My Dad didn't take part in the invasion but arrived in France a month later. He spent the first few years of the war on Attu Island with the Alaska Defense Command and was in transition to a European unit (one of the few who fought in both the Pacific and European theaters). Unfortunately, if Dad were still alive he would be railing against Antifa and the irony would go right over his head.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 day ago  

bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.


WW2 troops fought enemy combatants.  Probably a good number of fascists and racists by Fark standards on our side.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My grandfather was in the Navy and got his orders. A series of delays, breakdowns and transports leaving early kept him from going to the Pacific. By the time he was able to get there, he had become to well trained to leave the boat he was on. I'm thankful for that, but I'm pretty sure he had survivors guilt. The way his face would change when he spoke about his service would make you sad.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 1 day ago  
ANTIFA!!!!!!

Great-grandpa, great uncles, etc. on one side and grandpa on the other were both Normandy Vets, both gramps medals. The story of the non-great one is that, wounded in one hand, he just switched the hand on the trigger and kept going. Don't know if it is true, but ambidexterity does run in the family and he was one of us two hand using freaks.

I always thought it was a myth until other vets discussed it at his funeral.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kozlo: Random family lore: Grandpa was a truck driver for the Army in England in 1944. He was supposed to go ashore on June 6 for D-Day but was sick (or "sick"?) and stayed in England, he hit the beaches of France a few days later. He was part of the red ball express supplying the front as it expanded across France. He died before I was born so I never got to talk to him about it, but so goes the family story on grandpas WW2 experience. My other grandpa didn't do anything because he had a family (?), again family lore so I don't know how he didn't get drafted to do something for the war effort. CSB the grandpa that didn't do anything, his brother (great uncle) was a fighter pilot in the Med and NW Europe and I've found all sorts of debriefs of his experiences, like witnessing his wingmen having a mid air collision over the Med and gun cam footage of him damaging a Nazi fighter plane. He also crashed a plane in California and grandma said after that he was never the same...

/CSB Sunday morning greatest generation stories


I found the military records of both my grandfathers as well as my Dad. Dad's father served in WWI and was still young enough to have to register for WW2 (but was not called). Mom's father registered for WWI but was not called and aged out of WW2. Probably having a wife and daughter played a part but I think the most likely reason was his civilian occupation: self employed farmer.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Abox: bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.

WW2 troops fought enemy combatants.  Probably a good number of fascists and racists by Fark standards on our side.


"Our"?
The white nationalist traitors weren't there. Their shiatty, cowardly kind dodged the draft and sent Hitler money - just as they support Trump and Putin today.
Traitors.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.


I smarted your comment for your stance against fascism (and by extension a tough position with the family)...but I just wanted to check, am I wrong to have Farkied you as supporting the state of Israel?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  

bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.


My grandfather died in a Jewish concentration camp.

/he fell out of the guard tower
//I'll be here all week. Try the veal.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 day ago  

jso2897: Abox: bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.

WW2 troops fought enemy combatants.  Probably a good number of fascists and racists by Fark standards on our side.

"Our"?


Allies.  Assuming "fought fascism" means fought against the Germans and company.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  
Remember the Normandy
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Instant politics. Fark lives down to expectations yet again.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Resident Muslim: bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.

I smarted your comment for your stance against fascism (and by extension a tough position with the family)...but I just wanted to check, am I wrong to have Farkied you as supporting the state of Israel?


I'm Israeli.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 day ago  

bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.


"Fascist" LARPers exist today because your grandfather and his colleagues destroyed real fascism, neutering the concept so thoroughly it only exists now as the equivalent of an RPG alignment.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 day ago  
If you're interested in reading about the WWII experience from people who were there, I recommend these books by Ernie Pyle and Bill Mauldin.

wordsenvisioned.comView Full Size


media-amazon.comView Full Size


assets.catawiki.nlView Full Size
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 1 day ago  

jso2897: Abox: bostonguy: My grandfather fought fascism in World War II. Most of my many uncles and aunts on that side are supporting fascism today.

My grandfather is turning over in his grave.

WW2 troops fought enemy combatants.  Probably a good number of fascists and racists by Fark standards on our side.

"Our"?
The white nationalist traitors weren't there. Their shiatty, cowardly kind dodged the draft and sent Hitler money - just as they support Trump and Putin today.
Traitors.


And that's the difference.  People with beliefs we find deplorable still fought on the side of the USA.  Today's deplorables ally with our external rivals and enemies.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 day ago  
 I've mentioned this in other threads, but if you're ever in New Orleans and not too disabled by a hangover, YOU MUST visit the National WWII museum. It's fascinating. Warplanes hanging from rafters, a few surviving vets as ushers, and when I was there there was even a Rolls-Royce fighter plane engine right at the front door.

Plenty of Higgins boats (the ones used at D-Day), too. Jeeps, tents, love letters from soldiers....all of it. And the fun part is that it's divided by Axis and Allied exhibits. You'll learn a lot. It's not just the American experience, it's the whole war.

