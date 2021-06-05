 Skip to content
(Metro)   You ever been so drunk you tried to order McDonald's from the cop arresting you?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"No, officer, it's 'Hi, how are you?'"
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One uniform is as good as any other.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ACAB
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
British drunk is approximately 2.3 times American drunk.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not yet.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Henry Lee Lucas would get a Happy Meal every time he confessed to a murder. There's a reason he confessed to like 600 of them.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Is it too early for flapjacks?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russian Drunk > Irish Drunk > Scottish Drunk >. English Drunk > American Drunk
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park: Barbrady Can't Read
Youtube Ngg1-AUlPOE
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bobbo the Clown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Army Lance Corporal?

Ask some actual Army or Marines what they think about that.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't read a "Have you ever" question without hearing Tom Papa's voice following it up with "I have."

/RIP LFH
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thankfully no.

Falling asleep on a hardwood floor in the fetal position was probably my lowest point.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, but a friend of mine once got so goddamned drunk that he left a party to go home (he lived on a different floor in the same building as the party), then came back to the party sobbing uncontrollably. Host sat him down, got him water, and started asking him what had happened. He kept saying that his parents were dead, his parents had been killed, and everyone was trying to figure out what the hell had happened and what to do about it.

Until about fifteen more minutes of asking him questions revealed that he was so drunk he thought he was Harry Potter.
 
krafty420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You're probably not good to drive when you fail the field sobriety test before it's administered to you.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They knew she was drunk when she drove on the wrong side of the road.
/ Difficulty: England
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh.  Just another schmuck in a uniform.  But for the lack of car-service food outlets, you can't really blame her for the mistake.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's right in the motto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Challenge accepted.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No, but I've been, like, SO stoned, man.
images.saymedia-content.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean if we're playing that game, my worst was driving 20 minutes to see a college girlfriend blitzed off my tookas. I remember I was seeing double so I drove with one eye to get there. She and her parents were not happy. In more recent times I've fallen asleep on the toilet and did a direct header to the tile floor. I honestly believe that the drunk rag doll effect saved my life on that one.

/I don't drink much anymore
//too tired
///usually asleep before 10 now
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nope, never been that drunk. Never been arrested.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, but I've done to opposite.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I feel "Wisconsin" deserves its' own spot ahead of "American" drunk.
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uh, probably.   I used to black out quite often in my drinking days so I'm not really sure.
 
scanman61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I see you've not familiar with "New Orleans" drunk.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Came here to say this. Have an upvote.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Are you considered drunk that's the way you feel the same 24/7 that's pretty much my experience with New Orleans.

Louis Jordan - What's the Use of Getting Sober
Youtube 2ANOkUVe92k
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I think Polish tops Russian, from what I've seen here.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No.
 
endmile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

All Cops Are Burgers?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

He wasn't drunk.  It was another of Hermione's little practical jokes.  Dam her.
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Damn your eyes. First thing I thought of, and I came here with the picture URL all ready ...
 
DrWhy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

So what does it mean if you are sitting under a bush eating cake and you *aren't* wasted?

/Asking for a friend.
 
