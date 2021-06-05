 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The Love Boat will not be making another run; Captain Stubbing distraught   (cruisehive.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take your plague ships somewhere else.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since the captain (Gavin MacLeod, that is) died last week, I doubt he's distraught about anything.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, no!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it "national spell things wrong day" or something?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fine with me. My wife's family Were into cruises. I joined them for one. Never again. I go on vacation to get away from the sort of people I see everyday not be trapped in the middle of an ocean watching them stuff their faces.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Is it "national spell things wrong day" or something?


No, it's "nashunal spel thgins rong" day.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Princess Cruises has announced the cancellation of all remaining Canada New England cruises in 2021. It comes as Canada remains closed to passenger vessels with the interim order extended into February 2022. The cancellations impact those booked on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship.

Well, there's your problem right there. Boat's in the wrong place.
 
