"But I'm not under oath, so can I lie?" is not the best opener to your testimony in the defamation lawsuit you filed
47
•       •       •

Tchernobog
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nothing worse than watching a farking fat man weep.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 day ago  
David Cage exhibited strange behavior. You mean he made an actual game for once?

"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether."

Wait, you can just do that?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This guy needs advice from one of those law talking guys.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't know don't care.
Wake me when I get a revenge boner from it.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Something tells me his tantrumony might be disregarded

Jfc "I'm not under oath so I can lie?". Not the sharpest tool
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 day ago  

no1curr: Something tells me his tantrumony might be disregarded

Jfc "I'm not under oath so I can lie?". Not the sharpest tool


Smarted for tantrumony.
Lovely portmanteau word you built there...
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 day ago  

casual disregard: David Cage exhibited strange behavior. You mean he made an actual game for once?

"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether."

Wait, you can just do that?


Rich people can do whatever they want and justice is only to be used againstthe poor and/or black people.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

no1curr: Something tells me his tantrumony might be disregarded

Jfc "I'm not under oath so I can lie?". Not the sharpest tool


Photoshopping pictures of employees into Nazi leather gear in explicit positions and leaving them around the office strike you as smart either? These are NOT fellas with much in the way of good judgement or self control.

Looking back at the plot in Detroit: Become Human it just gets a li'l more creepy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 day ago  
Watching too much bootleg FOX News.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

casual disregard: David Cage exhibited strange behavior. You mean he made an actual game for once?

"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether."

Wait, you can just do that?


You can in France. You simply say 'But I am le tired'. Then you'll be allowed to go have a nap.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have no trouble believing that people who behave that way in front of a judge might be less than professional with their employees.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 day ago  
"...the most prevalent being a massive internal trove of photoshopped images depicting employees in sexual situations and altered to look like Nazis."

Your honor, I did nazi those sexual images.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 day ago  
Emotions! Emotions! Emotions!

\Doki Doki Literature Club has more emotional depth than any David Cage game.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 day ago  

jtown: "...the most prevalent being a massive internal trove of photoshopped images depicting employees in sexual situations and altered to look like Nazis."

Your honor, I did nazi those sexual images.


Oh, wait!  I've got a better one.

I'll bet they did nazi that cummuing.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether.

what a baby
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.


David Cage is the owner and lead developer of Quantic Dreams.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 day ago  

hubiestubert: no1curr: Something tells me his tantrumony might be disregarded

Jfc "I'm not under oath so I can lie?". Not the sharpest tool

Photoshopping pictures of employees into Nazi leather gear in explicit positions and leaving them around the office strike you as smart either? These are NOT fellas with much in the way of good judgement or self control.

Looking back at the plot in Detroit: Become Human it just gets a li'l more creepy.


But he knows Ellen\Elliot Page!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The loss of privilege feels like oppression.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether.

He failed his court QTE
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 day ago  
Tout est question d'éthique dans le journalisme de jeux vidéo
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

casual disregard: David Cage exhibited strange behavior. You mean he made an actual game for once?

"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether."

Wait, you can just do that?


Well...he was the one suing the newspaper so, sure, I guess you can. But the French try cases to the judges and it probably goes over like a lead balloon.
 
the_sidewinder [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gordon Bennett: You can in France. You simply say 'But I am le tired'. Then you'll be allowed to go have a nap.


Then we fire ze missiles?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

hubiestubert: no1curr: Something tells me his tantrumony might be disregarded

Jfc "I'm not under oath so I can lie?". Not the sharpest tool

Photoshopping pictures of employees into Nazi leather gear in explicit positions and leaving them around the office strike you as smart either? These are NOT fellas with much in the way of good judgement or self control.


They're a pair of creeps who fetishized the abuse of their own authority
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 day ago  

no1curr: Not the sharpest tool


But a tool nonetheless, and a huge one at that.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 day ago  
So they were mad about an article about a toxic work environment at their company and now they're mad that the defamation lawsuit they started is resulting in actual documented evidence in the court record of a toxic work environment at their company?
Best response to a threat of lawsuit is "I'm not afraid of discovery, are you?"
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

David Cage is the owner and lead developer of Quantic Dreams.


Oh well. fark 'em.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.


My only complaint is that they never resolved the dad's blackouts and the other seemingly paranormal-ish stuff that happened toward the beginning. Granted, I only did one playthrough, so I'm sure I missed some alternate story beats.

The only other game I've played is Indigo Prophecy, which started great but went off the rails crazy right at the end.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mr Tarantula: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

My only complaint is that they never resolved the dad's blackouts and the other seemingly paranormal-ish stuff that happened toward the beginning. Granted, I only did one playthrough, so I'm sure I missed some alternate story beats.

The only other game I've played is Indigo Prophecy, which started great but went off the rails crazy right at the end.


I thought Heavy Rain and Indigo Prophecy were the same game released in different regions under different names. If you get me back into playing video games, I'm s going to haunt you.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mr Tarantula: The only other game I've played is Indigo Prophecy, which started great but went off the rails crazy right at the end.


