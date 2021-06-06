 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Old and busted: making plowshares from swords. The new hotness: building greenhouses from police riot shields   (swanseabaynews.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I have a greenhouse to go home to!"

*Blamblamblamblam*
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!


Bullshiat, this is planned obsolescence. Why the fark are they single use with a farking use by date? farking scam!
 
wademh
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yeah, but then they'll grow peppers, and the peppers will be used to make pepper spray. It's a vicious cycle.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Organisers humbly request that police wash off any encrusted blood, hair or bone fragments from the shields prior to donation.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What is this, a greenhouse for ant... ifa?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

chitownmike: Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!

Bullshiat, this is planned obsolescence. Why the fark are they single use with a farking use by date? farking scam!


"We bought these a year ago for a half-million pound. Never been used! We've upgraded to the new state-of-the-art model for a million pounds. Best we make some use of these."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nice headline and ya this is actually pretty cool. I do wonder if the convex shape of the shield is detrimental to light transmission though
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 day ago  

felching pen: chitownmike: Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!

Bullshiat, this is planned obsolescence. Why the fark are they single use with a farking use by date? farking scam!

"We bought these a year ago for a half-million pound. Never been used! We've upgraded to the new state-of-the-art model for a million pounds. Best we make some use of these."


When all you have is a riot shield, every problem looks like a riot.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 day ago  

chitownmike: Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!

Bullshiat, this is planned obsolescence. Why the fark are they single use with a farking use by date? farking scam!


Police shields are made from many layers of glass with a super sticky laminate between each layer.  They are a lot like the glass on your windshield in that sense, only tougher.  As they take blows, they develop microscopic cracks, but the laminate holds them together, so the cracks don't spread.  That is, unless the laminate has dried out from age.  

Now do they need to be made out of glass?  There is a tactical advantage of being able to see through the shield.  If you think the expiration date is a scam, the Capital police were using outdated shields, and many of their shields shattered.  Some only after the first impact.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 day ago  
Immediately checked for location, as this clearly could never happen in theUS.  It's in England, natch.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 day ago  

chitownmike: Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!

Bullshiat, this is planned obsolescence. Why the fark are they single use with a farking use by date? farking scam!


Laminate is ruined by sunlight.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!


I was going to suggest melting them down to make dildos but that would be thinking inside the box
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 day ago  
Because everyone knows that riots are totally a thing of the past, right?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 day ago  

winedrinkingman: chitownmike: Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!

Bullshiat, this is planned obsolescence. Why the fark are they single use with a farking use by date? farking scam!

Police shields are made from many layers of glass with a super sticky laminate between each layer.  They are a lot like the glass on your windshield in that sense, only tougher.  As they take blows, they develop microscopic cracks, but the laminate holds them together, so the cracks don't spread.  That is, unless the laminate has dried out from age.  

Now do they need to be made out of glass?  There is a tactical advantage of being able to see through the shield.  If you think the expiration date is a scam, the Capital police were using outdated shields, and many of their shields shattered.  Some only after the first impact.


You can see through polycarbonate plastic, it's very impact resistant and it's what they use in bulletproof glass.

I'm sure there's some reason they went with laminated glass, but I'm not seeing it. Murican' made?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's almost as crazy as making butter from guns!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 day ago  

berylman: Nice headline and ya this is actually pretty cool. I do wonder if the convex shape of the shield is detrimental to light transmission though


Meh, what's the worst that could happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, well, my riot shields would be fresnel lenses!
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 day ago  

winedrinkingman: chitownmike: Gyrfalcon: That takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Kudos!

Bullshiat, this is planned obsolescence. Why the fark are they single use with a farking use by date? farking scam!

Police shields are made from many layers of glass with a super sticky laminate between each layer.  They are a lot like the glass on your windshield in that sense, only tougher.  As they take blows, they develop microscopic cracks, but the laminate holds them together, so the cracks don't spread.  That is, unless the laminate has dried out from age.  

Now do they need to be made out of glass?  There is a tactical advantage of being able to see through the shield.  If you think the expiration date is a scam, the Capital police were using outdated shields, and many of their shields shattered.  Some only after the first impact.


I don't know what the US Police use but the British Police use polycarbonate only shields. I've even seen a couple of the old ones for sale in surplus shops, but that stopped when protestors started turning up with them.

It was a shame, LARPers found all the riot kit useful, the shin/knee guards where particularly sort after.

/Talked to a local specialist officer about the BLM protests in America
//He did not have kind words about the use of force by his American counterparts
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 day ago  
You know who else liked swords from plowshares?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
does it remove the police officer as well?

c1.scryfall.comView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 22 hours ago  

RolfBlitzer: "I have a greenhouse to go home to!"

*Blamblamblamblam*


Well, it's probably Lexan, right?  So it should be at least bullet-resistant once you get inside...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I wouldn't mind having a greenhouse provided there was somebody to work in it.

A greenhouse without a gardner to potter around in it is like a Rolls-Royce without a driver.

A sexy, sexy driver in a cute little uniform.

But I digress.

/ It's been ages since I used that catch phrase.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: You know who else liked swords from plowshares?

[Fark user image 500x370]


I'll take Unknown Science Fiction references for $500, Alex 5000.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Whoops. Got the number wrong. Alex 7000. I've pointlessly insulted the Alex series.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 19 hours ago  
They really weren't that effective against antfuh's dildo weapons anyway.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 16 hours ago  

brantgoose: Benjimin_Dover: You know who else liked swords from plowshares?

[Fark user image 500x370]

I'll take Unknown Science Fiction references for $500, Alex 5000.


Nothing is obscure on Fark.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 16 hours ago  

brantgoose: Whoops. Got the number wrong. Alex 7000. I've pointlessly insulted the Alex series.


He was a one of a kind before Jamie Sommers took him out.
 
