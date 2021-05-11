 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   It's bad enough when a 14-year-old is accused of murder, but it really makes you wonder what the world is coming to when his mother tries to destroy the evidence   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Murder, Stabbing, boy's room, Crystal Lane Smith  
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 day ago  
The mother of 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, who is accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, according to an arrest warrant.

And nothing of value was lost.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  
I wouldnt say that's super weird. A bit of human nature really.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good thing mom was too stupid to immediately douse them in undiluted bleach, washing them normally isn't going to do jack against modern DNA techniques if they were soaked in blood.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
They put the kids name in the story? I thought they couldn't put the name of kid offenders in stories?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 day ago  
The sentence structure of the headline is okay but it absolutely fails to adhere to the standard semantic sense. That a mother would do something out of the norm to try to protect her child isn't at all odd. That a child who was raised poorly enough to commit a murder would have a mother without scruples isn't odd.

That form of headline is supposed to show an acceleration of oddness at the end but the end is hardly surprising at all.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 day ago  
I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bailey was found stabbed to death May 9 in a wooded area near her St. Johns County home. State Attorney R.J. Larizza said that Bailey was stabbed 114 times, with at least 49 stab wounds to her hands, arms and head that were defensive in nature.

A 14 year old that can perpetrate over 100 stab wounds. I mean, sure. But that is impressive. I couldn't have done 114 push-ups when I was 14.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cold eyes, lifeless eyes, like a dolls eyes...

He certainly looks the part.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 day ago  

saturn badger: [Fark user image 322x409]

Cold eyes, lifeless eyes, like a dolls eyes...

He certainly looks the part.


Well there goes any chance of me getting back to sleep tonight.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 day ago  

GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.


I think I'd rather she didn't give a shiat.

He must be a nasty little psychopath to stab a girl 114 times, and doesn't deserve anyone giving a shiat.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 day ago  

saturn badger: [Fark user image image 322x409]

Cold eyes, lifeless eyes, like a dolls eyes...

He certainly looks the part.


What dafuq does he use to wash his face with?  Butter?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".
 
wademh
‘’ 1 day ago  

GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.


Now that's wrong. A good mother raises her children to appreciate that there are consequences to their actions. Same for a good father. Continually covering up for your kid is how you might wind up raising a monster. It isn't about whether or not you give a shait about your kid, it's what you do about it. And from some experience, those who keep trying to cover up for their kids aren't even trying to do what's right by the kid. They are instead trying to cover up the potential that they get embarrassed. So it's more like caring more for how things look for themselves than about caring for their kid --- absolutely selfish behavior.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

robodog: Good thing mom was too stupid to immediately BURN them in someone else's barbecue pit, washing them normally isn't going to do jack against modern DNA techniques if they were soaked in blood.


ftf CSI.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 day ago  

Nidiot: GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.

I think I'd rather she didn't give a shiat.

He must be a nasty little psychopath to stab a girl 114 times, and doesn't deserve anyone giving a shiat.


Not only does a guy like that get stabbed frequently while in prison, but a guy like that also gets stabbed frequently while in prison.
 
melfunction
‘’ 1 day ago  
Who is wondering if your mother would have done this for you? I never got in any trouble but I wonder.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".


Nice try, Officer!
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 day ago  

melfunction: Who is wondering if your mother would have done this for you? I never got in any trouble but I wonder.


No. Minor stuff sure. Not this. There would be no way to go back to "normal" after this, It's not like most moms could cover this up and say "now be a good boy now and try not to do this again". And a kid with this inside him could go after mom next.
 
vodka
‘’ 1 day ago  
How could a kid do something like this. Was he on SSRI's or something?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Not only does a guy like that get stabbed frequently while in prison, but a guy like that also gets stabbed frequently while in prison.


He's a child.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

Nidiot: GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.

I think I'd rather she didn't give a shiat.

He must be a nasty little psychopath to stab a girl 114 times, and doesn't deserve anyone giving a shiat.


I wouldn't say applaud, but at least someone in the family has normal human emotions.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 day ago  
Isn't covering up for your kid a great way to end up with a son like Brock Turner, who raped a passed out girl behind a dumpster? You know, the sort of person who feels entitled, superior and expects to get to do whatever he wants without consequences. I don't see that as doing either the world or your own family any favours.
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: They put the kids name in the story? I thought they couldn't put the name of kid offenders in stories?


It's because he is going to be or likely will be tried as an adult.

