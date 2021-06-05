 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I guess that's why they call it a blast furnace
Original
1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tanqueray
1 day ago  
Was that furnace computer controlled?
 
null
1 day ago  

Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?


No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

bottle hit molten steel
Youtube 78CBUcGtfOs
 
AllyOop
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty
1 day ago  
Laughing like children, living like lovers
Rolling like thunder under the covers
And I guess that's why they call it a blast furnace
 
DJanomaly
1 day ago  

Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?


First thought I had as well.
 
LordOfThePings
1 day ago  
Party furnace.

Had a blast.
 
Daedalus27
1 day ago  
The video of the refinery explosion in that twitter feed is also impressive:  https://twitter.com/Auro​raIntel/status​/1401180362412277761
 
ChiliBoots
1 day ago  

null: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

[YouTube video: bottle hit molten steel]


When I was a kid, the steel plant a few km away blew the roof of off the slab mill because some melt hit a puddle on the floor. Handling 10s of tons of molten steel is very intolerant farking around.

Also, dad was way more excited to wake 7 & 5 year olds in the middle of the night to show us his work exploding from the second floor window than you'd first guess.

I'd wager they lost pressure in the bustle pipe here.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
1 day ago  
Don't worry, folks. Just a Terminator fight. Nothing to see here.
 
Fursecution
1 day ago  
Normally, there would be comments criticizing the video taker for not getting the money shot.

Give that guy a pass, he was running for his life there.

/Where's the "scary" tag?
 
Cafe Threads
1 day ago  
What's Persian for horizontal?
 
darkeyes
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Boom!
 
WillofJ2
1 day ago  
Time before Israel is blamed

Ship catches fire, refinery what's next
 
MythDragon
1 day ago  

ChiliBoots: Also, dad was way more excited to wake 7 & 5 year olds in the middle of the night to show us his work exploding from the second floor window than you'd first guess.


Yeah, he was like "Woop! Guess I got tomorrow off!"
 
Murflette
1 day ago  

ChiliBoots: I'd wager they lost pressure in the bustle pipe here.


blah blah blah made up words and nonsense fantasy

Olympic Trolling Judge: Don't worry, folks. Just a Terminator fight. Nothing to see here.


OMG YES THE GOVERNMENT IS HIDING THE TRUTH
 
DON.MAC
1 day ago  
A few years ago there were a number of steel mills that developed accidents in a short amount of time. Only the German plant said it was hackers.
 
JRoo
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
1 day ago  
I learned why it is called a bomb calorimeter one day when I had one go off on me. Thankfully, I had just stepped out of the room for a minute beforehand.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
1 day ago  
Explosion in the glory hole? Those can seem pretty powerful.
 
dp3
1 day ago  
NCSB: a relative of mine quit their first job at a steel & fiberglass mill after an industrial accident on the factory floor. The area had recently been cleaned (read: hosed down), but someone went ahead and started the production line before things could dry off... big ol' bucket of molten steel flying overhead and dripping on the wet floor.

Apparently a bunch of people died and many got maimed as the steel drips essentially were turned to shrapnel. Relative said that it sounded like a machine gun going off... some pieces may have flown through the office walls.

/the 80s, not even once.
 
WalkingSedgwick
1 day ago  
So, was this the Israelis or the Americans? Both hate Iranians, both love creating big explosions in other people's countries. Could be either of them.
 
stawmsacomin'
1 day ago  
so weird that all these things keep exploding in Iran. Almost like someone is intentionally sabotaging them.
 
electricjebus
1 day ago  

WalkingSedgwick: So, was this the Israelis or the Americans? Both hate Iranians, both love creating big explosions in other people's countries. Could be either of them.


Or... ya know, it could just be an accident.  Even with the best safety precautions steel factories are inherently hazardous places and I doubt that an Iranian steel factory would pass an OSHA inspection.
 
vodka
1 day ago  
Why do they always point the camera away and run when the good stuff is happening
 
camarugala
1 day ago  
I haven't got a problem with this.
 
recondite cetacean
1 day ago  

Daedalus27: The video of the refinery explosion in that twitter feed is also impressive:  https://twitter.com/Auror​aIntel/status/1401180362412277761


That was so instantly horrible.  The amount of fire, the black smoke, it's like setting already on fire napalm on fire. Someone videoed security cam footage from their display, and shared that rather than the actual cam.   Didn't read the twitter but i imagine that was risky.

