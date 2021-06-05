 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Urban explorer who started scaling buildings and bridges to help ease his PTSD now facing more than 25 years in prison   (granthshala.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maaaan, this is one of those stories. Dude in no way should be permanently branded with felonies on his record BUT he can't keep breaking into shiat to get his climbing jollies.

Get him treatment.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a real hard time trying to find a problem with urban climbers.  They can only hurt themselves, and that liability should be defined.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mr. Wright, who is black and two members of his family have been murdered by police officers,

And this right here is why this country needs readily available, high-quality, free psych care.  When your brain is broken, the most obvious warning signs not to do something can elude you.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: I have a real hard time trying to find a problem with urban climbers.  They can only hurt themselves, and that liability should be defined.


There's actually a sport/hobby around it called "Buildering" which is a take on "Bouldering".  If you don't know anything about rock climbing, Bouldering is what it sounds like, climbing boulders but using climbing methods/skills.

In many cities, you're well away from rock but there are plenty of climbing opportunities and even local Buildering clubs.  Those clubs are very casual and stay away from anything illegal (typically they rotate through members or certain members for climbing ideas) and usually have rules about not damaging anything or leaving any marks and so on.  Climbing locations could be a small structure in a park or a brick wall of an abandoned building, for example.  I think such a club may do this guy good.

But it does suck that he as police beating down his door, in groups, because he is farking climbing.  It makes me think of all the times some filthy rich person has done something illegal that costs many people their livelihood or even lives and got a slap on the wrist for it.  Our ability to empathize in this country is totally whacked.
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very interesting story but good lord that article needed an editor.
 
Koodz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Very interesting story but good lord that article needed an editor.


I'm not sure it wasn't a translation but I'm quite sure the writer's native language ain't English.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Very interesting story but good lord that article needed an editor.



Yeah, there were several times I had to stop and double check that I wasn't misreading things.  My guess is the author is a non-native English speaker as it seemed like mixed tenses or misuse of transitive/intransitive verbs were problems and also stringing together weirdly simple sentences where the more common approach would be to combine them as one longer sentence.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Koodz: ImOscar: Very interesting story but good lord that article needed an editor.

I'm not sure it wasn't a translation but I'm quite sure the writer's native language ain't English.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i feel for you man.

STOP POSTING EVIDENCE ONLINE FOR THE COPS TO LOOK AT

holy shiat
 
cirby
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

downstairs: I have a real hard time trying to find a problem with urban climbers.  They can only hurt themselves, and that liability should be defined.


...except for the other problems, like "falling off a building and landing on someone," "falling off a building and landing on something expensive," and "the family sues the building owners for not keeping people from doing that after he falls off."

There's plenty of things he could have climbed that would give him the appropriate risk perception without actually committing a crime. Large rock, cliffs, mountains, trees...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
> "After his arrest, he was kept without bond in a 23-hour lockdown for nearly four months. Prosecutors argued that Mr Wright's time in the military made him too dangerous to be released. "The state doesn't know what his motivations are, what his experience is," the Hamilton County prosecutor who handled the case told a judge this spring. "But we know what his training is, and his training makes him at least potentially very dangerous to our community." "

Wow. Prosecutors are such pieces of shiat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Very interesting story but good lord that article needed an editor.


Upon further review, this article is basically plagarism of a NYT article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/04/us​/​isaac-wright-driftershoots-ptsd.html

After looking at some of their other articles which are similarly weirdly written, my guess is that this entire site is simply a bot that takes existing news articles and filters them through a language program to produce content that is almost entirely a re-hosted copy of something an actual person wrote somewhere else.  Great way to have a no-effort, view-stealing site that can generate ad revenue for only the cost of hosting.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cirby: ...except for the other problems, like "falling off a building and landing on someone,"

everywhere listed he was alone, except maybe the bridges he could have fell into traffic at certain points maybe

"falling off a building and landing on something expensive,"
insurance

and "the family sues the building owners for not keeping people from doing that after he falls off."
can't sue if he broke in
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The article clearly illustrates that this country needs better, high quality....


