 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Florida Man goes hunting for shark teeth, finds alligator teeth in the most Florida way   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Alligator, Jeffrey Heim, alligator bite, Florida Fish, Wound, Attack, Wildlife Conservation Commission, severity of his injuries  
•       •       •

1359 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 7:20 AM (1 day ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zappadog
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is why I never swim in fresh water in Florida. Chances are there's a gator in there somewhere.
 
spiffycanuck
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 day ago  
i like that he looks like an actor who excels in idiot roles
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
You can buy those teeth at every tourist trap in Florida. Cheap.
Cheap enough.
He will probably need a new wetsuit now too. I know I would.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 day ago  
Myakka is a very cool state park, but you don't swim there.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 day ago  
-Dumbass goes swimming in the Myakka River
-Dumbass almost gets eaten
-Alligator now suffers the consequences from dumbass's actions
Dumbass should be forced to work at an animal rescue
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Crunch all you want, I'll make more."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 day ago  
The situation really just emotionally came crashing down on me," he said. "I cried so hard that day for about an hour or two. (I) just could not stop crying and I was thanking God."

I prayed on this, and God told me that he put alligators in the river to keep people out. He was angry, so he sent a gator to bite you.  People forgot about Old Testament God.  None of this caring and sharing crap.  It's just smiting all day.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Rapmaster2000: The situation really just emotionally came crashing down on me," he said. "I cried so hard that day for about an hour or two. (I) just could not stop crying and I was thanking God."

I prayed on this, and God told me that he put alligators in the river to keep people out. He was angry, so he sent a gator to bite you.  People forgot about Old Testament God.  None of this caring and sharing crap.  It's just smiting all day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 day ago  
tekportal.netView Full Size
 
182
‘’ 21 hours ago  
He farked around and found out.
 
catmander
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Large & terrifying alligators at Deep Hole, Myakka State Park, Florida
Youtube GdbOUKSMnA4


This is why you don't swim the Myakka River.  It's the equivalent of wading the pond at Gatorland.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Again? That guy should stay out of the water.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Venice beach was the place to find shark teeth. Right after a gulf hurricane..
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I submitted this with basically the same head line.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.