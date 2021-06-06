 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   That time an asteroid 'more powerful than Hiroshima' crashed into the atmosphere over the Mediterranean that almost started a nuclear war (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Vintage, Nuclear weapon, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Impact event, shock wave, Nuclear proliferation, Eastern Mediterranean Event, upper atmosphere, size of a nuclear bomb explosion  
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Daily Star? Seriously? Fark still accepts this shiate?

And subby, go sit in a corner. You should feel bad.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 day ago  
At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

seelorq: Daily Star? Seriously? Fark still accepts this shiate?

And subby, go sit in a corner. You should feel bad.


This.  It would be known immediately that it wasn't a nuclear blast, because it would have been preceded by an increasingly bright trail, just like the Chelyabinsk meteor.

We have events like this happen relatively regularly, and it's never lead to nuclear war, not even close.   Not even during the First Cold War.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's Daily Star. Why?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.


No they wouldn't have, because they are distinctly different.

First of all, there is an impressively bright trail behind a meteor that size, far brighter than any recently vehicle.

Secondly, it wouldn't have made sense.  A single city hit?  Out of the blue?   Why?   If you're going to attack someone, you throw the full weight of all your resources at them at once.  You don't "telegraph" your initial punch.   The only exception to that is if you try to disable them with an EMP burst, but you'd know it wasn't that because all of your electronics, even the unshielded ones, would still be working.   Plus EMP bursts by nature have to be very high altitude.

Thirdly, either side would know if there was a missile launch.   Infrared satellites kept watch on the Soviet Union and the US, and giant radars designed specifically to detect launches guarded the skies 24/7.   Other radars, including very long distance "over the horizon" radars watched for things like bomber aircraft.

Fourth, there would be no radiation detected.  You can't detonate a nuclear device without generating very specific fission products. I know the US had specific aircraft dedicated to that mission from the start of the First Cold War up to this very day, and I'm sure that pretty much every major nuclear power had the same, likely before or just after they became a nuclear power.

Fifth, though related to the first point, there would be a gajillion surviving eyewitnesses including those on the fringe with working phones, radios, and other communications methods and they would all be reporting that the blast was from a meteor.

So let's say you're POTUS or Premier of the Soviet Union, and one, just *ONE* of your cities gets "nuked".  Happened out of the blue, with no warnings of any kind whatsoever.  No launch detection, no missile tracks on radar, no aircraft detected headed towards your borders, etc.

Would you launch just based on that?

Why do you think others would act any different?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sed 's/recently vehicle/reentry vehicle/g'

Stupid auto erotica.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 day ago  
No, sir, no I'm reading about this asteroid blast, not jacking it to "world's hottest gran" or that story about how the Lucy Liu Futurama episode is coming true
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  
More powerful than Hiroshima? That's not impressive. It wasn't a very powerful city. Couldn't even stand up to one single bomb.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 day ago  
US v Russia conflict probably not. Both have good capacity to identify what that thing is and isn't. If it happened over North Korea, would they have the ability to tell or receive trusted info from Russia or China?  Maybe not. India/Pakistan is less of a concern as both have direct lines of communication with US both within the military and diplomatically. The correct info would make it to both sides from a trusted source almost immediately.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'd love to continue discussing this, but this is "Museum Ships Weekend", and I've got to hurry along to the ship I help to activate.  I'm going to spend most of today "pounding brass", ie., sending Morse code over the radio.

I'll check back in later tonight.

In case you're interested:
https://nj2bb.org/museum/index.html
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dittybopper: lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.

No they wouldn't have, because they are distinctly different.

First of all, there is an impressively bright trail behind a meteor that size, far brighter than any recently vehicle.

Secondly, it wouldn't have made sense.  A single city hit?  Out of the blue?   Why?   If you're going to attack someone, you throw the full weight of all your resources at them at once.  You don't "telegraph" your initial punch.   The only exception to that is if you try to disable them with an EMP burst, but you'd know it wasn't that because all of your electronics, even the unshielded ones, would still be working.   Plus EMP bursts by nature have to be very high altitude.

Thirdly, either side would know if there was a missile launch.   Infrared satellites kept watch on the Soviet Union and the US, and giant radars designed specifically to detect launches guarded the skies 24/7.   Other radars, including very long distance "over the horizon" radars watched for things like bomber aircraft.

Fourth, there would be no radiation detected.  You can't detonate a nuclear device without generating very specific fission products. I know the US had specific aircraft dedicated to that mission from the start of the First Cold War up to this very day, and I'm sure that pretty much every major nuclear power had the same, likely before or just after they became a nuclear power.

Fifth, though related to the first point, there would be a gajillion surviving eyewitnesses including those on the fringe with working phones, radios, and other communications methods and they would all be reporting that the blast was from a meteor.

So let's say you're POTUS or Premier of the Soviet Union, and one, just *ONE* of your cities gets "nuked".  Happened out of the blue, with no warnings of any kind whatsoev ...


Difficulty : humans are involved... just sayin'..  toss in some panic just for S&G..
 
orbister
‘’ 1 day ago  

seelorq: Daily Star? Seriously? Fark still accepts this shiate?


I presume they pay for a quota of greenlinks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Difficulty : humans are involved... just sayin'..  toss in some panic just for S&G..


Everyone panics and makes exactly the wrong decisions?

Seems unlikely.

We've had "close calls" before, but people involved in the process and understood the implications put the brakes on it.  Why would that not happen in such a case?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dittybopper: Fifth, though related to the first point, there would be a gajillion surviving eyewitnesses including those on the fringe with working phones, radios, and other communications methods and they would all be reporting that the blast was from a meteor.


