 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   How are Covid-19 vaccinations tracking in your state? Check out this map   (cnn.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, Influenza, pandemic will end, Cheap Sex, Charged Records, Punk Core Records, AIDS, lot, virus  
•       •       •

1140 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2021 at 1:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As of the 3rd of this month only 35.5% of Indiana residents have been vaccinated. Terrible terrible.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
34.7% of Missourians... yeah, I'm keeping the mask at work.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
54.6% 118 doses per 100 people.  We're in a good spot.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Califronia 38.8 million - or 81% - of the state's 47.7 million doses doses have been administered. That's about 98 doses for every hundred residents. Roughly 43.8% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Across the country, about 299.1 million doses have been administered. That translates to 90 doses per hundred people."

Hell yeah.  Now all we need to do is keep the plague rats from Arizona, Nevada, etc from coming here on vacation...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not sure I trust their numbers - they show 33% in San Diego County, but the county statistics show 49%.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This makes no sense, and is not correct:

In Connecticut, 3 million - or 66% - of the state's 4.6 million doses doses have been administered. That's about 62 doses for every hundred residents. Roughly 29.4% of residents are fully vaccinated.

CT's population is 3.565 million. 1,930,105 are fully vaccinated. 2,273,295 have had at least 1 dose. That puts CT at 54.1% fully vaccinated and 63.8% fully vaccinated.  How they get 29.4% is beyond me.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That previous post would have made more sense if the second paragraph were italicized.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Around 38% in my POS Red state.  We've probably peaked.

The willful stupidity in this state is STAGGERING.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://ourworldindata.org/us-states-​v​accinations has a bunch of charts (full vs. at least 1 dose, total doses vs. share of the population, etc) and also lets you see animations of how the data has changed over time. You can customize the list of states which are displayed.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Global version: https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vacc​i​nations
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious how they determine residents - total population or population of those that are eligible to be administered the vaccine?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% of me has been vaccinated. Let's just hope the variants that arise from the morons are not too bad.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> "Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that minority populations are vaccinated at lower rates than their White peers. Only 76.3 million fully vaccinated people reported their ethnicity. Out of that group: More White people (63.4%) were fully vaccinated compared to Black (8.5%), Asian (6.1%) and Hispanic or Latino (12.7%) residents. "

This is what happens when you let someone who doesn't even know what a number is near the controls

What an embarrassment this infographic is for CNN.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN, your map sucks, is incomplete, and you should be ashamed of yourself., No info for my state of VA?
Anyway, here's a better map. Notice anything about the least vaccinate states? Yep, they're all red states.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In Michigan, numbers are in the range of some of our peer states ( Ohio and Illinois). Problem is the plague rats in our largest city skew the numbers and make them look worse.  The city of Detroit is offering people $50 if they drive a rat to get vaccinated.  Still are having a hard time getting 1/3 of Detroit's population vaccinated.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This seems to be way way way out of date. For example this says 29.4% fully vaccinated in Wisconsin. The real figure as of today is 42.5%, considerably different. https://www.channel3000.co​m/42-5-of-wi​sconsin-fully-vaccinated-against-covid​-7-day-positivity-rate-remains-below-2​/
I would not read anything into this out of date stuff.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once again, the stupid South proves to be lagging behind the civilized world.   Living in LA I live it ever day.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I'm not sure I trust their numbers - they show 33% in San Diego County, but the county statistics show 49%.


I don't trust state or county stats here in Indiana or any red state for that matter.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"In Louisiana
3.1 million - or 79% - of the state's 3.9 million doses doses have been administered. That's about 67 doses for every hundred residents. Roughly 31.6% of residents are fully vaccinated."

Less than 1/3.  This is bc this state is 50th in education, and is full of uneducated trashy stupid farks.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: CNN, your map sucks, is incomplete, and you should be ashamed of yourself., No info for my state of VA?
Anyway, here's a better map. Notice anything about the least vaccinate states? Yep, they're all red states.

[Fark user image image 850x551]


That's because you have to be stupid to believe republican shiat like Margorie Greene and her wannabe Dirty Harriet cohort.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
According to that map central Alaska is doing surprisingly well at %75+ vaccination rate. Probably because there's like 50 people who live there and a determined nurse went on a rampage
 
BlackPete
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Demetrius: This makes no sense, and is not correct:

In Connecticut, 3 million - or 66% - of the state's 4.6 million doses doses have been administered. That's about 62 doses for every hundred residents. Roughly 29.4% of residents are fully vaccinated.