This is near Jacksonville, FL. That city still remembers Maddie Clifton (little girl killed by an older boy, Joshua Phillips). Phillips got life.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

wademh: GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.

Now that's wrong. A good mother raises her children to appreciate that there are consequences to their actions. Same for a good father. Continually covering up for your kid is how you might wind up raising a monster. It isn't about whether or not you give a shait about your kid, it's what you do about it. And from some experience, those who keep trying to cover up for their kids aren't even trying to do what's right by the kid. They are instead trying to cover up the potential that they get embarrassed. So it's more like caring more for how things look for themselves than about caring for their kid --- absolutely selfish behavior.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  
I don't get why anyone thinks it's weird for a parent to protect their offspring. Is the situation horrifying? Sure. I'm honestly a bit sympathetic at some level for the mother. Her kid is a monster. Imagine owning that one.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Nidiot: Isn't covering up for your kid a great way to end up with a son like Brock Turner, who raped a passed out girl behind a dumpster? You know, the sort of person who feels entitled, superior and expects to get to do whatever he wants without consequences. I don't see that as doing either the world or your own family any favours.


Brock Turner doesn't just feel entitled, the courts agreed. He IS entitled. Stories about the rape mention his swim times more than the rape, ffs.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 day ago  

valenumr: Nidiot: GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.

I think I'd rather she didn't give a shiat.

He must be a nasty little psychopath to stab a girl 114 times, and doesn't deserve anyone giving a shiat.

I wouldn't say applaud, but at least someone in the family has normal human emotions.


I'm not sure, does she have no emotions or empathy at all for the young girl who died due to being stabbed 114 times? That's a particularly horrific and violent murder her son performed. If everything is only about her and what she cares about maybe he has inherited her issues.

I'd really like to see a mother showing some sorrow, and saying things like she didn't know where she went wrong in raising a killer, that would make a nice change. I'm rather tired of the usual "he aint never dun nuthin wrong" pile of deluded lies.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 day ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nidiot: Isn't covering up for your kid a great way to end up with a son like Brock Turner, who raped a passed out girl behind a dumpster? You know, the sort of person who feels entitled, superior and expects to get to do whatever he wants without consequences. I don't see that as doing either the world or your own family any favours.

Brock Turner doesn't just feel entitled, the courts agreed. He IS entitled. Stories about the rape mention his swim times more than the rape, ffs.


Indeed, that is why we must never forget, he is Brock Turner, convicted rapist.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 day ago  

GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".


If I get caught fishing without a license I expect my kid to hold the pole, so there is that.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

Nidiot: valenumr: Nidiot: GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.

I think I'd rather she didn't give a shiat.

He must be a nasty little psychopath to stab a girl 114 times, and doesn't deserve anyone giving a shiat.

I wouldn't say applaud, but at least someone in the family has normal human emotions.

I'm not sure, does she have no emotions or empathy at all for the young girl who died due to being stabbed 114 times? That's a particularly horrific and violent murder her son performed. If everything is only about her and what she cares about maybe he has inherited her issues.

I'd really like to see a mother showing some sorrow, and saying things like she didn't know where she went wrong in raising a killer, that would make a nice change. I'm rather tired of the usual "he aint never dun nuthin wrong" pile of deluded lies.


I just don't think it's an abnormal reaction. It's not something to be condoned, I'm just saying that I can halfway understand. And I have no crotchfruit.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 day ago  
As others have said, it doesn't seem surprising at first, until you hear that it wasn't something like suggesting he delete his text message or lose his phone

It's more surprising that she knew to think about blood on his jeans, but didn't know enough to just burn that pair of jeans (maybe he only had one pair?) or did this all while there was video camera in the house.

Why was there video?   It didn't should like the police did it, so were they afraid of something else happening?   Like the kid doing something horrible in the house?  And if the mom knew about the camera, how was she dumb enough to not also dispose of that?  Or was it done by the father or someone who didn't trust either of them?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 day ago  

GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".


Heh, I framed my dad for a crime when he tried to get me arrested. Cover up for him? Hell no.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 day ago  

mrmopar5287: GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".

Heh, I framed my dad for a crime when he tried to get me arrested. Cover up for him? Hell no.


If that's true, you owe us a CSB.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 day ago  

GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".


I wouldn't cover up anyone's crime, especially murder. Well, okay there was that one time...
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 day ago  

GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.


exactly, isnt this what a Mom does, the Father will make his kid face justice but a Mom protects and defends her kids not matter what, she might be the living daylights out of the kid behind closed doors but to the public the kid is an innocent angel.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 day ago  

vodka: How could a kid do something like this. Was he on SSRI's or something?


