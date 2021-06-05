 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Inmate at the Montana State prison demonstrates he doesn't have the guts to remain incarcerated   (kbzk.com) divider line
38
    More: Sad, Prison, Montana State Prison, Suicide, Shaun Duncan Morrison, Montana Department of Corrections, Secure Adjustment Unit, Human rights, Mental illness  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That would be bad enough with the proper equipment; shudder to think what he did end up using.  Yeesh.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 day ago  
Eight year old me laughs at headline.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Too bad his name isn't Harry Caray.  That would've been funny.

/If the moon were made of BBQ spare ribs, would ya eat it then?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 day ago  

little big man: That would be bad enough with the proper equipment; shudder to think what he did end up using.  Yeesh.


Yeah that's a pretty brutal way to go.  People don't generally choose slow and painful.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Should have chosen a second.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 day ago  
So are we to understand from the article that his original crime, the deed that put him in prison in the first place, was "attacking a police officer"? That seems rather vague, although the journalist writing the story might be at fault for failing to specify the circumstances.

Any Montanans out there want to fill us in?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ewww. Subby. Boo.
/Slow clap
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 day ago  
Toughest Prisons - My Time in the Toughest Prisons | 114 |
Youtube MasnZ1tyPLI
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Died four days after disemboweling himself? Dude had some intestinal fortitude.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

baronbloodbath: Died four days after disemboweling himself? Dude had some intestinal fortitude.


Whelp. That's straight beer out of my nose. Glad I wasn't sipping a whiskey.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm just here because my parents are from Deer Lodge and I spent a bunch of time there as a kid.

/csb
 
2chinz
‘’ 1 day ago  
That makes her more loyal than a number of politicians.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meh.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Seppuku?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 day ago  
The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pichu0102: The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?


Not just you.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pichu0102: The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?


Yeah, smells like some bullshiat.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pichu0102: The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?


Not the language, no. Programming means running the program, the treatment plan. It should be pretty well defined that even a first day trainee can open the chart and see what he program calls for if the prisoner/patient is doing this or that bad behavior. I'd be concerned about the time in solitary or lockdown, but it is a prison, he was a killer, had committed several suicide attempts, and they apparently still couldn't keep him away from weapons or give him the supervision to keep him alive.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 day ago  
No. Please. Stop. Oh well.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 day ago  

jimjays: Pichu0102: The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?

Not the language, no. Programming means running the program, the treatment plan. It should be pretty well defined that even a first day trainee can open the chart and see what he program calls for if the prisoner/patient is doing this or that bad behavior. I'd be concerned about the time in solitary or lockdown, but it is a prison, he was a killer, had committed several suicide attempts, and they apparently still couldn't keep him away from weapons or give him the supervision to keep him alive.


Oh so that's what it means. I was thinking the programming that minimises the risk of inmates committing suicide could use some work.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pichu0102: The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?


Nah, you use a serial to RJ45 cable, there's a port in the back for connecting when the code is buggy
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 day ago  

baronbloodbath: Died four days after disemboweling himself? Dude had some intestinal fortitude.


You made me bust a gut.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Neondistraction: little big man: That would be bad enough with the proper equipment; shudder to think what he did end up using.  Yeesh.

Yeah that's a pretty brutal way to go.  People don't generally choose slow and painful.


It's probably because while you were having premarital sex and doing drugs, he was studying the blade.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 day ago  
If someone is determined to off themselves, how can any institution stop them? Have round-the-clock personnel standing by them 25 hours per day, 8 days per week? Keep them medicated into a servile tranquility so they have the motions of a potted rubber tree plant? Keep anything sharper than a sponge from their wing & ward? Keep the patient/prisoner bound to the bedstead & catheterized to minimize movements? Do all this and dollars to dinars says a determined suicidal demento will still try to kill himself by tearing at his own flesh with his fingers. There are some broken toys that can't be fixed, and hindsight & circumstantial review committees eventually can assign & shovel a bit of blame on some poor junior employee, but the reality take-away is that no matter what, some crazy buggers cannot be saved from themselves, even if we had better dedicated prison hospitals, or hospital prisons. This murderous beast was being watched the clock round except for a bit of exercise yard time & the cumulative time for him to eat & poop. Tie him down to his bed with his limbs bound, post guards & orderlies armed with weapons & syringes stationed at the four corners of his cot, staring at him & being relived in shifts, and that might've prevented a crazy cop killer from doing himself in. But, would any kind of medication, therapy, drugs or any combination of these, in addition to a team of medical guards standing around him, do any good? Was there any chance he'd become a member of society who could be trusted not to kill small children & pets? His prognosis was not optimistic. Sounds like he saved Montana some time & treasure by sawing at himself & playing a make-do version of "Operation" in his cell with the pull top from a tin of beanie-weenies. He probably didn't know how off the rails he was if he was that far gone to do that to himself, and no matter what any one or any organization did, I doubt the eventual outcome would've been different. At least he didn't take another victim with! Maybe prison hospitals should offer & post & keep on record, signed DNRs to save a bit of bother. Maybe prisoners could be offered to be let onto transplant donors lists, as well to get some good out of a life tragically wasted by a brutal  mental illness. How sad to be & be around.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

2chinz: That makes her more loyal than a number of politicians.


