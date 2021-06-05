 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Lawyer doesn't read contract. Lawyer's family now needs to find a new place to live. Hopefully she also finds a new line of work   (yahoo.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't hire this lawyer, and Ben Dover for our real estate speculator over lord's.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Don't hire this lawyer, and Ben Dover for our real estate speculator over lord's.


don't hire this builder either.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Urmuf Hamer: Don't hire this lawyer, and Ben Dover for our real estate speculator over lord's.

don't hire this builder either.


Howie Scruza?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought Dewey, Cheetum, and Howe were lawyers, not builders...
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Builder better be very vigilant...  payback can be a real biatch... just sayin'.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I thought Dewey, Cheetum, and Howe were lawyers, not builders...


Don't build like my brother...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a pretty sweet contract for the builder.
"I can cancel this build if I perceive you being an unmitigated pain in the ass.  Oh. You want to nag me to death trying to change the color of the driveway paint?  Enjoy temporary homelessness".
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone mentioned the firm of Dewey, Cheatham, and Howe in another thread today, they would be perfect for this case.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lawyer/buyer didn't read contract, yes.  But builder claims buyer was being a jerk about the house.  Which is the same as being a lawyer, I guess.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Don't hire this lawyer, and Ben Dover for our real estate speculator over lord's.


Don't go to Dr. Acula.
 
scanman61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Builder better be very vigilant...  payback can be a real biatch... just sayin'.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I can cancel at any time without reason and keep your deposit."

Who the fark would agree to such a contract? They could literally cancel it the day after it is signed and walk away with pure profit having done nothing.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kozlo: Someone mentioned the firm of Dewey, Cheatham, and Howe in another thread today, they would be perfect for this case.


in this case they are the builders.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone in this story sounds terrible.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Rattrap007: I thought Dewey, Cheetum, and Howe were lawyers, not builders...

Don't build like my brother...


... and don't build like *my* brother.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: Everyone in this story sounds terrible.


Especially that six yo kid. Like wtf is their problem?
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rattrap007:

I mean they could represent both parties, that's kinda their MO
 
dk47
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Lawyer/buyer didn't read contract, yes.  But builder claims buyer was being a jerk about the house.  Which is the same as being a lawyer, I guess.


I doubt they hired the lawyer until after this happened.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You would think there would be a law-and yes, I know, you should really read what you sign, but you would think there would be a law making such a dick clause illegal.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Their six yesr old writes Bible scriptures on walls!?


...My six year old can't be bothered to write his own name at the top of his homework....
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: You would think there would be a law-and yes, I know, you should really read what you sign, but you would think there would be a law making such a dick clause illegal.


Difficulty: Texas.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Their six yesr old writes Bible scriptures on walls!?


...My six year old can't be bothered to write his own name at the top of his homework....


Southern Baptists who practice law.

I hate them already.jpg
 
cefm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "Kenny Ozee, one of Kenmark Homes' owners, said the decision to cancel the sale was made after long discussions with several of his employees, who complained that Ostrowski was becoming too difficult and at times even combative in demanding changes and fixes while the home was being constructed."
I'm detecting a possible Fark Around and Find Out situation here on the buyer's end.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: Everyone in this story sounds terrible.


This. But the part where the kid wrote a bible verse on the wall? *shudder*. That's creepier than Rod and Todd
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So a lawyer and a sleazy contractor in Texas are having a dispute. That means I'm cheering for the ground to open up and swallow them all.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Builder better be very vigilant...  payback can be a real biatch... just sayin'.


Sir, I have no idea why you shiat yourself every time you go out the door. Not sure why the ring doorbell stops working when it happens, either.

Also, you need to clean up all that blood and rotten meat in your yard.  That must have been quite a party!

Why did you salt your lawn, anyway?

Etc...
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: austerity101: Everyone in this story sounds terrible.

This. But the part where the kid wrote a bible verse on the wall? *shudder*. That's creepier than Rod and Todd


I feel like that's a "good Christian family had their home stolen!" detail for this being shared on facebook. i.e. bullshiat
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: That's a pretty sweet contract for the builder.
"I can cancel this build if I perceive you being an unmitigated pain in the ass.  Oh. You want to nag me to death trying to change the color of the driveway paint?  Enjoy temporary homelessness".


Zackly.