CT's population is 3.565 million. 1,930,105 are fully vaccinated. 2,273,295 have had at least 1 dose. That puts CT at 54.1% fully vaccinated and 63.8% fully vaccinated.  How they get 29.4% is beyond me.


quizzicaldog.jpg

I kid, I know what you meant, though.
 
powhound
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sighhhh. It's always the same map. Poverty, diabetes, drug addictions, broken tail lights, vaccination rates, etc etc.

It's almost as if a certain region of the country needs a supervised intervention.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

powhound: Sighhhh. It's always the same map. Poverty, diabetes, drug addictions, broken tail lights, vaccination rates, etc etc.

It's almost as if a certain region of the country needs a supervised intervention.


I was JUST going to type this.

Pick ANY detrimental thing, and this map could just be recycled because it doesn't change.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: In Michigan, numbers are in the range of some of our peer states ( Ohio and Illinois). Problem is the plague rats in our largest city skew the numbers and make them look worse.  The city of Detroit is offering people $50 if they drive a rat to get vaccinated.  Still are having a hard time getting 1/3 of Detroit's population vaccinated.


It's not Detroit skewing the rate, it's rural counties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not sure why I expected WA to be doing better when I know full well what the eastern side of the state is like.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm thinking a lot of maps, and people's own calculations, are being skewed by whether or not kids (and which age groups) are included.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I'm thinking a lot of maps, and people's own calculations, are being skewed by whether or not kids (and which age groups) are included.


That could be, the lower number could be of the total population, and the higher number could be "of eligible".... however looking at Wisconsin, there have been 2,808,405  fully vaccinated as of Friday, the state population is 5,822,434 , so 42.5% of the total pop completely vaccinated. I don't know where their 29% comes from, "of eligible" should be higher, not lower.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: Eightballjacket: In Michigan, numbers are in the range of some of our peer states ( Ohio and Illinois). Problem is the plague rats in our largest city skew the numbers and make them look worse.  The city of Detroit is offering people $50 if they drive a rat to get vaccinated.  Still are having a hard time getting 1/3 of Detroit's population vaccinated.

It's not Detroit skewing the rate, it's rural counties.

[Fark user image image 850x409]


That map shows Wayne county numbers, not just Detroit.  Detroit has constantly lagged the county, State and nation. City leaders fortunately know this is a problem and are trying all kinds of things, and are not treating it as a fake issue.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The new Washington State motto: Once again slightly above average!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I'm thinking a lot of maps, and people's own calculations, are being skewed by whether or not kids (and which age groups) are included.


Here in BC they just announced on TV that our single-dose coverage is at 72.4% of adults, 69.6% of those 12 and older. So there is a difference but not a huge one.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shastacola: Eightballjacket: In Michigan, numbers are in the range of some of our peer states ( Ohio and Illinois). Problem is the plague rats in our largest city skew the numbers and make them look worse.  The city of Detroit is offering people $50 if they drive a rat to get vaccinated.  Still are having a hard time getting 1/3 of Detroit's population vaccinated.

It's not Detroit skewing the rate, it's rural counties.

[Fark user image image 850x409]


Source


https://www.interlochenpublicradio.or​g​/2021-05-20/vaccination-rates-lagging-​in-detroit
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The state here posts the county-by-county percentages every two weeks.  My county has only increased by 2% over the past two weeks, while the northern half of the state is doing extremely well.  Masks on for a while, it appears.

/plus the areas of blowing dust
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: shastacola: Eightballjacket: In Michigan, numbers are in the range of some of our peer states ( Ohio and Illinois). Problem is the plague rats in our largest city skew the numbers and make them look worse.  The city of Detroit is offering people $50 if they drive a rat to get vaccinated.  Still are having a hard time getting 1/3 of Detroit's population vaccinated.

It's not Detroit skewing the rate, it's rural counties.

[Fark user image image 850x409]

That map shows Wayne county numbers, not just Detroit.  Detroit has constantly lagged the county, State and nation. City leaders fortunately know this is a problem and are trying all kinds of things, and are not treating it as a fake issue.