SSRIs make you dopey or hyper, not homicidal. Do you even know how psych meds affect the human body? That's pretty basic pharmacutical-literacy stuff.

/also...why the hell, aside from bloody jeans do they think he killed that kid? Kids get bloody noses all the time, and gushing all over a friends' pants isn't actually evidence of much.
//why yes, my brothers both got nosebleeds, why do you ask?
///I learned to dodge.
 
vodka
‘’ 1 day ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: SSRIs make you dopey or hyper, not homicidal. Do you even know how psych meds affect the human body? That's pretty basic pharmacutical-literacy stuff.


Yeah I have a lot of experience with them. SSRI's can make you devoid of all emotion and capable of anything. I never understood just how much a drug can change your personality until I tried an SSRI. Very dangerous substances. Lots of killers used them.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 day ago  

leeksfromchichis: Brock Turner doesn't just feel entitled, the courts agreed. He IS entitled. Stories about the rape mention his swim times more than the rape, ffs.


Not unusual. Stories about Reeva Steenkamp's murder tend to mention her killer's name and athletic record more than her. Many of them don't even mention her name.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

vodka: It'sMorphin'Time: SSRIs make you dopey or hyper, not homicidal. Do you even know how psych meds affect the human body? That's pretty basic pharmacutical-literacy stuff.

Yeah I have a lot of experience with them. SSRI's can make you devoid of all emotion and capable of anything. I never understood just how much a drug can change your personality until I tried an SSRI. Very dangerous substances. Lots of killers used them.


I've seen some media *garbage* about this. If you have a reputable source I'd be interested. At the moment though, I equate this with vaccines and autism. Not trying to shiat on your struggles.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 day ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: vodka: How could a kid do something like this. Was he on SSRI's or something?

SSRIs make you dopey or hyper, not homicidal. Do you even know how psych meds affect the human body? That's pretty basic pharmacutical-literacy stuff.

/also...why the hell, aside from bloody jeans do they think he killed that kid? Kids get bloody noses all the time, and gushing all over a friends' pants isn't actually evidence of much.
//why yes, my brothers both got nosebleeds, why do you ask?
///I learned to dodge.


The fact he confessed to the murder is a good starting point.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 day ago  

vodka: It'sMorphin'Time: SSRIs make you dopey or hyper, not homicidal. Do you even know how psych meds affect the human body? That's pretty basic pharmacutical-literacy stuff.

Yeah I have a lot of experience with them. SSRI's can make you devoid of all emotion and capable of anything. I never understood just how much a drug can change your personality until I tried an SSRI. Very dangerous substances. Lots of killers used them.


Countless millions use SSRIs daily, your experience is an anecdote, not evidence.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 day ago  

aagrajag: mrmopar5287: GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".

Heh, I framed my dad for a crime when he tried to get me arrested. Cover up for him? Hell no.

If that's true, you owe us a CSB.


When I was 16 I had a small lockbox in my bedroom where I kept some odds and ends. Mostly cash saved up from mowing lawns, but also my grandfather's gold railroad pocket watch and an ounce of weed. One day I come home from school and my dad had tossed my room for some reason (no privacy boundaries) and he broke the lock/latch on the box to open it. He had called police to "teach me a lesson" by having them arrest me. The officer standing there asked me "Is this yours?" Right on the spot it clicked in my brain that he had no proof it was mine because we were in the garage. I shrugged and said "None of that belongs to me."

The officer arrested my dad for possession.

My mom was not home from work and knew nothing. My dad called me from the police station, SCREAMING FURIOUSLY, telling me to bring some cash for bail. I parroted him his own advice: "Remember the times you told me to never call you for bail because you're not bailing your son out of jail? Get farked!"

Complete, total asshole for trying to send his son to jail on a petty drug charge. He had to take a pre-trial diversion program to keep the criminal charge off his record.

I lost the weed and about $2,000 cash saved from summer work. I was able to get the gold pocket watch back because I had service records from where the watch was regularly submitted to the railroad timekeeper for accuracy checks - the serial number on the movement proved ownership.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 day ago  

Warrior Kermit: GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.

exactly, isnt this what a Mom does, the Father will make his kid face justice but a Mom protects and defends her kids not matter what, she might be the living daylights out of the kid behind closed doors but to the public the kid is an innocent angel.


