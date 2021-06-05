 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   An angel of the Lord appeared unto Zuck and said "Use their 'thoughts and prayers' and they will worship you"   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The problem with Dickhead Zuckerberg is that he gets his rocks off on exploiting people and gathering 'forbidden' data. That was his prime driving force with creating Facebook when he was at college. 

And for that, we got this:

theuijunkie.comView Full Size


And here we go again. At least Germany seems to be ahead of the game:

Robot priest unveiled in Germany to mark 500 years since Reformation
Youtube PInKCfZ3LYg
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's not April 1st. Huh.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
 exaggerated wanking motion.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Soon..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ya'll motherfarkers need Facebook.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Zuckerberg thinks he's Omarion now.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
'Like' if you agree

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 day ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 day ago  
Um, it sounds like people who want to ask for prayers can do so on FB, as they always have.   If you don't want to, then don't.   Buncha edgelords seem to have a problem with this.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thoughts & prayers? How about condemnation and vitriol. I appeal to the forgotten god Dabney for the termination of your enterprise Zucky
/facebook...not even once
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 day ago  
What are you supposed to do when sheep run at you as soon as you turn the clippers on?

Not shave them?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 day ago  
Since they are not allowed to anonymously gather as much personal data anymore, they need a new method of getting people to voluntarily cough that data up without being asked. Notice there's been an increase in those inane quizzes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks like Mark isn't feeling well.
Please send thoughts and prayers.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 day ago  

Stud Gerbil: Um, it sounds like people who want to ask for prayers can do so on FB, as they always have.   If you don't want to, then don't.   Buncha edgelords seem to have a problem with this.


Please pray for our cat Socks who is sick.
😞🙏🐈🧦🤧
[Request prayers]

All seems pretty much the same to me.

/ if you don't have emojis enabled this is a lot less clever
// clever-ish
/// ok, clever adjacent...don't judge me it's late!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's dumb.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Even if tots and pears helped for something, unlike say... A quick freezer meal or maybe mowing someone's lawn helps... The kind of person who'd use something so trite as that are the same kind of people who'd vote for someone who'd send you to a prison colony on a sweltering jungle island if they knew you were gay.
Good Deed
Youtube hN_h_HBzZnc
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 day ago  
Strikes me as a terrific feature to ìdentify and troll nutbags with.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sorry can't help ya there. The don't give a fark sign out front should have told ya
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, let's see... I think Mark Zuckerberg is a piece of shiat, and I pray he gets ass cancer.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freitasm
‘’ 1 day ago  
Jesus.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hail Satan!
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Znuh: The problem with Dickhead Zuckerberg is that he gets his rocks off on exploiting people and gathering 'forbidden' data. That was his prime driving force with creating Facebook when he was at college.
And for that, we got this:

[theuijunkie.com image 754x396]

And here we go again. At least Germany seems to be ahead of the game:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PInKCfZ3​LYg]


This has always been my concern with him.

He's not a genius, he's not a visionary, he's a dumb script kiddy whose hotornot website took off and became global. He was not prepared or trained to be a CEO or in control of anything this monolithic, and he is woefully ill-equipped to deal with the consequences.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 day ago  
God has a plan and works in mysterious ways.  Why spend time asking for things that either will happen or will not happen?

Why does God care what you ask for, if He already knows what you're going to ask for, and that you're going to ask for it?

Asking a million followers just means that God knows you asked strangers to pray for you, and he knows their sincerity and level of familiarity.

I'm familiar with the religion, i don't understand its followers.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image image 425x531]
It looks like Mark isn't feeling well.
Please send thoughts and prayers.


Holy shiat! What's his GoFundMe?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  
Right here buddy: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 day ago  
The actual value of things:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  

Uranus: The actual value of things:

[Fark user image image 850x360]


I'm pretty sure there is a username joke that is relevant.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

recondite cetacean: God has a plan and works in mysterious ways.  Why spend time asking for things that either will happen or will not happen?

Why does God care what you ask for, if He already knows what you're going to ask for, and that you're going to ask for it?

Asking a million followers just means that God knows you asked strangers to pray for you, and he knows their sincerity and level of familiarity.

I'm familiar with the religion, i don't understand its followers.


