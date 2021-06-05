 Skip to content
 
(Zillow)   You know that awkward moment when you realize your guests are almost there, there's a little more cooking left, and you still have to shower? Imagine the convenience of not having to leave the kitchen to take it
43
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen that commercial
Old Spice Soap Commercial 'Worst Architect'
Youtube xSwAy0i-6gk
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Love the mini-closet: two feet short and no door.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But can you shiat and make Belgian waffles at the same time?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Fridge right next to the shower? Living the dream.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a toilet, I forgot to add.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad the agent is playing up the weirdness instead of pretending this is fine
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL Brooklyn, of course.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 648x362]


Aaaaannnd we're done here.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not uncommon in NYC.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend's house's laundry room has a random toilet next to the washer and dryer. It's actually pretty nice since you can go while washing your clothes.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: My friend's house's laundry room has a random toilet next to the washer and dryer. It's actually pretty nice since you can go while washing your clothes.


Sometimes the positioning of water pipes can be worrying.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not a bad price for that part of the city. And I also appreciate that the listing agent embraced the weirdness of the loft.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recognize the picture and know that we've had this here before. Did it go up for sale again or something?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: But can you shiat and make Belgian waffles at the same time?


Well, to be fair, you can do that in ANY house.  It's just a question of how easy it is...
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$1300 for that shiat?!
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy shiat Denver is almost as expensive as NY now.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why is there a TV above the toilet?
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is the TV above the toilet? What good izzat? I can't watch the damn Yankees on the sh*tree that way.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lmao that "tub" is like 16" wide, if those are 8" tiles.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: $1300 for that shiat?!


does it really say 1300 for you? it quotes me 1600
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The more you eat the more you fart: $1300 for that shiat?!

does it really say 1300 for you? it quotes me 1600


Strange.

Now it says $1600.

Ten minutes ago, it said $1300.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Weird but good priced if you don't care (or do care and wanna be a weirdo!)"

Calling your prospective buyers weirdos in the first sentence?
That's sure to really engage their hearts and mind!

//enrage. Enrage their hearts and minds...
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: SumoJeb: The more you eat the more you fart: $1300 for that shiat?!

does it really say 1300 for you? it quotes me 1600

Strange.

Now it says $1600.

Ten minutes ago, it said $1300.


I bet they upped the price bc they're tracking views, and bc of fark, they think there's a lot of interest in it.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: SumoJeb: The more you eat the more you fart: $1300 for that shiat?!

does it really say 1300 for you? it quotes me 1600

Strange.

Now it says $1600.

Ten minutes ago, it said $1300.


<chuckle> That awkward moment when the realtor confuses hits from Fark for actual interest...

//we probably triggered a traffic alert
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Not uncommon in NYC.


Kitchen bathtubs were thing in old NYC. Some can still be found. Take a bath, do laundry, cover it up and use it as counter space.

The shower stall is just evidence of a poorly-conceived division/conversion.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s26552.pcdn.coView Full Size

This 350sqft studio out in Clifton, VA was going for $1400 a month a while back, but the craigslist ad with better and more hilarious pics is no longer up. It was on popville a few months ago.

https://www.popville.com/2021/03/spea​k​ing-of-negotiating-rent/
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait. This person is surprised that Studio Apartments exist in Brooklyn?

I've seen much weirder than bathtubs directly next to kitchenettes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My guess would be that it was an older building that once had a single bathroom for each floor and that when the owner finally realized that renting those is becoming harder and harder that they squeezed the bathrooms into the units as best (worst?) they could.
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heel the burnt food down the drain
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: The more you eat the more you fart: SumoJeb: The more you eat the more you fart: $1300 for that shiat?!

does it really say 1300 for you? it quotes me 1600

Strange.

Now it says $1600.

Ten minutes ago, it said $1300.

I bet they upped the price bc they're tracking views, and bc of fark, they think there's a lot of interest in it.


"Dynamic pricing."

Check out the new price on that airline ticket you were getting a quote on a few minutes ago but closed your session.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
LOL
My wife and I stayed at a little hotel on an island off of Cancun.This reminded me of our room, the toilet was in the shower. there was a curtain but still....she was angry that I was taking a dump while she was showering but I was angry for getting splashed with water.
ahhh memories
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Call me crazy but I kind of like to be clean.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I to believe that there are some who cook while un-showered?  Why, that's preposterous.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a thread a couple days ago where the toilet was in the shower and that was all in a closet.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The main difference between this and a lot of really ghetto Studio setups I've seen is that typically the shower (and toilet) get stuffed in a corner (often behind a curtain) instead of in the middle. That's weird but not THAT weird.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Are you the type that loves a cold beer in the shower? Welcome to your dream home!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A well appointed and thoughtfully designed meth lab would have a shower near the cooking room. Blame those nasty OSHA rules about treating chemical spills.
 
synithium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hahaha, that's like $800 more than the mortgage payment on my 3 bedroom house.

Ya'll getting robbed.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

litespeed74: LOL
My wife and I stayed at a little hotel on an island off of Cancun.This reminded me of our room, the toilet was in the shower. there was a curtain but still....she was angry that I was taking a dump while she was showering but I was angry for getting splashed with water.
ahhh memories


Wet bath, very common in smaller RVs, first I've heard of one in a stick and bricks setup.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: SumoJeb: The more you eat the more you fart: $1300 for that shiat?!

does it really say 1300 for you? it quotes me 1600

Strange.

Now it says $1600.

Ten minutes ago, it said $1300.


It was $1,600 when the link was first greened. It had gone up prior to getting any attention from Fark.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My mother has a friend who lives in a rent-controlled apartment and has since the 70's. His bathtub is in the living room.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ifky: Wasn't there a thread a couple days ago where the toilet was in the shower and that was all in a closet.


Do you hate having a wet toilet seat from your post shower poop, but also hate having to heel it down the drain?  Have we got the place for you!
 