At some point you are acting as an enabler at best. Mothers can declare they will love their son no matter what, and despite whatever crime they might commit, but not publicly admitting that what they did was wrong when they do commit a heinous crime does not help anyone.

I'd be curious to know whether these types of mothers are more likely to have sons who end up committing some sort of serious crime. Does providing such an unconditional safe space embolden a potential wrongdoer? Does completely unconditional support only act to validate any feelings of self importance and entitlement? If it turns out to be the case I'd happily throw every Mom who does this in jail with the same sentence that the son gets convicted of.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

mrmopar5287: aagrajag: mrmopar5287: GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".

Heh, I framed my dad for a crime when he tried to get me arrested. Cover up for him? Hell no.

If that's true, you owe us a CSB.

When I was 16 I had a small lockbox in my bedroom where I kept some odds and ends. Mostly cash saved up from mowing lawns, but also my grandfather's gold railroad pocket watch and an ounce of weed. One day I come home from school and my dad had tossed my room for some reason (no privacy boundaries) and he broke the lock/latch on the box to open it. He had called police to "teach me a lesson" by having them arrest me. The officer standing there asked me "Is this yours?" Right on the spot it clicked in my brain that he had no proof it was mine because we were in the garage. I shrugged and said "None of that belongs to me."

The officer arrested my dad for possession.

My mom was not home from work and knew nothing. My dad called me from the police station, SCREAMING FURIOUSLY, telling me to bring some cash for bail. I parroted him his own advice: "Remember the times you told me to never call you for bail because you're not bailing your son out of jail? Get farked!"

Complete, total asshole for trying to send his son to jail on a petty drug charge. He had to take a pre-trial diversion program to keep the criminal charge off his record.

I lost the weed and about $2,000 cash saved from summer work. I was able to get the gold pocket watch back because I had service records from where the watch was regularly submitted to the railroad timekeeper for accuracy checks - the serial number on the movement proved ownership.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

Nidiot: Warrior Kermit: GreenSun: I applaud the mom. A mother who covers up her kid's crime is way better than a mom who doesn't give a shiat about her child at all.

exactly, isnt this what a Mom does, the Father will make his kid face justice but a Mom protects and defends her kids not matter what, she might be the living daylights out of the kid behind closed doors but to the public the kid is an innocent angel.

At some point you are acting as an enabler at best. Mothers can declare they will love their son no matter what, and despite whatever crime they might commit, but not publicly admitting that what they did was wrong when they do commit a heinous crime does not help anyone.

I'd be curious to know whether these types of mothers are more likely to have sons who end up committing some sort of serious crime. Does providing such an unconditional safe space embolden a potential wrongdoer? Does completely unconditional support only act to validate any feelings of self importance and entitlement? If it turns out to be the case I'd happily throw every Mom who does this in jail with the same sentence that the son gets convicted of.


She could be a crackhead nutjob. But I still kind of feel like she's getting railed to go after her kid. I don't know. Obviously what she did isn't right. More info required.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 day ago  

mrmopar5287: aagrajag: mrmopar5287: GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".

Heh, I framed my dad for a crime when he tried to get me arrested. Cover up for him? Hell no.

If that's true, you owe us a CSB.

When I was 16 I had a small lockbox in my bedroom where I kept some odds and ends. Mostly cash saved up from mowing lawns, but also my grandfather's gold railroad pocket watch and an ounce of weed. One day I come home from school and my dad had tossed my room for some reason (no privacy boundaries) and he broke the lock/latch on the box to open it. He had called police to "teach me a lesson" by having them arrest me. The officer standing there asked me "Is this yours?" Right on the spot it clicked in my brain that he had no proof it was mine because we were in the garage. I shrugged and said "None of that belongs to me."

The officer arrested my dad for possession.

My mom was not home from work and knew nothing. My dad called me from the police station, SCREAMING FURIOUSLY, telling me to bring some cash for bail. I parroted him his own advice: "Remember the times you told me to never call you for bail because you're not bailing your son out of jail? Get farked!"

Complete, total asshole for trying to send his son to jail on a petty drug charge. He had to take a pre-trial diversion program to keep the criminal charge off his record.

I lost the weed and about $2,000 cash saved from summer work. I was able to get the gold pocket watch back because I had service records from where the watch was regularly submitted to the railroad timekeeper for accuracy checks - the serial number on the movement proved ownership.


Goddamn, you magnificent bastard.

I really feel you about the "no privacy boundaries" thing. In my case, it was my mother.

