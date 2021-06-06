 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   Woman goes on roller coaster ride in Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana. Unfortunately, the story goes downhill from there   (wthr.com) divider line
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ohio woman...Indiana....

Well, what do you expect when you cross the streams?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Awww. That's a great way to go out, though. Infinity airtime.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 day ago  
#1: Do not accept roller coaster blueprints from a guy named Josh.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 day ago  
The roller coaster was inspected Friday night and the park said it worked as intended

Well, there's an amusement park to avoid.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Love Rollercoaster
Youtube QjZbPA1cMIU
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 day ago  
Judging on the average U.S. female's BMI, I would say diet and exercise were not at play in her cause of death.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have three guesses: heart attack, stroke or brain aneurysm.  I'm thinking heart attack: the stress from the ride may have triggered it.

But what do I know I've had a few drinks and it's 2am and I'm on Fark commenting rather than sleeping.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Guess she reached her...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I was expecting something much worse like decapitation from a wayward beam. Unresponsive is much better and I am soothed.
 
TiredWings
‘’ 1 day ago  
Been there a few times. Clean, well kept up park. Its not huge like 6 Flags, but its ok Bang/Buck.  Ive rode that coaster even. Not that rough. Oh well, I'm sure people that have never been there will say its a crap place.....
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The roller coaster was inspected Friday night and the park said it worked as intended.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abracapocalypse
‘’ 1 day ago  
Been there many times, it's one of the cleanest amusement parks I have ever attended, and it's a great place. I don't do roller coasters much because of blood pressure issues, it's easy for a healthy LOOKING person to get themselves in some real shiat with gravity though.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bored to death?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 day ago  
assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size

Just change the advertising...

and I'll see myself out.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 day ago  
Knowing you might die is half the fun of riding on a rollercoaster.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
To be renamed Klaus' Killer Koaster.
Wait. That is going to need some tweaking.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  

SBinRR: To be renamed Klaus' Killer Koaster.
Wait. That is going to need some tweaking.


Isn't Indiana like the number one place for Klanners? Should work.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 day ago  

thealgorerhythm: SBinRR: To be renamed Klaus' Killer Koaster.
Wait. That is going to need some tweaking.

Isn't Indiana like the number one place for Klanners? Should work.


In 1923, a The largest Klan rally was held about a mile from where I grew up. As late as 2017, the KKK was reported to still be active there. https://www.kokomotribune.com/​news/stu​dy-identifies-kokomo-as-home-of-kkk-ha​te-group/article_a66da288-fdfd-11e6-91​a7-6bab5238e8d1.html
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 day ago  

kokomo61: thealgorerhythm: SBinRR: To be renamed Klaus' Killer Koaster.
Wait. That is going to need some tweaking.

Isn't Indiana like the number one place for Klanners? Should work.

In 1923, a The largest Klan rally was held about a mile from where I grew up. As late as 2017, the KKK was reported to still be active there. https://www.kokomotribune.com/n​ews/study-identifies-kokomo-as-home-of​-kkk-hate-group/article_a66da288-fdfd-​11e6-91a7-6bab5238e8d1.html


That Beach Boys song is darker than I imagined
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Holiday World is an amazing amusement and water park, the problem is that there isn't anything else around it, not even places to eat or sleep.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 day ago  
If it wasn't a ride issue, it sounds like an unknown/undisclosed medical issue.

IANAD, but I am binge-watching M*A*S*H...
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

TiredWings: Been there a few times. Clean, well kept up park. Its not huge like 6 Flags, but its ok Bang/Buck.  Ive rode that coaster even. Not that rough. Oh well, I'm sure people that have never been there will say its a crap place.....


Santa Claus Land from the early 1960s...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 day ago  
FREE SOFT DRINKS! FREE PARKING! FREE BODY BAG!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 hours ago  

4seasons85!: I have three guesses: heart attack, stroke or brain aneurysm.  I'm thinking heart attack: the stress from the ride may have triggered it.

But what do I know I've had a few drinks and it's 2am and I'm on Fark commenting rather than sleeping.


I was guessing she stroked out, the physical stress and blood pressure elevation would be pretty damn good conditions for it if it was building.
 
undernova
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Curse of the Ice Cream Bunny
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

kokomo61: thealgorerhythm: SBinRR: To be renamed Klaus' Killer Koaster.
Wait. That is going to need some tweaking.

Isn't Indiana like the number one place for Klanners? Should work.

In 1923, a The largest Klan rally was held about a mile from where I grew up. As late as 2017, the KKK was reported to still be active there. https://www.kokomotribune.com/n​ews/study-identifies-kokomo-as-home-of​-kkk-hate-group/article_a66da288-fdfd-​11e6-91a7-6bab5238e8d1.html


Thats one long rally
 
