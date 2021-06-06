 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada, with symptoms including insomnia, impaired motor function and hallucinations such as nightmarish visions of the dead. Possible causes include cellphone towers, fracking, and time-traveling COVID-19 vaccines   (news.yahoo.com)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"In the past six years, dozens of people have fallen ill from the disease, and six people have died. "

Ayup. It;s definitely the vaccines.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Put me down for 60 on the shellfish neurotoxin, 25 for the algae neurotoxin, 10 for a new prion disease, and 5 for aliens.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A quixotic neurologist working 12-hour days to decipher the clues.

The tired writer, his thoughts unfurled.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well I'm a progressive liberal type, so it's obviously the fracking.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Have they started dancing?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's coming from inside the Tim Hortons!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rye Ergot rearing it's freaky head again?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Quixotic Neurologists is the name of my   norteño/soundscape side project.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Somebody's poisoned the waterhole!
Youtube 6THteoyEWHo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  

namegoeshere: Have they started dancing?


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 day ago  
*cough* Conversion Disorder *cough* Mass Hysteria *cough*
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 day ago  

Harlee: "In the past six years, dozens of people have fallen ill from the disease, and six people have died. "

Ayup. It;s definitely the vaccines.


"There are dozens of us. DOZENS!"
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Why haven't they figured this out?  It never takes more than 48 minutes on TV."
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If Anne of Green Gables comes to life for realsies, I'm going.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sounds like the chorizo, rice, black bean, and queso burrito sickness. Cheap beer complicates it.
Only known cure is the porcelain splash.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In the past six years, dozens of people have fallen ill from the disease, and six people have died."

media1.fdncms.comView Full Size

they've reversed the shots entropy and covid vaccines are traveling backwards thru time. eventually, they'll kill our ancestors and we'll cease to exist.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mix 1 part Labatts + 2 Parts Poutine + a slab of back bacon = Mysterious Canadian Neurological Illness
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 day ago  
A god didn't fall from the sky over Canada, did it?
lparchive.orgView Full Size

\or a red dragon?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bloobeary: Rye Ergot rearing it's freaky head again?


Is that one of them remote coastal towns where everyone has the same last name?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What a stupidly provocative article. Yes, the source is unknown, but they're fairly sure it's a prion disease, similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

So, no you f*cking Yahoo morons, no one is thinking it's cellphone towers or hereditary or contagious.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's horrifying.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Literally Addicted: What a stupidly provocative article. Yes, the source is unknown, but they're fairly sure it's a prion disease, similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

So, no you f*cking Yahoo morons, no one is thinking it's cellphone towers or hereditary or contagious.


Didn't the autopsies show no signs of a prion disease?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found the cause.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

namegoeshere: Literally Addicted: What a stupidly provocative article. Yes, the source is unknown, but they're fairly sure it's a prion disease, similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

So, no you f*cking Yahoo morons, no one is thinking it's cellphone towers or hereditary or contagious.

Didn't the autopsies show no signs of a prion disease?


Of known prion disease, and they have not yet ruled it out.

Here's a more detailed article that is less ridiculous.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can​a​da-56910393.amp
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 day ago  
Those aren't the side effects of vaccines. Check these out for the real ones.


redditDOTcom/r/CovidVaccinated
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 day ago  
If the algaes blue-green
Them shellfish ain't clean.
Til the water is clear
Stick to the beer.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 day ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 day ago  
Interesting that there was no map with the story.  If there is any degree of clustering, I would be looking for illegal HAZMAT disposal.

/sincerely surprised it wasn't just downwind of the tar sands.
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: A god didn't fall from the sky over Canada, did it?
[lparchive.org image 640x480]
\or a red dragon?


Well that certainly explains where all this magic came from.

/ah dark
//dibs on the hot android bodies
///I already have the existential dread for it ready to go
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 day ago  
Russian energy weapon bounced off atmosphere, weather balloons or swamp gas.  Simple.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Laobaojun: Interesting that there was no map with the story.  If there is any degree of clustering, I would be looking for illegal HAZMAT disposal.

/sincerely surprised it wasn't just downwind of the tar sands.


Look at a map of New Brunswick. Chart between Moncton and...let's say Bathurst. That's the Acadian Peninsula, and the range in which these have been occurring.

My mom's family is from Richibucto. Right smack in the middle of that range.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Literally Addicted: What a stupidly provocative article. Yes, the source is unknown, but they're fairly sure it's a prion disease, similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

So, no you f*cking Yahoo morons, no one is thinking it's cellphone towers or hereditary or contagious.