Seen Bigstackd on the facetubes?  He does some at home smelting, got some moisture and BOOM.  Now he preheats his molds,every time.  There was no water in it, just moisture.  Steam forms quickly and expands quickly.  That's unrelated to whatever hell on earth scenario played out here, which seems to be flammable liquid stored in weak container.  But the word "moist" is no joke, things can really escalate from there if you're not careful.
 
stuartp9
1 day ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Don't worry, folks. Just a Terminator fight. Nothing to see here.


meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
1 day ago  

recondite cetacean: Daedalus27: The video of the refinery explosion in that twitter feed is also impressive:  https://twitter.com/Auror​aIntel/status/1401180362412277761

That was so instantly horrible.  The amount of fire, the black smoke, it's like setting already on fire napalm on fire. Someone videoed security cam footage from their display, and shared that rather than the actual cam.   Didn't read the twitter but i imagine that was risky.

Seen Bigstackd on the facetubes?  He does some at home smelting, got some moisture and BOOM.  Now he preheats his molds,every time.  There was no water in it, just moisture.  Steam forms quickly and expands quickly.  That's unrelated to whatever hell on earth scenario played out here, which seems to be flammable liquid stored in weak container.  But the word "moist" is no joke, things can really escalate from there if you're not careful.


Spalling is scary
 
ansius
1 day ago  
was this guy in charge?

smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
carlb
1 day ago  

ChiliBoots: null: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

[YouTube video: bottle hit molten steel]

When I was a kid, the steel plant a few km away blew the roof of off the slab mill because some melt hit a puddle on the floor. Handling 10s of tons of molten steel is very intolerant farking around.

Also, dad was way more excited to wake 7 & 5 year olds in the middle of the night to show us his work exploding from the second floor window than you'd first guess.

I'd wager they lost pressure in the bustle pipe here.


That wasn't the US Steel Fairless plant, was it? Because I remember something similar happening there. We heard the boom loud and clear over in Hamilton Twp, NJ, and in the pre-internet days couldn't figure out what the fark had happened.
 
Prof. Frink
1 day ago  

Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?


Clouseau voice: "Not any more."
 
ltnor
1 day ago  
Former coworker almost died working in steel plant. He was using a magnesium lance and somehow the steel splashed him and got inside the arm of his PPE. He said he had died at some point. The scar is ugly.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
1 day ago  
Next time I get some random butt video on my phone I'm gonna tweet it and submit the link. It would be more coherent than whatever that was.
 
KarmicDisaster
1 day ago  

Prof. Frink: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

Clouseau voice: "Not any more."


Net any meah
 
vudukungfu
1 day ago  

ChiliBoots: null: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

[YouTube video: bottle hit molten steel]

When I was a kid, the steel plant a few km away blew the roof of off the slab mill because some melt hit a puddle on the floor. Handling 10s of tons of molten steel is very intolerant farking around.

Also, dad was way more excited to wake 7 & 5 year olds in the middle of the night to show us his work exploding from the second floor window than you'd first guess.

I'd wager they lost pressure in the bustle pipe here.


I worked in a slab mill.
The is 0 tolerance for farking around.
Finding out is most usually instantly fatal.
With no fear of heights, I got good paying gigs in there.
But hot steel and water? Huge nope.
The temperature difference is enough to make molecules that were behaving as planned decide to revolt, en mass, and charge you.
In the case of the blast furnace, imagine the mill keeps maintenance materials on hand. O2, and acetylene, in compressed tanks or pipelines leading to storage tanks. Plus the piped in water. Hit that stuff with molten steel and you want to read about it on Fark, not witness it in any capacity.
I almost was killed 5 times in 3 months due to someone else not paying attention, or faulty equipment.
That situational awareness kept me alive in the military.
Never rely on anyone to have your back.
Know your exit.
Stay on your toes.

Oh, and be safe out there.
 
Sim Tree
1 day ago  
Team rocket is blasting off again!
 
ChiliBoots
1 day ago  

carlb: ChiliBoots: null: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

[YouTube video: bottle hit molten steel]

When I was a kid, the steel plant a few km away blew the roof of off the slab mill because some melt hit a puddle on the floor. Handling 10s of tons of molten steel is very intolerant farking around.

Also, dad was way more excited to wake 7 & 5 year olds in the middle of the night to show us his work exploding from the second floor window than you'd first guess.

I'd wager they lost pressure in the bustle pipe here.

That wasn't the US Steel Fairless plant, was it? Because I remember something similar happening there. We heard the boom loud and clear over in Hamilton Twp, NJ, and in the pre-internet days couldn't figure out what the fark had happened.


