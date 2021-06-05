 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Everyday thing we've been doing wrong all this time: Splitting the bill. Hey, at least it's not another tipping article
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I pay for what I eat. I'm not subsidizing your meal.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're getting so butthurt over a few dollars difference when dining with friends maybe you need new friends, or quit going out
 
mcmnky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I pay for what I eat. I'm not subsidizing your meal.


Then you can eat alone.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait, we are splitting this bill 50/50?  I would like to change my order to wagyu steak and a lobster.  The big lobster.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh.  When we go out to eat, and it's been over a year, we get separate checks for each couple.  The servers know us and we tip well so they don't get worked up about it.
 
Monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If my wife and I go out with another couple, sometimes we'll pay the whole thing, or sometimes they will. Sometimes we just split it 50/50 - we've ordered basically the same amount of food/drinks.

If we go out with our two kids, and another family of 3 or 4, we ask for separate checks - our kids eat more than yours do, and order off of the regular menu, not the kids' menu. Plus, our kids get pretty heavy into the cocktails for being only 14 and 13.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Harry Wagstaff: I pay for what I eat. I'm not subsidizing your meal.

Then you can eat alone.


Or not hang out with people that expect others to pay their way.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In cases like these, frugal people often decide to pay their own way instead of going Dutch.

That's what "going" Dutch" means, derpwriter.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why I stopped going to lunch with more than two other people.

I have 15 dollars. I'm ordering 12 dollars worth of food, leave the rest as a tip.

Everyone else orders the lobster and steak and seven margaritas.

Yeah, sorry, I can add simple numbers, I'm not paying for your lunch, idiots.

And the guy that totals it up... half the time those assholes figure it out so that they don't have to pay anything.

And why does the pooled total never cover the tip when it's counted out?

Because people are assholes.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I'm out with a group I typically just intercept the server at some point and quietly pay the whole bill.  Not because I'm rich or nice, I just can't stand listening to petty people spending 20 minutes going over the tab and quibbling about a couple of bucks either way.  It just seems so trashy when middle-class people act like that.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: In cases like these, frugal people often decide to pay their own way instead of going Dutch.

That's what "going" Dutch" means, derpwriter.


I was rudderless reading that explanation
 
Moose out front
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I'm out dining with friends, I don't spend any time scheming about how I can fark them over on the bill.

Usually I just try to enjoy the time with them.

But that's just me.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Frugal people may choose to pay their own way instead of going dutch .. Do they even understand what that means and are trying to give others advise ..
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

enry: If you're getting so butthurt over a few dollars difference when dining with friends maybe you need new friends, or quit going out


Also make sure to tip so those lesser can be kept in poverty.

Or.

Pay for the meal if you're hitting on a girl in a non creepy manner, or pay for your own food.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Meh.  When we go out to eat, and it's been over a year, we get separate checks for each couple.  The servers know us and we tip well so they don't get worked up about it.


It's really easy to give them a heads up on it before hand, when ordering.
They can bring in separate bills.

On another vein, I saw a video of Saudis when the time to pay came, they each dropped their cards into a pile and then spread them like a magician and asked the waiter to pick a card (any card).

I had no idea what that was about.

I then saw a video of a scholar saying this practice should be stopped (apparently it became a thing) because it's gambling; you either eat for free or pay for everyone.
Which I as surprising to me, because I more than lost count the number of times I've witness (and been in) arguments over who gets to pay the bill*. It's seen as a privilege and honor.

But, yeah, I can get what the scholar is saying even if I don't 100% agree with his viewpoint.

/*my phone kept insisting on capitalizing "bill"
//iPhone, not windows phone
///;)
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

enry: If you're getting so butthurt over a few dollars difference when dining with friends maybe you need new friends, or quit going out


Or maybe your friends need new friends.
 
baorao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
split 50/50 or separate checks. whatever. it really hasn't been an issue worth discussing since debit cards and digital ordering systems were introduced.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Remnants of Santa: When I'm out with a group I typically just intercept the server at some point and quietly pay the whole bill.  Not because I'm rich or nice, I just can't stand listening to petty people spending 20 minutes going over the tab and quibbling about a couple of bucks either way.  It just seems so trashy when middle-class people act like that.


Plus you get to feel superior.  I say that to feel superior.  Quick someone superior knock me off my high horse.
 
