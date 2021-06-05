 Skip to content
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Same Stuff, Different Day 2

Description: Photograph things you use every day. Difficulty: No cameras or camera gear.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The top pair are my regular all purpose bi-focals. The bottom pair are for when I am using the computer.
I was able to take this pic because of the wonders of auto-focus on my cellphone.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oldies. These were my Mom & Dad's back when I was a child. No idea what the pattern is. Mom just liked them because of the little flowers on them.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My made in China indoor/outdoor "mocs."  Got 'em from Amazon just before Covid hit the fan. Worn most of the day, everyday.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Green lite?
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Penguin timer

Good for eggs and for getting up away from the computer.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sautéed kale in early morning light

Kale, it's what's for breakfast!  (That pan is used at least 2x per day)
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wine!

I'm not a wino, I'm a why-yes!
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

uni·ball Signo Micro 207
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Hall lamp at the top of the stairs. Used every night and some mornings.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Back door deadbolt.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Love my little old spinning wheel.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My hero.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fiesta ware.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite shoes
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chucks by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The neighbor's evaporative cooler.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This clock helps me keep my appointments running on time. It's placed so I can check the time without being too obvious about it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Staying on Time by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My gain, is your loss?
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a pretty badass daily driver.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gas is ridiculous, but it never breaks down.
 
bababa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