The reason I make this post is that it started as the "D-Day" museum, probably because all of the boats you saw in the beginning of Saving Private Ryan were made here. But over the years it blossomed with new buildings and became a full-blown WWII masterpiece.

Seriously, get your ass off Bourbon St and see it.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 day ago  
The greatest hoax of all time:

D-Day had nothing to do with winning WWII.  D-Day was ONLY about keeping the Soviet Union from taking over all of Europe.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 day ago  

Porkbelly: The greatest hoax of all time:

D-Day had nothing to do with winning WWII.  D-Day was ONLY about keeping the Soviet Union from taking over all of Europe.


In case there is any confusion, the hoax was that d-day was about winning WWII.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My grandfather was a glider pilot and was in D-Day. I don't know any more than that because he never discussed his service with anyone in the family and died of lung cancer from smoking in 1986. My wife did find his honorable discharge record from 1945.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 day ago  

Porkbelly: Porkbelly: The greatest hoax of all time:

D-Day had nothing to do with winning WWII.  D-Day was ONLY about keeping the Soviet Union from taking over all of Europe.

In case there is any confusion, the hoax was that d-day was about winning WWII.


Stanley Kubrick filmed the whole thing on a sound stage.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Abox: Allies. Assuming "fought fascism" means fought against the Germans and company.


So who are the "Racists and fascists by Fark standards" you are talking about?
Can you name, or quote who you are referring to?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 day ago  

Porkbelly: The greatest hoax of all time:

D-Day had nothing to do with winning WWII.  D-Day was ONLY about keeping the Soviet Union from taking over all of Europe.


If we'd rolled on to Moscow like General Patton wanted, we wouldn't be having this argument.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  

jjorsett: Instant politics. Fark lives down to expectations yet again.


World War II should be remembered as the politically neutral event that it was and not besmirched with anti fascist revisionism.

There were good people on both sides. Nobody knows why they fought, but it is important to remember that our side won.

We must never forget those who died for us to win, for whatever reason that was, so that in remembrance we might not lose again if whatever happened occurred again, which as we noted was neutral.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 day ago  
Historian John Keegan wrote an fascinating introduction to Six Armies in Normandy, recounting his boyhood in wartime Britain and how it looked to his young eyes. an excerpt:
"...one evening some weeks later the sky over the house began to fill with the sound of aircraft, which swelled until it overflowed the darkness from edge to edge. Its first tremors had taken my parents into the garden, and as the roar grew I followed and stood between them to gaze awestruck at the constellation of red, green, and yellow lights which rode across the heavens and streamed southwards towards the sea. It seemed as every aircraft in the world was in flight, as wave followed wave without intermission, dimly discernible as darker corpuscles on the black plasma of the clouds, which the moon had not yet risen to illuminate. The element of noise in which they swam became solid, blocking our ears, entering our lungs and beating the ground beneath our feet with the relentless surge of an ocean swell. Long after the last had passed from view and the thunder of their passage had died into the silence of the night, restoring to our consciousness the familiar and timeless elements of our surroundings, elms, hedges, rooftops, clouds and stars, we remained transfixed and wordless on the spot where we stood, gripped by a wild surmise at what the power, majesty, and menace of the great migratory flight could portend.
Next day we knew. The Americans had gone."
 
Abox
‘’ 1 day ago  

jso2897: Abox: Allies. Assuming "fought fascism" means fought against the Germans and company.

So who are the "Racists and fascists by Fark standards" you are talking about?
Can you name, or quote who you are referring to?


Folks who support systemic racism and heavy handed policing.   You think Allied troops fought to correct those injustices?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My grandfather drove trucks in convoys over the Ledo Road and went around the world.
He made several trips. They would drive the trucks and supplies into China and then fly all the drivers back to Bruma and assemble a new convoy.
He gave me the map of the road they gave him. It's marked "TOP SECRET" in several places and shows the locations of fuel dumps ect. along the road.
He said they didn't really need a map, there was only one road!
He was lucky, he was never in any direct combat. He said they were sniped at a few times but never directly attacked since the Japanese were in retreat.
He went around the world. He crossed the Atlantic to Africa through Egypt and India then Burma into China and eventually departed Shanghai on a ship home across the Pacific.

His brother was not so lucky. He landed in Normandy a week or so after D-Day and fought all the way into Germany with an armored unit.
He was wounded and carried mortar shrapnel in his legs the rest of his life. He was awarded a Bronze Star for an incident while clearing a bunker with his buddies. He never talked about the war.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 day ago  

soupafi: Tyrone Slothrop: Remember, it would have gone much worse for the Allies if Hitler hadn't been fooled about where the invasion was happening.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operat​ion_Fortitude

Allies would have lost the European theater.