Prion diseases are contagious, if you're into cannibalism.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 day ago  
I dont think its the vaccine. But as someone who has seen mysterious and serious health changes just after having suffered from covid Id lean the direction of the virus itself.

I went in for a full medical checkup just a week before catching it. In fact I think at my doctor is likely where I caught it.

Within 2 weeks of "getting over" covid I was still having trouble breathing. Which even now is still an on and off issue. Ever since then also my iron has skyrocketed to levels so high I have to go in every few weeks and let them take blood because nothing else is working to lower said iron. Even taking as much as they can its still much higher than normal. Ive done all I can to eliminate ingesting foods etc that would increase it.  My white blood cells are insanely low. All liver functions seem normal. Size etc. No fat. But my billirubin is so high my piss looks like coffee. No hepatitis. No other jaundice like symptoms. Also I have always been able to sleep well. Now even with the strongest meds they dare give me I am lucky to get 4 hrs solid sleep at a time. I am now beginning to have episodes of memory and confusion problems. I went to walk outside to my shop. Stopped halfway and stood there for like 3 mins according to my security camera. But I dont recall anything but a fleeting second of "ok why am i headed to the shop? OH YES I need a screwdriver" and to me it was as fast as you read it. Not nearly 3 mins of standing in one spot. I got into my truck last week to go check my mail. Its a quarter mile down my driveway to my box. I made it to the school I work at 17 miles away before I realized that 1...I was supposed to be checking the mail not going to work and 2...school isnt open on Saturday anyway.

I have 3 co workers who have retired this last year because they or their spouse have had similar issues. All under 60yrs old. All with no prior history of issues like these. I am not going to lie and say Im no scared. But have come to the face the realization I will likely be worm dirt much sooner than I ever expected to. I always figured id make it at least to my 70s. My large family has a strong history of adults living past 80 even 90. Both my grandparents on both sides lived to near 100. And here I sit thinking I wont make 54
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

wildsnowllama: *cough* Conversion Disorder *cough* Mass Hysteria *cough*


Mass Hysteria does not cause Brain Atrophy.  Which was talked about in TFA.
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pontypool. Pontypool... Pontypool
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Russ1642: Literally Addicted: What a stupidly provocative article. Yes, the source is unknown, but they're fairly sure it's a prion disease, similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

So, no you f*cking Yahoo morons, no one is thinking it's cellphone towers or hereditary or contagious.

Prion diseases are contagious, if you're into cannibalism.


That's really not in the spirit of a contagion, though, is it?

Ingestion implies poisoning, really.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

namegoeshere: Literally Addicted: What a stupidly provocative article. Yes, the source is unknown, but they're fairly sure it's a prion disease, similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

So, no you f*cking Yahoo morons, no one is thinking it's cellphone towers or hereditary or contagious.

Didn't the autopsies show no signs of a prion disease?


They didn't show CJD, but it could theoretically be one never seen before due to mutation.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

thrillbilly1967: I dont think its the vaccine. But as someone who has seen mysterious and serious health changes just after having suffered from covid Id lean the direction of the virus itself.

I went in for a full medical checkup just a week before catching it. In fact I think at my doctor is likely where I caught it.

Within 2 weeks of "getting over" covid I was still having trouble breathing. Which even now is still an on and off issue. Ever since then also my iron has skyrocketed to levels so high I have to go in every few weeks and let them take blood because nothing else is working to lower said iron. Even taking as much as they can its still much higher than normal. Ive done all I can to eliminate ingesting foods etc that would increase it.  My white blood cells are insanely low. All liver functions seem normal. Size etc. No fat. But my billirubin is so high my piss looks like coffee. No hepatitis. No other jaundice like symptoms. Also I have always been able to sleep well. Now even with the strongest meds they dare give me I am lucky to get 4 hrs solid sleep at a time. I am now beginning to have episodes of memory and confusion problems. I went to walk outside to my shop. Stopped halfway and stood there for like 3 mins according to my security camera. But I dont recall anything but a fleeting second of "ok why am i headed to the shop? OH YES I need a screwdriver" and to me it was as fast as you read it. Not nearly 3 mins of standing in one spot. I got into my truck last week to go check my mail. Its a quarter mile down my driveway to my box. I made it to the school I work at 17 miles away before I realized that 1...I was supposed to be checking the mail not going to work and 2...school isnt open on Saturday anyway.

I have 3 co workers who have retired this last year because they or their spouse have had similar issues. All under 60yrs old. All with no prior history of issues like these. I am not going to lie and say Im no scared. But have come to the face the realization I will likely be worm dirt much sooner than I ever expected to. I always figured id make it at least to my 70s. My large family has a strong history of adults living past 80 even 90. Both my grandparents on both sides lived to near 100. And here I sit thinking I wont make 54


They started documenting cases in 2015.