That doesn't mean Detroit is skewing Michigan's numbers, the city doesn't even skew Wayne County's numbers, there aren't enough people living in the actual city to skew anything. There's 674,841 people in the city and 1,749,343 in Wayne County. Yes, Detroit lags compared to other cities, no it's not skewing the Michigan numbers.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Demetrius: This makes no sense, and is not correct:

In Connecticut, 3 million - or 66% - of the state's 4.6 million doses doses have been administered. That's about 62 doses for every hundred residents. Roughly 29.4% of residents are fully vaccinated.

CT's population is 3.565 million. 1,930,105 are fully vaccinated. 2,273,295 have had at least 1 dose. That puts CT at 54.1% fully vaccinated and 63.8% fully vaccinated.  How they get 29.4% is beyond me.


Yeah, but what percent have been fully vaccinated?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Kris_Romm: I'm thinking a lot of maps, and people's own calculations, are being skewed by whether or not kids (and which age groups) are included.

Here in BC they just announced on TV that our single-dose coverage is at 72.4% of adults, 69.6% of those 12 and older. So there is a difference but not a huge one.


I'm not even sure those numbers make sense.  Shouldn't British Columbia have at least 10% - 15% of the population being too young to vaccinate. That leading to only a 2 or 3 percent difference in the vaccination percentage makes no sense.  Then again, math is hard. I may be totally missing this.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Colorado is so far behind that they haven't even started vaccinating people yet.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Ivo Shandor: Kris_Romm: I'm thinking a lot of maps, and people's own calculations, are being skewed by whether or not kids (and which age groups) are included.

Here in BC they just announced on TV that our single-dose coverage is at 72.4% of adults, 69.6% of those 12 and older. So there is a difference but not a huge one.

I'm not even sure those numbers make sense.  Shouldn't British Columbia have at least 10% - 15% of the population being too young to vaccinate. That leading to only a 2 or 3 percent difference in the vaccination percentage makes no sense.  Then again, math is hard. I may be totally missing this.


I haven't looked at the details either, but that's what they announced this morning. Vaccinations are now approved for 12 and up here.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shastacola: Eightballjacket: shastacola: Eightballjacket: In Michigan, numbers are in the range of some of our peer states ( Ohio and Illinois). Problem is the plague rats in our largest city skew the numbers and make them look worse.  The city of Detroit is offering people $50 if they drive a rat to get vaccinated.  Still are having a hard time getting 1/3 of Detroit's population vaccinated.

It's not Detroit skewing the rate, it's rural counties.

[Fark user image image 850x409]

That map shows Wayne county numbers, not just Detroit.  Detroit has constantly lagged the county, State and nation. City leaders fortunately know this is a problem and are trying all kinds of things, and are not treating it as a fake issue.

That doesn't mean Detroit is skewing Michigan's numbers, the city doesn't even skew Wayne County's numbers, there aren't enough people living in the actual city to skew anything. There's 674,841 people in the city and 1,749,343 in Wayne County. Yes, Detroit lags compared to other cities, no it's not skewing the Michigan numbers.


Detroit is the largest city in the State by a large margin and is 20% behind the redo of the state . Of course it skews the numbers
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: shastacola: Eightballjacket: shastacola: Eightballjacket: In Michigan, numbers are in the range of some of our peer states ( Ohio and Illinois). Problem is the plague rats in our largest city skew the numbers and make them look worse.  The city of Detroit is offering people $50 if they drive a rat to get vaccinated.  Still are having a hard time getting 1/3 of Detroit's population vaccinated.

It's not Detroit skewing the rate, it's rural counties.

[Fark user image image 850x409]

That map shows Wayne county numbers, not just Detroit.  Detroit has constantly lagged the county, State and nation. City leaders fortunately know this is a problem and are trying all kinds of things, and are not treating it as a fake issue.

That doesn't mean Detroit is skewing Michigan's numbers, the city doesn't even skew Wayne County's numbers, there aren't enough people living in the actual city to skew anything. There's 674,841 people in the city and 1,749,343 in Wayne County. Yes, Detroit lags compared to other cities, no it's not skewing the Michigan numbers.

Detroit is the largest city in the State by a large margin and is 20% behind the redo of the state . Of course it skews the numbers


Rest of state
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ontario Covid-19 Coronavirus Tracker and Statistics (covidus.com)
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.