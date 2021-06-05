 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   PA Judicial Discipline Commission said a judge's actions were the "most egregious case of rude demeanor, failure to timely proceed, and imperious action it has seen," so she has to say sorry to the people she wrongly jailed and take six months off   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Why so harsh?

S/
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Interesting that the two dissenters felt she should have been thrown from the Tower of London, drawn and quartered, and the pieces of her corpse dragged through the City then impaled on spikes from the Tower Bridge
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quite a corrupt state you have there.
Be a shame if... Ah. You don't care anyway.
That's why it's corrupt
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

IANAL, but I've seen that look(s) many, many times over on Report Card Day.  Even before I had to try and explain to my parents why it was I opted for a different name to plead my case.

FTFA:  "...In a succinct six-page ruling, an eight-judge panel on the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline said that Judge Lyris Younge's abuses of power..."

/We'll deal with the 3/8-of-the-panel-given-face-time-on-th​e-zoom-proceedings issue during the appeal process.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Judge Judy trifecta?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 day ago  
miserable job. people being stupid and lying to you for a paycheck. i'd lose it too.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Judge Judy?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sinko swimo: miserable job. people being stupid and lying to you for a paycheck. i'd lose it too.


But enough about working the Burger King drive thru.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 day ago  
This is bound to happen, but good lord, we need a bigger hammer to drop.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 day ago  
FTA: Younge admitted that she was guilty of alleged misconduct, saying she was "suffering from a serious medical condition


It sounds like it's time for the judge to remove herself from office by retiring.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If the judge has children, they should be taken away from her for the duration of the suspended 6 months. Give them to a family that was deprived of theirs for a year by her.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I'm suffering from a medical condition that makes me rude, intolerant, and prone to separate parents from their children without due process."

She went on to say "But since I'm a black female Democrat, I can't blame it on my being a male white Republican, so I'll pretend it's because I'm suffering from menopause instead!"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've seen worse.   There was a western PA juvenile court judge who took bribes from for-profit detention centers to send them more brats.    The state finally caught up with him and sent him away, probablly because he stopped donating to the governor's campaign.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 day ago  
How'd she not get dismissed? I mean if you are jailing people without cause, it seems you should be dismissed for good.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Stud Gerbil: I've seen worse.   There was a western PA juvenile court judge who took bribes from for-profit detention centers to send them more brats.    The state finally caught up with him and sent him away, probablly because he stopped donating to the governor's campaign.


I believe that was an Eastern PA wanker.

Here you go.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I'm suffering from a medical condition that makes me rude, intolerant, and prone to separate parents from their children without due process."Begin a karen is not recognized as a medical or mental health issue.  She should have been permanently removed from the bench.  When you let a group police their own, you can assume they'll let all but the most publicized abuses slide.  See "law enforcement" for further details.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

deadsanta: How'd she not get dismissed? I mean if you are jailing people without cause, it seems you should be dismissed for good.


Because, sadly, nearly every crime has steps that must be gone through before the ultimate penalty can be assessed. We no longer say "Ah, you stole a vase? Well, to the block with you!"

Permanent removal from the bench requires those steps, and can vary wildly from state to state, depending on whether a judge is appointed for life, must be regularly reappointed, or must be reelected.

So sorry that we're not back to the days of absolute monarchies, but give it a few years.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm an attorney in Philly. I knew her before she was a judge. I know many people who have practiced in front of her as a judge. I know people who been involved in multiple appeals involving her. She needs to not be a judge.

She was in dependency court (the part of juvenile court that deals with dysfunctional (often disastrously so) family matters rather than juvenile criminal matters. It is what she did as an attorney before becoming a judge. She's by all reports mind bendingly awful.

Dependency court is already the rubber room for judges -- it is where the new judges normally go when getting started, and also where the disciplinary problem judges go. There isn't a much lower place to put a Common Pleas judge in Philly. License and Inspection cases is about the only lower rung.

If you read in six months about Philly landlords being allowed to rent apartments without heat and a building or twelve exploding from gas leaks you'll know that where they sent her...
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 1 day ago  

valenumr: This is bound to happen, but good lord, we need a bigger hammer to drop.


Call Daryl Isaacs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 day ago  
Why don't they just fire her?
Oh, another authoritarian position with no actual consequences for screwing it up.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In addition to her suspension, Younge, a Democrat who was elected to the bench in 2015, was put on probation for the remainder of her term and ordered to write individual letters apologizing to each of the people she had wronged from the bench.