It's not even remotely Covid related in any way or possible regard.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 day ago  

namegoeshere: Literally Addicted: What a stupidly provocative article. Yes, the source is unknown, but they're fairly sure it's a prion disease, similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

So, no you f*cking Yahoo morons, no one is thinking it's cellphone towers or hereditary or contagious.

Didn't the autopsies show no signs of a prion disease?


Whaddu expect from a wholesale article from the New York Times, repackaged as Yahoo News?

But aside from the tabloid claims, there could be a concern that FDA approval for prior drugs may need a redo after the COVID experience.

After all, COVID was invented by the alcoholic beverage industry to turn alcohol into a hallucinogen and thus compete with marijuana.  Like they wouldn't.
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 day ago  
Have they all been eating CWD deer?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 day ago  

the_peddler: Have they all been eating CWD deer?


Creutzfeld-Wacob Disese?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have a couple of friends with chronic lyme disease - these symptoms track.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 day ago  

Literally Addicted: Laobaojun: Interesting that there was no map with the story.  If there is any degree of clustering, I would be looking for illegal HAZMAT disposal.

/sincerely surprised it wasn't just downwind of the tar sands.

Look at a map of New Brunswick. Chart between Moncton and...let's say Bathurst. That's the Acadian Peninsula, and the range in which these have been occurring.

My mom's family is from Richibucto. Right smack in the middle of that range.


Yikes.
I hope your family isn't touched by whatever this is.

The clustering of weird health issues has been key in finding some messed up stuff over the years (Love Canal comes to mind as the most horrifying example).
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 day ago  

thrillbilly1967: I dont think its the vaccine. But as someone who has seen mysterious and serious health changes just after having suffered from covid Id lean the direction of the virus itself.

I went in for a full medical checkup just a week before catching it. In fact I think at my doctor is likely where I caught it.

Within 2 weeks of "getting over" covid I was still having trouble breathing. Which even now is still an on and off issue. Ever since then also my iron has skyrocketed to levels so high I have to go in every few weeks and let them take blood because nothing else is working to lower said iron. Even taking as much as they can its still much higher than normal. Ive done all I can to eliminate ingesting foods etc that would increase it.  My white blood cells are insanely low. All liver functions seem normal. Size etc. No fat. But my billirubin is so high my piss looks like coffee. No hepatitis. No other jaundice like symptoms. Also I have always been able to sleep well. Now even with the strongest meds they dare give me I am lucky to get 4 hrs solid sleep at a time. I am now beginning to have episodes of memory and confusion problems. I went to walk outside to my shop. Stopped halfway and stood there for like 3 mins according to my security camera. But I dont recall anything but a fleeting second of "ok why am i headed to the shop? OH YES I need a screwdriver" and to me it was as fast as you read it. Not nearly 3 mins of standing in one spot. I got into my truck last week to go check my mail. Its a quarter mile down my driveway to my box. I made it to the school I work at 17 miles away before I realized that 1...I was supposed to be checking the mail not going to work and 2...school isnt open on Saturday anyway.

I have 3 co workers who have retired this last year because they or their spouse have had similar issues. All under 60yrs old. All with no prior history of issues like these. I am not going to lie and say Im no scared. But have come to the face the realization I ...


My dad was having worsening memory problems, turned out to be caused (at least partially anyway) from a chronic subdural hematoma (slow-growing blood clot in his head resulting from a fall). People with this generally don't remember falling.

it was only discovered after he was hospitalized after falling on his head 3 weeks ago (he's expected to recover) - its quite possible that the chronic hematoma contributed to his accident.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 day ago  

sxacho: Pontypool. Pontypool... Pontypool


I farking love that movie.

sciencefiction.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 day ago  
Could be all the Mercury and Lead absorbed by a seafood diet.
Or it could be many various proven BS conspiracy theories.
Let's see what the Atlantic BumbleFarks go with..
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: Put me down for 60 on the shellfish neurotoxin, 25 for the algae neurotoxin, 10 for a new prion disease, and 5 for aliens.


Considering it's been mostly seen in coastal communities, shellfish neurotoxin is my bet, too.
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 day ago  

thrillbilly1967: I dont think its the vaccine. But as someone who has seen mysterious and serious health changes just after having suffered from covid Id lean the direction of the virus itself.



In the past six years, dozens of people have fallen ill from the disease, and six people have died.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's from taking too many headshots on the ice, eh. Slapshot should have been enough warning.
 
