(Yahoo)   Yeah it was me, I clamed right into it   (news.yahoo.com)
20
20 Comments
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It's unclear whether he'll be sighted with anything."

SpellCheck is *not* a substitute for a live editor.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're say he's blind. Accounts for the whole mishap.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No wonder he crashed.  Who can see with that huge chyron blocking his vision?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I see we've covered everything. God job, Fark.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In case they fix it, here's a screencap of their cluelessness:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car owner's insurance company will probably send out a clams adjuster.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw Clams Into Car back when they were at CBGB with Talking Heads back in 77.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Depending on the charges it could end up in small clams court.

Pleading guilt would at least show he's not being shellfish.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't sea the car. He didn't even have time to squid to a stop.

/really reaching here
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wet Dream - Kip Addotta
Youtube 6l1GvDWtccI
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Matt was riding a mini bike" - he didn't lay (lie?) on the ground long enough to be a Matt
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beard status unknown
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clammed?

Clambered into? Climbed into?

Sometimes it is hard to tell the slang from the typos.

I want a definition of "to clam into" and an explanation of where and by who it is used.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This new verb might be a keeper. Farker Brothers and Sistern, make it so.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: "Matt was riding a mini bike" - he didn't lay (lie?) on the ground long enough to be a Matt


For some reason I am imagining a hamster on a bike.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Clammed?

Clambered into? Climbed into?

Sometimes it is hard to tell the slang from the typos.

I want a definition of "to clam into" and an explanation of where and by who it is used.


The writer must be from Albany.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NIce web sight.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The sidebar on this site can't make up its mind about dogs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