Stalin would have taken over the whole of europe.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

thealgorerhythm: jjorsett: Instant politics. Fark lives down to expectations yet again.

World War II should be remembered as the politically neutral event that it was and not besmirched with anti fascist revisionism.

There were good people on both sides. Nobody knows why they fought, but it is important to remember that our side won.

We must never forget those who died for us to win, for whatever reason that was, so that in remembrance we might not lose again if whatever happened occurred again, which as we noted was neutral.


Have you reasoned yourself into this position, or were you just born with a heart full of neutrality?
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 day ago  
And no discussion of D-Day is complete without Eisenhower's note taking the blame if the invasion failed.

"Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based on the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone."

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Abox: jso2897: Abox: Allies. Assuming "fought fascism" means fought against the Germans and company.

So who are the "Racists and fascists by Fark standards" you are talking about?
Can you name, or quote who you are referring to?

Folks who support systemic racism and heavy handed policing.   You think Allied troops fought to correct those injustices?


Ah, so - people who theoretically exist, in your head.
Got it.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mouser: Porkbelly: The greatest hoax of all time:

D-Day had nothing to do with winning WWII.  D-Day was ONLY about keeping the Soviet Union from taking over all of Europe.

If we'd rolled on to Moscow like General Patton wanted, we wouldn't be having this argument.


Seriously?  If we'd tried to roll on to Moscow we'd have gotten our clocks cleaned.  Go check out the numbers of soldiers, tanks, etc. AND THE WILLINGNESS to do that.  I'm assuming (probably wrongly) that you are joking here.  And the couple of "smarts" put here are from idiots.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 day ago  

kozlo: He also crashed a plane in California and grandma said after that he was never the same...


Me thinks the ''best job'' during ww2 in a fighting role was to work on an aircraft carrier/destroyer, you dont really ''kill anyone'', not directly anyway so I would think PTSD rates from that would be much lower than the average soldier.

The worst places to be IMO : russian soldier/german soldier on the eastern front + japanese/allied soldier in the pacific... and probably the soldiers who found the concentration camps... that shiat would haunt you for the rest of your life, guarantee.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mouser: Porkbelly: The greatest hoax of all time:

D-Day had nothing to do with winning WWII.  D-Day was ONLY about keeping the Soviet Union from taking over all of Europe.

If we'd rolled on to Moscow like General Patton wanted, we wouldn't be having this argument.


I highly recommend the George Patton WWII Museum in Pilsen, Czech Republic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  

lolmao500: kozlo: He also crashed a plane in California and grandma said after that he was never the same...

Me thinks the ''best job'' during ww2 in a fighting role was to work on an aircraft carrier/destroyer, you dont really ''kill anyone'', not directly anyway so I would think PTSD rates from that would be much lower than the average soldier.

The worst places to be IMO : russian soldier/german soldier on the eastern front + japanese/allied soldier in the pacific... and probably the soldiers who found the concentration camps... that shiat would haunt you for the rest of your life, guarantee.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 day ago  
My grandfather jumped on D-Day 101st airborne.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 day ago  

jso2897: Abox: jso2897: Abox: Allies. Assuming "fought fascism" means fought against the Germans and company.

So who are the "Racists and fascists by Fark standards" you are talking about?
Can you name, or quote who you are referring to?

Folks who support systemic racism and heavy handed policing.   You think Allied troops fought to correct those injustices?

Ah, so - people who theoretically exist, in your head.
Got it.


Really.  Folks who support systemic racism and heavy handed policing exist only in my head?   Cool, tell BLM their struggle is over.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lolmao500: kozlo: He also crashed a plane in California and grandma said after that he was never the same...

Me thinks the ''best job'' during ww2 in a fighting role was to work on an aircraft carrier/destroyer, you dont really ''kill anyone'', not directly anyway so I would think PTSD rates from that would be much lower than the average soldier.

The worst places to be IMO : russian soldier/german soldier on the eastern front + japanese/allied soldier in the pacific... and probably the soldiers who found the concentration camps... that shiat would haunt you for the rest of your life, guarantee.


My Dad's initial job wasn't too bad. He was a lab tech in a military hospital in Dutch Harbor (Aleutian Islands). He said the toughest part of the job was to not get drunk off the fumes of the Hollywood folks who toured as part of the USO (Errol Flynn was the worst). Occasionally they got to watch Japanese Zeros fly in to try and bomb the harbor. The hospital was high on a hill so sometimes he could look out the window and be eye level with the pilots.

When the ADC was dissolved and he got sent to Europe he actually fought and was wounded when he was shot in the head and left for dead. He was left in the snow long enough that he almost lost his toes to frostbite and all 3 of the others he was on patrol with died.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My father stormed the beach at Normandy with nothing but a helmet, some Hershey bars and blasting away with an M-1 rifle.

Granted, he did this in 1977, so he really wasn't that heroic, but WOW did he achieve the element of surprise.
 
