Cop slaps baby, is cited and freaks out
42
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pottsville! We have our own I-40 exit.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Grady choked on medicine

You can't even slap a drug addict anymore. Terrible
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 day ago  
If he wants to save another life he could stick around and slap the fork out of the dad's hands. It looks like it's going to take a few years so he better bring his own lunch.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 1 day ago  
General Patton inconsolable
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wait? Cops are un-choking people now?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 day ago  
Although literally"freaking out" he was calm and cool under pressure. My hat is off to him.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cute kid!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
People are happy the one time the police approach of hitting people has a good result?!

/thanks, officer
 
ansius
‘’ 1 day ago  
do do do do
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 day ago  

valenumr: Wait? Cops are un-choking people now?


It's a circle.  Basically this cop choked the baby so hard he went all the way around the circle back to breathing again.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Question: send him to San Jose or Toronto for next year's playoffs?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just say no to fox news
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 day ago  
Cool!  ... but why didn't a paramedic respond?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeAmerican: Cool!  ... but why didn't a paramedic respond?


My guess would be they did as well, but the cop just got there first.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeAmerican: Cool!  ... but why didn't a paramedic respond?


Cops are out on patrol so there is usually one close by that can respond quickly.  That's why they are taught basic first aid skills and in many jurisdictions they carry defibrillators.  EMS is usually stationed at the hospital or fire station and needs a little longer to get there.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 day ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Seriously, though, fantastic work.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 day ago  
One good apple spoiling the whole bunch!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So did fifty Mexican nannies around the nation yesterday.
I don't see their ticker tape parade.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

aperson: SomeAmerican: Cool!  ... but why didn't a paramedic respond?

Cops are out on patrol so there is usually one close by that can respond quickly.  That's why they are taught basic first aid skills and in many jurisdictions they carry defibrillators.  EMS is usually stationed at the hospital or fire station and needs a little longer to get there.


Can you really trust a cop to be able to tell the difference between the defibrillator and the shotgun though?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 day ago  
There's something very wrong with the parents for giving pills a 3-month old baby and for the information masking the fact that the baby was given a pill and not liquid drops. You never farking do that and the choking is exactly why. There's a whole market of liquid medicine for babies and the parents should have farking known better.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 day ago  
CSB and all, but I'm having trouble imagining the timeline that allows parents to call 911 and a cop to arrive; meanwhile a baby is choking to death. How could that take less than 5 minutes? How did the baby at the very least not suffer permanent brain damage?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 day ago  

SomeAmerican: Cool!  ... but why didn't a paramedic respond?


In my entire career, Fire/EMS has never beat law enforcement to a priority call. They're at station, or at training, and have to get to their trucks, get dressed sometimes, get their turnout gear on and then drive huge boats through traffic. Meanwhile law enforcement is out on patrol, and are generally split into patrol beats or districts so they're generally closer to a given address. This is a huge reason why many places are outfitting every patrol car with AEDs, trauma kits, and the like. First Aid/CPR/AED and things like a tourniquet in a police car can save lives that otherwise would have been lost had Fire/EMS been relied on due to delays in response.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Smails Kid: CSB and all, but I'm having trouble imagining the timeline that allows parents to call 911 and a cop to arrive; meanwhile a baby is choking to death. How could that take less than 5 minutes? How did the baby at the very least not suffer permanent brain damage?


Choking =/= inability to breathe.

The baby is 3 months old. It has no idea what's happening and how to cope. Ever see a baby overheat where a 3-4 year old wouldn't overheat because the 3-4 year old knows to move the blanket off itself to cool off?
Same concept here. Baby is likely experiencing this for the first time, has a partial blockage, is crying and coughing. Mom and dad, being new parents, think their baby is choking to death, so they call 911 in a panic. Next time, and there'll likely be a next time cause babies aren't noted for their ability to learn at 3 months old, mom and dad may be more ready to respond to the situation.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 1 day ago  

ThieveryCorp: There's something very wrong with the parents for giving pills a 3-month old baby and for the information masking the fact that the baby was given a pill and not liquid drops. You never farking do that and the choking is exactly why. There's a whole market of liquid medicine for babies and the parents should have farking known better.