It really feels like having your cell tossed by a prison guard, doesn't it?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valenumr: I don't get why anyone thinks it's weird for a parent to protect their offspring. Is the situation horrifying? Sure. I'm honestly a bit sympathetic at some level for the mother. Her kid is a monster. Imagine owning that one.


Remember the affluenza idiots mom took him to Mexico to escape. And she ruined her life just for him to get away from a few years jail time. But then again the whole family was a bunch of aholes, except for I think one adult daughter.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: valenumr: I don't get why anyone thinks it's weird for a parent to protect their offspring. Is the situation horrifying? Sure. I'm honestly a bit sympathetic at some level for the mother. Her kid is a monster. Imagine owning that one.

Remember the affluenza idiots mom took him to Mexico to escape. And she ruined her life just for him to get away from a few years jail time. But then again the whole family was a bunch of aholes, except for I think one adult daughter.


And were totally talking about the same affluenza afflicted family. I get that my statement isn't popular. It's just sad to me that the mom is boned.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mrmopar5287: aagrajag: mrmopar5287: GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".

Heh, I framed my dad for a crime when he tried to get me arrested. Cover up for him? Hell no.

If that's true, you owe us a CSB.

When I was 16 I had a small lockbox in my bedroom where I kept some odds and ends. Mostly cash saved up from mowing lawns, but also my grandfather's gold railroad pocket watch and an ounce of weed. One day I come home from school and my dad had tossed my room for some reason (no privacy boundaries) and he broke the lock/latch on the box to open it. He had called police to "teach me a lesson" by having them arrest me. The officer standing there asked me "Is this yours?" Right on the spot it clicked in my brain that he had no proof it was mine because we were in the garage. I shrugged and said "None of that belongs to me."

The officer arrested my dad for possession.

My mom was not home from work and knew nothing. My dad called me from the police station, SCREAMING FURIOUSLY, telling me to bring some cash for bail. I parroted him his own advice: "Remember the times you told me to never call you for bail because you're not bailing your son out of jail? Get farked!"

Complete, total asshole for trying to send his son to jail on a petty drug charge. He had to take a pre-trial diversion program to keep the criminal charge off his record.

I lost the weed and about $2,000 cash saved from summer work. I was able to get the gold pocket watch back because I had service records from where the watch was regularly submitted to the railroad timekeeper for accuracy checks - the serial number on the movement proved ownership.


aw jeez.

I can't imagine a parent who would do that.

If I got caught with weed, I imagine my punishment would have been an empty box and dad's hippy friends inexplicably being over at the house on a tuesday night listening to hippie music.

Not that I ever had contraband as a kid. I was addicted to books. I couldn't afford anything else
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 day ago  

aagrajag: mrmopar5287: aagrajag: mrmopar5287: GreenSun: I'm curious, how many Farkers here would cover up their family member's crime? Is there a limit to what crime you're willing to cover up, or is it a case of "Family is more important than other people/society?".

Heh, I framed my dad for a crime when he tried to get me arrested. Cover up for him? Hell no.

If that's true, you owe us a CSB.

When I was 16 I had a small lockbox in my bedroom where I kept some odds and ends. Mostly cash saved up from mowing lawns, but also my grandfather's gold railroad pocket watch and an ounce of weed. One day I come home from school and my dad had tossed my room for some reason (no privacy boundaries) and he broke the lock/latch on the box to open it. He had called police to "teach me a lesson" by having them arrest me. The officer standing there asked me "Is this yours?" Right on the spot it clicked in my brain that he had no proof it was mine because we were in the garage. I shrugged and said "None of that belongs to me."

The officer arrested my dad for possession.

My mom was not home from work and knew nothing. My dad called me from the police station, SCREAMING FURIOUSLY, telling me to bring some cash for bail. I parroted him his own advice: "Remember the times you told me to never call you for bail because you're not bailing your son out of jail? Get farked!"

Complete, total asshole for trying to send his son to jail on a petty drug charge. He had to take a pre-trial diversion program to keep the criminal charge off his record.

I lost the weed and about $2,000 cash saved from summer work. I was able to get the gold pocket watch back because I had service records from where the watch was regularly submitted to the railroad timekeeper for accuracy checks - the serial number on the movement proved ownership.

Goddamn, you magnificent bastard.

I really feel you about the "no privacy boundaries" thing. In my case, it was my mother.

It really feels like having your cell tossed by a prison guard, doesn't it?


It taught me to find a better weed storage location. My regular stash was then kept inside the side access panel of the clockworks in the grandfather clock in the living room. No one ever looked there.
 