English teachers
 
camarugala
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's thank the Democrats for knowing what 's "good for us". By force if necessary.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's black, so we must charge him with everything to keep him locked up.
 
cefm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clearly there is way too much money and resources going into police and courts and jails if they have the time to waste so much of it on this guy.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: He's black, so we must charge him with everything to keep him locked up.


They put him in solitary farking confinement and are making the con air legal argument. No farking really. His service record is being used as proof he's violent and should be treated as harsh as possible.
 
cirby
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oopsboom: cirby: ...except for the other problems, like "falling off a building and landing on someone,"
everywhere listed he was alone, except maybe the bridges he could have fell into traffic at certain points maybe

"falling off a building and landing on something expensive,"
insurance

and "the family sues the building owners for not keeping people from doing that after he falls off."
can't sue if he broke in


"He was alone" is a silly excuse, since "he was alone" on the OUTSIDE of a tall building, or climbing a bridge that presumably has traffic on it.

"Insurance" only goes so far, and even if it pays off, rates go up.

"The building owners didn't take any actions to prevent people from climbing" is the obvious counter to "he broke in."
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If he likes climbing so much has he ever considered climbing a mountain?
 
cirby
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: stuffy: He's black, so we must charge him with everything to keep him locked up.

They put him in solitary farking confinement and are making the con air legal argument. No farking really. His service record is being used as proof he's violent and should be treated as harsh as possible.


Or they consider him a suicide risk, and are using the solitary confinement to keep an eye on him, and the PTSD as a solid excuse for that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He needs a decent attorney. 90% of this bullshiat would be tossed if properly challenged. Perhaps he should face a misdemeanor or two, but criminalizing behavior like this is asinine.
 
stjohn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

camarugala: Let's thank the Democrats for knowing what 's "good for us". By force if necessary.


Yes, let's.   Because you guys farking suck at it.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

downstairs: I have a real hard time trying to find a problem with urban climbers.  They can only hurt themselves, and that liability should be defined.


They can fall into people on the street.  They can lose a shoe, drop their camera phone, all of which can kill people below.


This guy posted a lot on Reddit and I told him about those dangers (he would post the stupid pose of his feet dangling off a large urban building with people below).  Many people told him about this and he was a dick about it and accused people of "Trying to put down his 'art'".  People told him to go make his art where he couldn't possibly kill other people.  Also is it "art" if you're in the picture?  Or is it an ego boost for you?

Also, he climbed a lot of cranes.  After they find out their crane was breached, companies need to carry out a costly inspection.  Because he could have done something to make the crane unsafe when he was running around on it.  I like NYC with safe cranes, thanks.


Go get help and make your art responsibly. Everyone on Reddit told you this would happen.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cirby: thatboyoverthere: stuffy: He's black, so we must charge him with everything to keep him locked up.

They put him in solitary farking confinement and are making the con air legal argument. No farking really. His service record is being used as proof he's violent and should be treated as harsh as possible.

Or they consider him a suicide risk, and are using the solitary confinement to keep an eye on him, and the PTSD as a solid excuse for that.


Then they could put him on suicide watch and not make the farking argument that serving in the military is an aggravating factor by default.

But we both know it's just the DA wanting to hurt a black man as much as he can.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oopsboom: cirby: ...except for the other problems, like "falling off a building and landing on someone,"
everywhere listed he was alone, except maybe the bridges he could have fell into traffic at certain points maybe

"falling off a building and landing on something expensive,"
insurance

and "the family sues the building owners for not keeping people from doing that after he falls off."
can't sue if he broke in


Can you buy a new person if he fell on them?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: The article clearly illustrates that this country needs better, high quality....


English teachers


And prosecuting attorneys that aren't so damn gung-ho about getting to a higher officer that they
throw every little statute and HOA rule at every case to pad their resume' for their election campaigns.
They can't have any objectivity on anything when they are essentially sociopaths who are only in that
job to climb the political ladder on the backs of the problems of other persons..
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: If he likes climbing so much has he ever considered climbing a mountain?


First thing he should have farking done was get out of the city. They're bad for your head.
 