The first 5 minutes were great, maybe.  "Oh wow.  I just murdered a guy in a bathroom for no reason and need to escape the cops!"  And then:

* "Ok, I made it home.  Time to do a Quicktime event where I play the guitar."
* "Oh, now I play the cop.  All right, time to investig... nope, I guess it's time to play basketball..."

By the time we got to the Mayans vs. aliens, the prophecy baby, and me being in love with the police detective who I just met a few minutes earlier, and so on, I already didn't give a shiat anymore.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ragin' Asian: Mr Tarantula: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

My only complaint is that they never resolved the dad's blackouts and the other seemingly paranormal-ish stuff that happened toward the beginning. Granted, I only did one playthrough, so I'm sure I missed some alternate story beats.

The only other game I've played is Indigo Prophecy, which started great but went off the rails crazy right at the end.

I thought Heavy Rain and Indigo Prophecy were the same game released in different regions under different names. If you get me back into playing video games, I'm s going to haunt you.


Indigo Prophecy was called Fahrenheit in other regions. It was released in the PS2 era. In the beginning of the game your character blacks out and seemingly kills people.

Heavy Rain was PS3. Your kid goes missing and you switch between playing as the dad, an FBI agent, a P.I., and a reporter.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Think they proved the "toxic work environment" story.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: casual disregard: David Cage exhibited strange behavior. You mean he made an actual game for once?

"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether."

Wait, you can just do that?

You can in France. You simply say 'But I am le tired'. Then you'll be allowed to go have a nap.


Hmm. Let's see if it works here, too.

Because I am actually le tired.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.


Heavy Rain is only scary if you're a parent and worried about losing your child at the mall.
 
R0AHN
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Despite all his rage, the rat is still David Cage.

/Too good an opportunity to pass up
//Seriously though, WTF
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LOLITROLU: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

Heavy Rain is only scary if you're a parent and worried about losing your child at the mall.


Or if you did naked mo-cap for a French game studio and heard about their games' glitches.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

BeerBear: Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether.

what a baby


We also would have accepted "storming out of the courtroom."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 hours ago  

no1curr: Something tells me his tantrumony might be disregarded

Jfc "I'm not under oath so I can lie?". Not the sharpest tool


That's the kind of shiat you ask your lawyer, when there's no one else around
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

casual disregard: David Cage exhibited strange behavior. You mean he made an actual game for once?

"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether."

Wait, you can just do that?


Username checks out.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

LOLITROLU: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

Heavy Rain is only scary if you're a parent and worried about losing your child at the mall.


You don't mind losing your kid at the mall? Hey! Free kid!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Narcissistic people hate being called to account, particularly in the workplace. DARVO is a favourite tactic of theirs:
• Deny
• Argue
• Reverse Victim/Offender

The best way to deal with them is in the light.

Document everything and put things down in black and white.

'Oh, it was because of me that things were knocked off my desk? It's my fault? Oh, okay. So, did I knock my property off my desk? Oh, it was you. Oh, I made you? How did I make you?'
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 19 hours ago  

LOLITROLU: Gordon Bennett: casual disregard: David Cage exhibited strange behavior. You mean he made an actual game for once?

"Cage allegedly cried on the stand, stomping his feet, screaming about interferences to his business and damage to his honor, and eventually storming out of the court room altogether."

Wait, you can just do that?

You can in France. You simply say 'But I am le tired'. Then you'll be allowed to go have a nap.

Hmm. Let's see if it works here, too.

Because I am actually le tired.


Yes it worked!

Le Nap was quite good.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mr Tarantula: LOLITROLU: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

Heavy Rain is only scary if you're a parent and worried about losing your child at the mall.

Or if you did naked mo-cap for a French game studio and heard about their games' glitches.


Was it a glitch?

I thought they got a dev unit or debug mode and unlocked the camera?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: LOLITROLU: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

Heavy Rain is only scary if you're a parent and worried about losing your child at the mall.

You don't mind losing your kid at the mall? Hey! Free kid!


Not a parent.
Can't lose a kid if you don't have a kid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 16 hours ago  

no1curr: Something tells me his tantrumony might be disregarded

Jfc "I'm not under oath so I can lie?". Not the sharpest tool


Urban dictionary definition for tantrimony: "When you're giving testimony for a Senate confirmation hearing and it turns into a tantrum"

I like your spelling better.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 15 hours ago  

LOLITROLU: Mr Tarantula: LOLITROLU: Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.

Heavy Rain is only scary if you're a parent and worried about losing your child at the mall.

Or if you did naked mo-cap for a French game studio and heard about their games' glitches.

Was it a glitch?

I thought they got a dev unit or debug mode and unlocked the camera?


For Heavy Rain I think it was a glitch directly after an actual nude shower scene, where the journalist was walking around in her hotel room.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Ragin' Asian: Were they actual game developers or just dick investors? Heavy Rain was a pretty great gaming experience. I'd rate it on the level of Silent Hill in terms of giving me the shivers late at night.


Detroit: Become Human is quite good too, although definitely a very different genre.
 