You know how I know you didn't RTFA?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ThieveryCorp: There's something very wrong with the parents for giving pills a 3-month old baby and for the information masking the fact that the baby was given a pill and not liquid drops. You never farking do that and the choking is exactly why. There's a whole market of liquid medicine for babies and the parents should have farking known better.


I mean, did you see the parents?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 day ago  

ThieveryCorp: There's something very wrong with the parents for giving pills a 3-month old baby and for the information masking the fact that the baby was given a pill and not liquid drops. You never farking do that and the choking is exactly why. There's a whole market of liquid medicine for babies and the parents should have farking known better.


Depends on what's wrong with the kid. Might be an Rx that only comes in pill form 🤷🏻♀
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I don't even want to read the article. This is a perfect headline.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

mcmnky: Just say no to fox news


Oh look, another baby in distress.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 hours ago  

mcmnky: Just say no to fox news


Fox news and MSNBC is better comedy than the comedy channel these days.

Find it hard they are losing viewers with their hard hitting news
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 20 hours ago  
CSS: my son spat up and choked on it in his crib in the minutes between my getting in the shower and his dad coming back inside the house. Blue lips and all. He spewed everything up almost immediately after I picked him up, but I have never gotten over that terror. He's 37 now, and no, no apparent brain damage (optical physicist).
 
maram500
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I applaud the officer for saving the life of an infant. It makes the good police officers look even better.

Unfortunately, we have problems. Stories like this also tend to make the not-so-good officers look better. There's also the small issue of "we're celebrating this person for doing what he should have done"--a situation which sadly happens quite frequently. (Are we going to throw ticker tape parades for police who arrest bank robbers?)

And last but not least, we're praising a police officer who saved a child from choking. Now let's hear all the stories about daycare workers who save kids from choking on small toys. I'll wait. What's that? You're saying we're only doing this story because he's a cop and they need a serious image rehabilitation? Got it.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hubbard's rescue was caught on his body camera.

Huh, so they do work.
 
Callous
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ThieveryCorp: There's something very wrong with the parents for giving pills a 3-month old baby and for the information masking the fact that the baby was given a pill and not liquid drops. You never farking do that and the choking is exactly why. There's a whole market of liquid medicine for babies and the parents should have farking known better.


FTFA Pottsville Police Officer Cody Hubbard, 23, answered a call for a 3-week-old boy who was choking on anti-gas drops.

Second farking sentence.
 
rga184
‘’ 19 hours ago  

valenumr: Wait? Cops are un-choking people now?


This is why I read fark.  Bravo.
 
rga184
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ThieveryCorp: There's something very wrong with the parents for giving pills a 3-month old baby and for the information masking the fact that the baby was given a pill and not liquid drops. You never farking do that and the choking is exactly why. There's a whole market of liquid medicine for babies and the parents should have farking known better.


Baby was given liquid drops, probably a few drops went down the wrong pipe, baby laryngospasmed.  That's my guess.  Usually you break it with a jaw thrust or positive pressure ventilation (in an OR setting, it's not something people deal with on the field).

Not to take away anything from the cop, because he had no way of knowing what the baby choked on and you assume you have to dislodge something, but baby likely would have improved in its own.  I'm not sure that back blows help with laryngospasm in kids (assuming it was laryngospasm).

Off to do some reading.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 18 hours ago  

maram500: I applaud the officer for saving the life of an infant. It makes the good police officers look even better.

Unfortunately, we have problems. Stories like this also tend to make the not-so-good officers look better. There's also the small issue of "we're celebrating this person for doing what he should have done"--a situation which sadly happens quite frequently. (Are we going to throw ticker tape parades for police who arrest bank robbers?)