"OMG Chicago nuked. Don't see the fire yet."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 day ago  

dittybopper: lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.

No they wouldn't have, because they are distinctly different.

First of all, there is an impressively bright trail behind a meteor that size, far brighter than any recently vehicle.

Secondly, it wouldn't have made sense.  A single city hit?  Out of the blue?   Why?   If you're going to attack someone, you throw the full weight of all your resources at them at once.  You don't "telegraph" your initial punch.   The only exception to that is if you try to disable them with an EMP burst, but you'd know it wasn't that because all of your electronics, even the unshielded ones, would still be working.   Plus EMP bursts by nature have to be very high altitude.

Thirdly, either side would know if there was a missile launch.   Infrared satellites kept watch on the Soviet Union and the US, and giant radars designed specifically to detect launches guarded the skies 24/7.   Other radars, including very long distance "over the horizon" radars watched for things like bomber aircraft.

Fourth, there would be no radiation detected.  You can't detonate a nuclear device without generating very specific fission products. I know the US had specific aircraft dedicated to that mission from the start of the First Cold War up to this very day, and I'm sure that pretty much every major nuclear power had the same, likely before or just after they became a nuclear power.

Fifth, though related to the first point, there would be a gajillion surviving eyewitnesses including those on the fringe with working phones, radios, and other communications methods and they would all be reporting that the blast was from a meteor.

So let's say you're POTUS or Premier of the Soviet Union, and one, just *ONE* of your cities gets "nuked".  Happened out of the blue, with no warnings of any kind whatsoev ...


First of all, nobody would have waited to see if there were any ''radiation'' or from witnesses accounts before launching everything.

Half the nukes were on trigger alert back in those days, shiat would have gone sideways real fast. FFS both sides were minutes away from launching everything on nothing and were just lucky that they didnt. A city being vaporized out of the blue would have started a nuclear war way more likely than not.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 1 day ago  
Except the name--
"Meteor Majeure."

They're only called "meteors"

when they fall in the atmosphere.

In space, they're meteoroids.

Zero makes a salient point.

That's just slap-shod
science right there.

Mm, too big to be a meteoroid.
It's more of an asteroid.

Or, really, "satellite"
would be more accurate.

Yes, but then you don't get the
alliteration.

Oh!

Don't encourage him,
Richard!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We would know in real time whether any large explosion was nuclear. There are detection systems in place to do this:

Bhangmeter
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Killing Joke - Asteroid (HD)
Youtube ShNBGIbo2H8
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 hours ago  

lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.


If it was undetected it wouldn't have led to anything
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
It's a good thing that only an asteroid exploding in a very specific place would cause a nuclear war, because fortunately 99% of the Earth's surface consists of non-specific places.

That reminds me of a nuclear war joke.

Does Canada play an important role in American nuclear defence plans?

Yes, because the Yanks are hoping the Russian ICBMs will run out of fuel over it.

That was lifted (with mis-rememberings perhaps) from a Canadian joke book called The Retarded Giant.

The  authors were both Americans, as I recall.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

chitownmike: lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.

If it was undetected it wouldn't have led to anything


Except perhaps the mysterious disappearance of the Hall of Weather Records in 1978. The Simpsons have a reference for any thing.

Hurricane Neddy

Lisa: Dad, wake up! Homer: What?

Lisa: I think a hurricane is coming!

Homer: Oh Lisa! There's no record of a hurricane ever hitting Springfield.

Lisa: Yes, but the records only go back to 1978 when the Hall of Records was mysteriously blown away.


I could give you a lecture on Black Swans and why the worst thing every is only the worst thing yet. But I'll leave you to discover Nassim Nicholas Taleb for yourselves. You don't have to read his books in order. They are all free-standing developments of his ideas starting with Black Swans. Although I do think the Black Swan book is the best and most lucid place to start for the general reader.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 20 hours ago  

seelorq: Daily Star? Seriously? Fark still accepts this shiate?

And subby, go sit in a corner. You should feel bad.


Yeah if Daily Star is acceptable lets bring back NewsMax
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.


Actually, no. There has been an organization in place since the 50s, to detect and identify large explosions in real time, in order to determine whether or not they were nuclear.

AFTAC
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 20 hours ago  

lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.


To further scare the shiate out of you, read The Doomsday Machine by Danel Ellsburg. Terrifying stuff.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 20 hours ago  

will.i.ain't: lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.

To further scare the shiate out of you, read The Doomsday Machine by Danel Ellsburg. Terrifying stuff.


Or Command and Control by Eric Schlosser.

For 5 years we were posturing with nukes we didn't know we didn't have.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: will.i.ain't: lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.

To further scare the shiate out of you, read The Doomsday Machine by Danel Ellsburg. Terrifying stuff.

Or Command and Control by Eric Schlosser.

For 5 years we were posturing with nukes we didn't know we didn't have.


Or the Russian Perimeter automatic missile launch system. Which still exists today.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 18 hours ago  
That time an asteroid exploded in a place that wouldn't trigger an nuclear war.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 18 hours ago  
a
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 15 hours ago  

dittybopper: lolmao500: At any time during the cold war, if any asteroid had landed undetected on a US, European or soviet city, chances are, the side hit would have thought it was a nuke attack and started a nuclear war.

No they wouldn't have, because they are distinctly different.


Not different enough.   If we had been going toe to toe with the Ruskies as we had for instance during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and there was a brilliant flash of light, a huge shockwave, and a huge mushroom cloud over a crater where Washington DC used to be, I highly doubt that we would have had the presence of mind to check for radiactivity before Reacting Badly.
 