Dear Victim,

Sorry I abused you/destroyed your family/unjustly imprisoned you [delete where inappropriate]. Oops. I was going through a bit of a rough patch there. I'm all better now.

Kind regards,

Judge Younge.

P.S. This letter is all the restitution that you're getting, so enjoy it.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gyrfalcon: deadsanta: How'd she not get dismissed? I mean if you are jailing people without cause, it seems you should be dismissed for good.

Because, sadly, nearly every crime has steps that must be gone through before the ultimate penalty can be assessed. We no longer say "Ah, you stole a vase? Well, to the block with you!"

Permanent removal from the bench requires those steps, and can vary wildly from state to state, depending on whether a judge is appointed for life, must be regularly reappointed, or must be reelected.

So sorry that we're not back to the days of absolute monarchies, but give it a few years.


Wtf are you talking about? She deprived people of their freedom without due process thus shredding basic tenants of the constitution. She apparently did this multiple times. That is MORE than enough reason to remove a civil servant from their job, like way beyond what should be required.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mr. Smith is devoted to animals has dedicated his life to their care working at the Kitty Num Num pet food factory.

Due to a recent serious health issue involving a slatted chair, as well as great personal difficulties, he admits to acting inappropriately when he minced several co-workers and canned them as "Happy Kitty Fresh Beef Chunks" and "Slim Kitty Low-calorie Tender Lamb".

He looks forward to returning to the job that he loves in 6 months and continuing to serve your beloved felines fresh healthy food. Appended are heartfelt apologies to the "Happy Kitty" and "Slim Kitty" families, who he acknowledges are suffering for his lapse in judgement.
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 day ago  

Begoggle: Why don't they just fire her?
Oh, another authoritarian position with no actual consequences for screwing it up.


Judges are notoriously protective of their own. Maybe more than even cops. They would rather slap the wrist of a colleague and keep things quiet, than cause a ruckus that might damage the judiciary "brand".
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 1 day ago  

blender61: Why so harsh?

S/


Imagine how much her wrist must sting.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Family law judges are some of the most entitled and arrogant SOBs I've ever had the misfortune of knowing.  The proceedings in their courts are sealed to protect minors, but it's the judges that exploit the privacy.  Federal law, signed by Bill Clinton, was enacted to keep kids from languishing in the foster system.  Under this law, once a child goes into foster care, a plan must be created that moves the kid to permanency within 2 years.  Either the kid reunites with the bio family because the family got serious about straightening up, or the kid gets a new family.  But, local judges regularly flout the time line, because that's a Federal law, and you can't make me.  I follow state law and even then, I decide which laws I like.

Even in counties with citizen review panels and third party oversight due to a court settlement between child services and the DOJ, there is practically nothing to make a judge move a case.  When reminded about the sanctions in place for failing to proceed, judges will smirk and tell the county employees that they are the ones included in the court settlement, not the judges.

Each and every time I read about some family law judge leaving the bench involuntarily, it warms the cockles of my heart.  I don't care why they are forced off, just that they are gone.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good to see the two dissenters wanted he removed permanently.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: deadsanta: How'd she not get dismissed? I mean if you are jailing people without cause, it seems you should be dismissed for good.

Because, sadly, nearly every crime has steps that must be gone through before the ultimate penalty can be assessed. We no longer say "Ah, you stole a vase? Well, to the block with you!"

Permanent removal from the bench requires those steps, and can vary wildly from state to state, depending on whether a judge is appointed for life, must be regularly reappointed, or must be reelected.

So sorry that we're not back to the days of absolute monarchies, but give it a few years.


"The ultimate pernalty!?!?'"  We're talking about FIRING her, not killing here.  It's a sign of a broken system where the inept and the corrupt can stay in their positions.  It's hilarious that you suggest monarchy, because the main charge against her was "Imperiousness":  She put people in jail without due process, like a monarch, while we cannot remove her from office even AFTER  a proper trial?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 22 hours ago  

robodog: She deprived people of their freedom without due process thus shredding basic tenants of the constitution.


Utter dribble. I could care less about the opinions of those who use such beyond-the-pail hyperbole. When you exaggerate so much, you make your opinion into a mute point.
 