I have a response for you:

A Letter From God
Dear Humanity: I don't mean to be rude, but would you all be so kind as to shut the f**k up? Even in my omnipotence, I lack the means to express how deeply, profoundly bored I am with you and your endless sniveling. Your hubris and sense of entitlement boggles even my infinite mind. I should have let you perish the last time you screwed up, and you can be sure I'll never lift another of my mighty fingers to save you from your own stupidity again.
Just as an example, it has recently come to my attention that, among other absurdities, many of you actually think I care what you do to each other with your naughty bits. Are you for real?
Here's some truth for you: You are not "divine beings" - not in any sense of the word. You are smelly, quarrelsome, incredibly vain hairless apes. I don't know what the hell I was thinking when I created you (to be fair, the Evolve-o-matic is a rather unreliable piece of hardware, and you can't always predict what it will spit out), but let's just say that you are far from my best work.
Get the f**k over yourselves.
And as far as prayer - I put that on voicemail a long time ago - and I just dump it every millennia or so.
Do you seriously think I'm going to listen to that crap? "Make Julio truly love me!" - "Cure my mother's cancer!" - "End war and hunger!"
On an on and on until I want to fry your whole friggin' planet with a supernova.
And that last one REALLY pisses me off. You want to end war? How about you stop killing each other over s***t a dog would know better than to fight over, you jackwagons?
You want to end hunger - how 'bout you give each other some food now and then, you stupid bastards? It's not like I didn't give you abundance far beyond any of your petty, pointless needs.
Seriously - I don't f**king care, and quit caring long ago.
I gave you everything you need to establish this "Heaven"* place you're always yapping about, all by yourselves. So do it, you lazy c*******rs!!!

* As far as "Heaven" - do you honestly think I'm going to bring any of you up here to live with me after you kick it? So you can f**k up my home the way you've f**ked up yours? Think again.
And no, Lucifer doesn't want you either. He's a man of wealth and taste, for s***t's sake! Do you think he wants to hang around with a bunch of louse-ridden monkeys that can't find their asses with both hands in broad daylight?
How 'bout "No".
I gave you a good long lifetime - make something out of it, like the one or two percent of you who are worth shiat already do.
In conclusion - just shut the f**k up. I'm not listening.
Sincerely yours, God.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ishkur: Znuh: The problem with Dickhead Zuckerberg is that he gets his rocks off on exploiting people and gathering 'forbidden' data. That was his prime driving force with creating Facebook when he was at college.
And for that, we got this:

[theuijunkie.com image 754x396]

And here we go again. At least Germany seems to be ahead of the game:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PInKCfZ3​LYg]

This has always been my concern with him.

He's not a genius, he's not a visionary, he's a dumb script kiddy whose hotornot website took off and became global. He was not prepared or trained to be a CEO or in control of anything this monolithic, and he is woefully ill-equipped to deal with the consequences.


his money allows him to surround himself with people that are equipped to handle these issues for him
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 day ago  
They should beg for boons publicly, that's totally what Jesus told them to do.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just think this is funny.
cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 day ago  
fark no.  Can I get a way to immediately block every prayer post?  And no, I'm not leaving FB, which is the obvious way.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 day ago  
Jesus Christ.

If I were still on FB I would want to post a prayer request everyday that FB be destroyed.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 day ago  

jso2897: recondite cetacean: God has a plan and works in mysterious ways.  Why spend time asking for things that either will happen or will not happen?

Why does God care what you ask for, if He already knows what you're going to ask for, and that you're going to ask for it?

Asking a million followers just means that God knows you asked strangers to pray for you, and he knows their sincerity and level of familiarity.

I'm familiar with the religion, i don't understand its followers.

I have a response for you:

A Letter From God
Dear Humanity: I don't mean to be rude, but would you all be so kind as to shut the f**k up? Even in my omnipotence, I lack the means to express how deeply, profoundly bored I am with you and your endless sniveling. Your hubris and sense of entitlement boggles even my infinite mind. I should have let you perish the last time you screwed up, and you can be sure I'll never lift another of my mighty fingers to save you from your own stupidity again.
Just as an example, it has recently come to my attention that, among other absurdities, many of you actually think I care what you do to each other with your naughty bits. Are you for real?
Here's some truth for you: You are not "divine beings" - not in any sense of the word. You are smelly, quarrelsome, incredibly vain hairless apes. I don't know what the hell I was thinking when I created you (to be fair, the Evolve-o-matic is a rather unreliable piece of hardware, and you can't always predict what it will spit out), but let's just say that you are far from my best work.
Get the f**k over yourselves.
And as far as prayer - I put that on voicemail a long time ago - and I just dump it every millennia or so.
Do you seriously think I'm going to listen to that crap? "Make Julio truly love me!" - "Cure my mother's cancer!" - "End war and hunger!"
On an on and on until I want to fry your whole friggin' planet with a supernova.
And that last one REALLY pisses me off. You want to end war? How about you stop killin ...