I had a coworker that nagged the hell out of the builder of her home.  Her husband was even worse about it and they visited their home in progress every.  Single.  Day.  They would freak the fark out over the dumbest shiat, like the molding along the floor didn't have 100% 'fine woodworking' miter joints...before it was even painted (ProTip:  Wood putty is a thing).

They were insufferable while their home was being built.  Then again as i got to know them better it turned out they were straight up insufferable and we, ahem, parted ways as friends.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: I thought Dewey, Cheetum, and Howe were lawyers, not builders...


So, it's unclear, but it sounds like the original buyers didn't pay for the house. (Which, pretty sure you have to give builders some earnest money, but whatever maybe this one builds on spec) so, if they didn't pay for the house, they didn't get cheated, exactly, but they did get farked over.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dk47: Mad Scientist: Lawyer/buyer didn't read contract, yes.  But builder claims buyer was being a jerk about the house.  Which is the same as being a lawyer, I guess.

I doubt they hired the lawyer until after this happened.


The buyer IS a lawyer.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: RoboZombie: austerity101: Everyone in this story sounds terrible.

This. But the part where the kid wrote a bible verse on the wall? *shudder*. That's creepier than Rod and Todd

I feel like that's a "good Christian family had their home stolen!" detail for this being shared on facebook. i.e. bullshiat


The South Pole base has some of my writing in its bones.  It's near the ceiling between berthing 2 and 3.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Their six yesr old writes Bible scriptures on walls!?


...My six year old can't be bothered to write his own name at the top of his homework....


It was just "Jesus wept." 


. . . was gonna post a Hellraiser gif and then decided that might be a NSFW situation.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A lawyer that doesn't read contracts? Why isn't she on SCrOTUS yet?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: RoboZombie: austerity101: Everyone in this story sounds terrible.

This. But the part where the kid wrote a bible verse on the wall? *shudder*. That's creepier than Rod and Todd

I feel like that's a "good Christian family had their home stolen!" detail for this being shared on facebook. i.e. bullshiat


Yeah, good point. Maybe they can play up the persecution of Christians with it
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Lawyer/buyer didn't read contract, yes.  But builder claims buyer was being a jerk about the house.  Which is the same as being a lawyer, I guess.


Do you know why rattlesnakes never bite lawyers?
.
.
.
.
Professional courtesy.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: That's a pretty sweet contract for the builder.
"I can cancel this build if I perceive you being an unmitigated pain in the ass.  Oh. You want to nag me to death trying to change the color of the driveway paint?  Enjoy temporary homelessness".

Zackly.

I had a coworker that nagged the hell out of the builder of her home.  Her husband was even worse about it and they visited their home in progress every.  Single.  Day.  They would freak the fark out over the dumbest shiat, like the molding along the floor didn't have 100% 'fine woodworking' miter joints...before it was even painted (ProTip:  Wood putty is a thing).

They were insufferable while their home was being built.  Then again as i got to know them better it turned out they were straight up insufferable and we, ahem, parted ways as friends.


Sounds like a couple we knew. Actually, my wife worked with his wife and I was never keen on hanging out with them, but they had a giant house built up on a hill and fought with the contractor so much that the husband basically fired him. Well.....he couldn't find any other contractors to finish the job and he had to go back and rehire the original one.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These clauses aren't anything new. The first house we bought, back in 1985, had one. We crossed it out and said we wouldn't sign until the builder agreed. The builder danced around a bit, but finally signed off on the change and said that it was just for this purpose. Incase we became a PIA, he could get out of working with us.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like the builder got sick and tired of their shiat and probably realized that these people were going to be a PITA for years to come.  "They're going to threaten to sue us every time a cabinet handle needs tightening."
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Where are we supposed to go?" said Danielle Ostrowski, an attorney who works in Fort Worth,

Back to first year law school, apparently.
 
Monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like everyone in this situation is acting like an a-hole, but the housing market in Texas (and basically everywhere) is insane these days. News story this morning said that in Austin, so far this year, there have been 1500 houses that sold for $100K, or more, over the asking price. Last year there were a total of 22 houses that did that.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So they made changes to the plans as it was being built- everybody does this, and 30,000 isn't that much in the way of changes, either. Customer agrees to pay for changes it's not like the builder wasn't going to get paid for it.
 