And last but not least, we're praising a police officer who saved a child from choking. Now let's hear all the stories about daycare workers who save kids from choking on small toys. I'll wait. What's that? You're saying we're only doing this story because he's a cop and they need a serious image rehabilitation? Got it.


Oh fark off. You could just as easily say the opposite is also true; that stories like George Floyid made the good officers look worse.

We're celebrating a person saving a life, just like the many stories you might see in the news daily about everyday citizens doing the same thing. There's never a shortage of "teen boys save man from burning building" stories or things of a similar nature.

Perhaps this story is making the news because, like many other stories, it was posted across social media and was picked up by the media. Perhaps the media, as they often do, heard the call over a police/fire scanner and chose to follow-up.

Perhaps the reason that these stories are told is because of a concerted effort by people like you to demonize every single thing law enforcement does. Like you've done here.

Fark off.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 hours ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: maram500: I applaud the officer for saving the life of an infant. It makes the good police officers look even better.

Unfortunately, we have problems. Stories like this also tend to make the not-so-good officers look better. There's also the small issue of "we're celebrating this person for doing what he should have done"--a situation which sadly happens quite frequently. (Are we going to throw ticker tape parades for police who arrest bank robbers?)

And last but not least, we're praising a police officer who saved a child from choking. Now let's hear all the stories about daycare workers who save kids from choking on small toys. I'll wait. What's that? You're saying we're only doing this story because he's a cop and they need a serious image rehabilitation? Got it.

Oh fark off. You could just as easily say the opposite is also true; that stories like George Floyid made the good officers look worse.

We're celebrating a person saving a life, just like the many stories you might see in the news daily about everyday citizens doing the same thing. There's never a shortage of "teen boys save man from burning building" stories or things of a similar nature.

Perhaps this story is making the news because, like many other stories, it was posted across social media and was picked up by the media. Perhaps the media, as they often do, heard the call over a police/fire scanner and chose to follow-up.

Perhaps the reason that these stories are told is because of a concerted effort by people like you to demonize every single thing law enforcement does. Like you've done here.

Fark off.


I bet you're a blast at parties.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 17 hours ago  

valenumr: HideAndGoFarkYourself: maram500: I applaud the officer for saving the life of an infant. It makes the good police officers look even better.

Unfortunately, we have problems. Stories like this also tend to make the not-so-good officers look better. There's also the small issue of "we're celebrating this person for doing what he should have done"--a situation which sadly happens quite frequently. (Are we going to throw ticker tape parades for police who arrest bank robbers?)

And last but not least, we're praising a police officer who saved a child from choking. Now let's hear all the stories about daycare workers who save kids from choking on small toys. I'll wait. What's that? You're saying we're only doing this story because he's a cop and they need a serious image rehabilitation? Got it.

Oh fark off. You could just as easily say the opposite is also true; that stories like George Floyid made the good officers look worse.

We're celebrating a person saving a life, just like the many stories you might see in the news daily about everyday citizens doing the same thing. There's never a shortage of "teen boys save man from burning building" stories or things of a similar nature.

Perhaps this story is making the news because, like many other stories, it was posted across social media and was picked up by the media. Perhaps the media, as they often do, heard the call over a police/fire scanner and chose to follow-up.

Perhaps the reason that these stories are told is because of a concerted effort by people like you to demonize every single thing law enforcement does. Like you've done here.

Fark off.

I bet you're a blast at parties.


Probably more fun than the other guy, or you.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

The Smails Kid: CSB and all, but I'm having trouble imagining the timeline that allows parents to call 911 and a cop to arrive; meanwhile a baby is choking to death. How could that take less than 5 minutes? How did the baby at the very least not suffer permanent brain damage?


Pottsville is about 1 mile square.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

arkansized: Pottsville is about 1 mile square.


My bad, city limits have been expanded. It's about 2.7 m square, with a tongue of incorporation stretching down Hwy 247 almost to the river.
That said, most folks live less than a mile from the police station.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Check colour = white
Outcome = saved rather than shot

Standard.
 