Monty Python & The Holy Grail-A Blessing From The Lord
Youtube z-iWe4qXUD8
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Church of Satan (and it's subsidies) will emerge as a prominent religion.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ishkur: Znuh: The problem with Dickhead Zuckerberg is that he gets his rocks off on exploiting people and gathering 'forbidden' data. That was his prime driving force with creating Facebook when he was at college.
And for that, we got this:

[theuijunkie.com image 754x396]

And here we go again. At least Germany seems to be ahead of the game:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PInKCfZ3​LYg]

This has always been my concern with him.

He's not a genius, he's not a visionary, he's a dumb script kiddy whose hotornot website took off and became global. He was not prepared or trained to be a CEO or in control of anything this monolithic, and he is woefully ill-equipped to deal with the consequences.


Will there be consequences? He probably has kompromat on anybody who might hold him accountable, like Google.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 day ago  
No reason why he shouldn't get a cut of all that money going to the evangelical scammers.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Y'all, this feature is perhaps the most dangerous yet. On one hand, regardless of how you feel about prayer, a prayer chain is the last thing anyone wants to be on because it encourages gossip to travel faster than the spead of light. Then there's obviously the data mining. At its most sinister, I predict it will create something far, far worse than Qanon.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 day ago  
Why not charge a dollar per prayer post?

They could probably go ad-free and stop harvesting data with the billions they'd make from that.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 day ago  

arrogantbastich: Even if tots and pears helped for something, unlike say... A quick freezer meal or maybe mowing someone's lawn helps... The kind of person who'd use something so trite as that are the same kind of people who'd vote for someone who'd send you to a prison colony on a sweltering jungle island if they knew you were gay.
[YouTube video: Good Deed]


Tots and pears have value.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 21 hours ago  
This is totally on brand for Christianity.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
FTFA: "At the time, Nona Jones-who has the baffling role of leading "Global Faith Partnerships"

It's not baffling if you have zero understand of how religion affects economics, Gizmodo. While I expect you don't, like most other tech news outlets.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Ishkur: Znuh: The problem with Dickhead Zuckerberg is that he gets his rocks off on exploiting people and gathering 'forbidden' data. That was his prime driving force with creating Facebook when he was at college.
And for that, we got this:

[theuijunkie.com image 754x396]

And here we go again. At least Germany seems to be ahead of the game:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PInKCfZ3​LYg]

This has always been my concern with him.

He's not a genius, he's not a visionary, he's a dumb script kiddy whose hotornot website took off and became global. He was not prepared or trained to be a CEO or in control of anything this monolithic, and he is woefully ill-equipped to deal with the consequences.


Question: if he was trained to be a CEO would we see any difference between what he does not and what he would do then?

Because the only difference I would expect is him being slightly subtler than he currently is.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Sexy Jesus: Will there be consequences? He probably has kompromat on anybody who might hold him accountable, like Google.


Oh I don't mean to him.

I mean the fact that his site is used by nefarious entities for evil intentions, to bring real harm to the world, to even collapse governments and ruin entire nations. He's way in over his head, and now he can't stop what he's created.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Ishkur: Sexy Jesus: Will there be consequences? He probably has kompromat on anybody who might hold him accountable, like Google.

Oh I don't mean to him.

I mean the fact that his site is used by nefarious entities for evil intentions, to bring real harm to the world, to even collapse governments and ruin entire nations. He's way in over his head, and now he can't stop what he's created.


If I was that rich I would just cash out and buy an island

Why anyone wants that much stress on them is beyond me
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 hours ago  
When doing nothing is inappropriate but doing something is an inconvenience we have-

Public prayer requests- Bringing the attention without any effort.
 
Windosia
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Honestly, what makes me sad about this is that with data mining and targeted ads, these groups are going to be drowning in advertisements for payday loans and discount Rx programs.
 
