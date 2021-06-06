 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Phoenix recycling yard demonstrates that everything can be biodegradable with the right kind of process -- in this case a six-alarm fire that even the National Weather Service is reporting on   (azfamily.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Firefighter, Washington Street, upper hand of an enormous fire, Firefighting, Fire crews, Friedman Waste Control Systems, Fire department, Phoenix Fire Department's history  
•       •       •

2227 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2021 at 5:25 AM (1 day ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I'll never have to take out the recycling again!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lithium batteries gotta go somewhere.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  
Global warming schlobal schwarming. I should go to bed.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 day ago  
Biodegradable? Doubtful. Pyrodegradable, yes.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meanwhile, east of Phoenix, a 25,000 acre wildfire.

Also, an 8,000 acre wildfire.

That will show that piddly little recycling center who's boss.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good thing they have plenty of water available to fight fires.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

dryknife: Good thing they have plenty of water available to fight fires.


Do I have to do the username thing again?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dang. That larger picture looks like a zoom-in on a flaming crucible.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  
We are stardust.

You will not like the ultimate recycling process.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 day ago  
The good news is the recycling yard will be reborn from the ashes of its former self!
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 day ago  

GalFisk: Biodegradable? Doubtful. Pyrodegradable, yes.


It's the way of the phoenix.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 day ago  
And if you were injured, better call Sweet James....

Fark user imageView Full Size


///sweeeeeeeeeet
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's one way to get rid of those bundles of unrecyclable plastic that no foreign country will accept.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 day ago  
My employee and I talked about this when we saw the smoke cross over the valley. How could this possibly start?

Recycling center "We can't accept anything that is highly flammable"
Arizona resident "Oh there's nothing hazardous in that container I swear"
Recycling center opens container to find gasoline soaked rags. "Hey!"
Arizona resident tires squealing as he leaves the scene.

Since we get this type of thing all day long accepting used engine oil, people constantly bring contaminated oil, and when we turn them away they leave it on the side of the building. With it being 100+ degrees out this past week something was about to go boom in the valley.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 day ago  
Follow up article: https://www.azfamily.com/news/recycli​n​g-yard-fire-phoenix/article_68a2946a-c​63d-11eb-92f1-1bda4b365e92.html?block_​id=997196

It's like that Calvin and Hobbes cartoon with the train, airplane, and gas explosion.  This was a massive outdoor cardboard and paper fire that spread to the adjacent tire shop, lumber company and recycling center in one of the driest parts of the country.  All it was missing was something like a propane distribution center.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 21 hours ago  

synithium: And if you were injured, better call Sweet James....

[Fark user image image 346x750]

///sweeeeeeeeeet


Dude! What's mine say?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 20 hours ago  
You would be surprised how much recycled stuff you put in the recycled bin is actually never recycled.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
No one is going to say anything about it being called Friedman Recycling Center?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Friedman Waste Control Systems, my bad.

Jesus loves to laugh.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: No one is going to say anything about it being called Friedman Recycling Center?


Looks more like a BBQ to me.

Also, username checks out.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
So that's what was behind the gigantic smoke plume I saw while getting groceries yesterday.  35th Ave. and Buckeye?  That's 12.5 miles from where I was standing as the crow flies.  I thought the fire was a lot further east and south than that.  And yes, big fires at recycling yards happen every few years here.  Probably for the same reasons each time.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.