Algoma Steel in the 80s. Undoubtedly, pretty much every steel plant that's been around for more than a few decades has had similar events though.
 
cman
1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC
22 hours ago  

carlb: That wasn't the US Steel Fairless plant, was it? Because I remember something similar happening there. We heard the boom loud and clear over in Hamilton Twp, NJ, and in the pre-internet days couldn't figure out what the fark had happened.


Nothing happened.  Nothing to see here, just go about your business.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
22 hours ago  

WalkingSedgwick: So, was this the Israelis or the Americans? Both hate Iranians, both love creating big explosions in other people's countries. Could be either of them.


Yeah, we're not exactly subtle about it, though.

And Israel seems to be pretty focused on nuclear capabilities, so this actually could be an accident.
 
jackandwater
22 hours ago  

null: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

[YouTube video: bottle hit molten steel]


That's what I was going to say.  Water onto molten steel equals a REALLY BIG bang.  I speak from experience.
 
DON.MAC
22 hours ago  

jackandwater: null: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

[YouTube video: bottle hit molten steel]

That's what I was going to say.  Water onto molten steel equals a REALLY BIG bang.  I speak from experience.


Doesn't that form some sort of gaseous iron oxide?  Water going to steam is 1:1700 volume exansion but I thought liquid iron to gaseous irons oxides might be 1000x that and the molecules have about 10x the molar mass as well.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
21 hours ago  

stawmsacomin': so weird that all these things keep exploding in Iran. Almost like someone is intentionally sabotaging them.


Or, they are just massively incompetent at managing their major industries and infrastructure.
..Which one is more likely?

When you culturally end or begin every thought with "God willing.." you're leaving a lot of things
on the table to happen..
 
Mikeyworld
20 hours ago  
Mr. Shabooboo: stawmsacomin': so weird that all these things keep exploding in Iran. Almost like someone is intentionally sabotaging them.

Or, they are just massively incompetent at managing their major industries and infrastructure.
..Which one is more likely?

Even American businesses can't seem to keep things safe. It's all in the budget and on the sign in the breakroom.

When you culturally end or begin every thought with "God willing.." you're leaving a lot of things
on the table to happen..

Yep. Thiere's more to Heaven and Earth than hoping a sky wizard will keep ya safe
 
iToad
20 hours ago  
Water and molten steel don't mix...

steel mill wet charge
Youtube -RYCXDUt2m8
 
Daedalus27
17 hours ago  

Mikeyworld: Mr. Shabooboo: stawmsacomin': so weird that all these things keep exploding in Iran. Almost like someone is intentionally sabotaging them.

Or, they are just massively incompetent at managing their major industries and infrastructure.
..Which one is more likely?

Even American businesses can't seem to keep things safe. It's all in the budget and on the sign in the breakroom.

When you culturally end or begin every thought with "God willing.." you're leaving a lot of things
on the table to happen..

Yep. Thiere's more to Heaven and Earth than hoping a sky wizard will keep ya safe


Remember also, Iran has been operating under various sanctions for decades.  That can lead to older equipment with poor maintenance due to lack of spare parts which tend to be more prone to mechanical failure. Add in a workforce that may not be properly trained (again due to sanctions and inability to receive education in the latest technology) and it is easier for accidents to take place.  Add in political interference rather than competency being a driving force in placement in a given position and it increases the likelihood of incidents.

I am not saying intentional sabotage isn't possible.  We have seen that occurring with regularity.  However not all incidents should be assumed sabotage when general incompetence or maintenance failures also could be occurring.
 
manunkind
16 hours ago  

ChiliBoots: null: Tanqueray: Was that furnace computer controlled?

No, someone dared the n00b to toss a water bottle in it...

[YouTube video: bottle hit molten steel]

When I was a kid, the steel plant a few km away blew the roof of off the slab mill because some melt hit a puddle on the floor. Handling 10s of tons of molten steel is very intolerant farking around.

Also, dad was way more excited to wake 7 & 5 year olds in the middle of the night to show us his work exploding from the second floor window than you'd first guess.

I'd wager they lost pressure in the bustle pipe here.


I don't know, having heard stories of plants like that, I can imagine just how excited he was. "FAAAAAAARRRRRRRK THAT PLACE! HAHA!" Was probably in his head.
 
phimuskapsi
12 hours ago  
Given that they just had an 'helicopter carrier' explode in the last week, seems like Iran is either falling apart or under secret attack. Or both.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
11 hours ago  
That's terrifying.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