1) the article doesn't mention how the person identifies
2) it sounds too extreme of an approach and the effects don't last for long
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pichu0102: The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?


No, should it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 day ago  
I came to a predjudice years ago that salesmen who wore tassels on their shoes were trying to distract me, to get me to not look at their lying faces. Ditto golfers & their be-tassled feet. The leading liar of all time is a golfing grifter with tasseled footwear. I've lived long enough to prove my predjudice true.

I looked at the photo of the accused kid and realized another predjudice I have: I can't trust any guy who spends that much time in the mirror doing his own hair. There's some kind of a self-absorbed character flaw there. For this narcissism to start so young is indicative of something going or gone wrong in his personality. There are some people to just avoid, and fortunately they give a lot of visual warning clues. It's not about race, it's about personality. When someone is trying to control how you see them, they are trying to control you. Just quietly leave them. NO sane 14 year spends that much time looking in a mirror unless he's broken. Look at the mother's hair compared to the kid's! Easy to tell who ruled that house.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That is a very good headline and looks like it will be under-appreciated today... Nice job subs.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
FYI:

This guy didn't "attack" a policeman, he farking RAN AN EIGHT INCH KNIFE THROUGH HIM. That's what got him prison, originally.

He was a complete psycho. The MSLA ACLU only took the case because of an inmate (who MT DOC apologized to, and offered compensation) for not receiving anti-psychotic medications which caused him to carve his own arm up. He was released to Warm Springs, found that he was perfectly sane on the medication, and placed on house arrest.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 hours ago  
If they cannot prove their ability to keep prisoners safe, they shouldn't be holding them..
There is a responsibility that comes along with the power to lock people up...
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
thatsenoughinternetfortoday.gif
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

VictoryCabal: I'm just here because my parents are from Deer Lodge and I spent a bunch of time there as a kid.

/csb


I was born in Deer Lodge and my dad worked at the prison.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
He disgraced himself in front of the skinheads. He was dishonored, and had to make amends.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Jedekai: FYI:

This guy didn't "attack" a policeman, he farking RAN AN EIGHT INCH KNIFE THROUGH HIM. That's what got him prison, originally.

He was a complete psycho. The MSLA ACLU only took the case because of an inmate (who MT DOC apologized to, and offered compensation) for not receiving anti-psychotic medications which caused him to carve his own arm up. He was released to Warm Springs, found that he was perfectly sane on the medication, and placed on house arrest.


Thanks for the clarification. Yes, pointy things are more serious than a fist to the face.
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Pichu0102: The unit is similar to the Restrictive Housing Unit, which requires an inmate to be locked down for at least 22 hours a day. However, the Secure Adjustment Unit is for people with severe mental illness. Those in the Secure Adjustment Unit "receive intensive programming related to their mental illness that minimizes risk to themselves and others," according to the Department of Corrections' 2021 Biennial Report.

Does the way this is worded set off alarm bells for anyone else, or is it just me?

Nah, you use a serial to RJ45 cable, there's a port in the back for connecting when the code is buggy


I really hate it when I have to manually do it through the boot loader.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Some units have to go back to the factory early. Sad, but true.
 
foxtail
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If they cannot prove their ability to keep prisoners safe, they shouldn't be holding them..
There is a responsibility that comes along with the power to lock people up...


As opposed to what? Letting a nut run loose to hurt innocent people?

While the psyche system is very broken and mainly exists so that someone high in the DOC can embezzle federal funds, it is all we are going to get.

We had a guy who was pants on head crazy. This guy needed help and since it is damned near impossible to commit someone, he was not getting the help he needed. His thing was to try to cut his own pecker off with whatever he could find. I think I was involved with the 3rd or 4th attempt. There was blood all over the place. He took a razor apart and used it on himself. He was put on observation. They shipped him out to a higher level prison but to my knowledge, they never committed him. I heard that he finally succeeded. He was nuts. Not a bad guy, all things considered.  But the system has been destroyed by liberal do-gooders who think that no one should be committed. The system needs to be fixed but we will never do it as long as there is top level sabotage preventing these people from getting help.
 
