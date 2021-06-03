 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   The world needs a chief risk officer   (axios.com) divider line
professionalenabler
1 hour ago  
PoliticsSmart, Qualified People Behind The Scenes Keeping America Safe: 'We Don't Exist'
8/25/10 8:00AMA secret team of highly-trained, unstoppable super-geniuses, above, not actually protecting America, since this is not a photo of a real thing.
WASHINGTON-Members of the brilliant, highly trained, and dedicated team of elite professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to protect our nation and keep its citizens out of harm's way announced Tuesday that they do not exist.
"I know most Americans like to believe there are selfless, ultra-intelligent operatives like me out there watching over everything from an underground control room," said the Rhodes Scholar Navy SEAL national security official who for the past 10 years we have all mistakenly presumed to be an actual human being. "Unfortunately, though, I'm not employed by the U.S. government, I'm not working at all hours to foil terrorist plots, nor am I part of some secret network of sharp, capable agents, because no such network exists."
"And again, neither do I," the imaginary man added.
According to the utterly nonexistent super-geniuses who we've been telling ourselves are keeping our nation safe with their superior technology and lightning-fast decision-making abilities, there are currently no living people who resemble them at the Pentagon, CIA, FBI, DHS, TSA, or any other federal, state, or local law enforcement agency, and there never really have been at any point in American history.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
The world was caught off guard by COVID-19, and millions of people have paid the price.

Was it really? If the US hadnt been run by a treasonous incompetent piece of shiat, the CDC would have still been in Wuhan and would have warned the world and probably even stopped covid before it became a thing.

If every country had taken the threat seriously (like Taiwan did, closing all borders starting January 6 2020 instead of trusting the corrupt WHO who sucked up to China, lying their asses off, the whole pandemic would have been stopped real fast.

When farking China closes all their cities during the new year celebrations because of a ''flu''... you know it aint a normal farking flu. Anyone with a brain knew this shiat was going to be real bad in mid-january 2020. Too bad governments are run by people more interested in sucking up to corrupt CEOs than the safety of their own people.
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
Can we also get a chief Clue officer and a chief Monopoly officer?

/ not Jeff Bezos in either post
 
Cache
1 hour ago  
"The "Future Proof" report recommends a range of actions, from focusing on the development of technologies like metagenomic sequencing that can rapidly identify new pathogens to having nations set aside a percentage of GDP for extreme risk preparation."

These suggestions are both scientific and political.  The "Future Proof" report is apparently unaware of Republicans.
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
The nationalists and conspiracy theorists will gnash their teeth, but this is why we need a one world government. The UN was a nice start, but global problems need global collaborative solutions with clout. How do we get there? If I knew, I'd be a shoo in for the Terran Peace Prize.
 
American-Irish eyes
1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The nationalists and conspiracy theorists will gnash their teeth, but this is why we need a one world government. The UN was a nice start, but global problems need global collaborative solutions with clout. How do we get there? If I knew, I'd be a shoo in for the Terran Peace Prize.


We most definitely do not need a one world government.  People need the right to self determination not a faceless beaurocrat determining policy from a far continent.
 
WordsnCollision
1 hour ago  
I nominate this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie
1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The world was caught off guard by COVID-19, and millions of people have paid the price.

Was it really? If the US hadnt been run by a treasonous incompetent piece of shiat, the CDC would have still been in Wuhan and would have warned the world and probably even stopped covid before it became a thing.


I get it, you hate Trump and the US is at fault for the corona virus spreading world wide. Just like they were at fault for every other pandemic since gaining independence for not having people on the ground at ground zero.

/Why not just skip a step and blame the people who really are to blame?
//The Chinese government kept hiding lying about what they knew about it
 
jman144
33 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Ragin' Asian: The nationalists and conspiracy theorists will gnash their teeth, but this is why we need a one world government. The UN was a nice start, but global problems need global collaborative solutions with clout. How do we get there? If I knew, I'd be a shoo in for the Terran Peace Prize.

We most definitely do not need a one world government.  People need the right to self determination not a faceless beaurocrat determining policy from a far continent.


Some faceless beaurocrat a thousand miles away? I'll take a thousand faceless beurocrats one mile away, ty.
 
