(Vice)   New "mystery illness" now spreading viciously across America. Also known as the common cold   (vice.com) divider line
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep. Finally got to see my parents last week with vaccines, my brother brought his kids, and his two-year-old had a runny nose. Now we all have colds, and the kids couldn't give a shiat but the adults are all shambling around like zombies.

It sucks. It's not COVID. We'll be fine.

That said, I've also been wearing my mask while out because I don't want to give this to anybody.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazing how the "masks and social distancing don't work" brigade have no explanation as to why flu cases cratered and people are getting their first colds in a year.

Of course, these are the same people who told us wearing a mask was a one-way ticket to dying in a soup of your own carbon dioxide and halitosis, as evidenced by how surgeons go through all that training only to die after completing their first surgery, but the media covers it all up.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U sure? Because fark my seasonal allergies.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am getting sick myself. Not covid, had both shots.
Related to the lack of sleep and poor nutrition over the last 4 weeks while my wife was in the hospital.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Petey4335: U sure? Because fark my seasonal allergies.


also this.  seasonal allergies have been a shiatshow in the midwest this year.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Amazing how the "masks and social distancing don't work" brigade have no explanation as to why flu cases cratered and people are getting their first colds in a year.

Of course, these are the same people who told us wearing a mask was a one-way ticket to dying in a soup of your own carbon dioxide and halitosis, as evidenced by how surgeons go through all that training only to die after completing their first surgery, but the media covers it all up.


Yup... Last time someone was sick in our house was my wife getting "the flu" in February of last year. I use the quotes because it's the sickest she's ever been in her life, and it was diagnosed as the flu, but it was really early in the pandemic, and as sick as she was, we really aren't sure if it wasn't a more mild case of Covid.

But that's it. And for perspective, we have both of my adult stepsons living at home, my 12 year old daughter, and the girlfriend of one of my stepsons, as well as my wife and I. Nobody has gotten sick. Magic? No, of course not. But these anti-maskers will never look at reality and understand that. They're sure that we were all just "robbed" of something...
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some kid sneezed twice near me yesterday so it's probably only a matter of time.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, and TikTok is farking stupid.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have had a bit of a runny nose at times this week and sneezed a few times. It has been weird to finally be sick after over a year of nothing, must have gotten from one of the people they let back to work.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The price you pay for breathing all that sweet Freedom Air
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 There's a reason we all get the common cold. Hence the word "common."

Not too long ago a simple cough (I smoke) would cause some people to treat me as a pariah, even tho masked.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
20% of common colds are caused by a coronavirus.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Amazing how the "masks and social distancing don't work" brigade have no explanation as to why flu cases cratered and people are getting their first colds in a year.

Of course, these are the same people who told us wearing a mask was a one-way ticket to dying in a soup of your own carbon dioxide and halitosis, as evidenced by how surgeons go through all that training only to die after completing their first surgery, but the media covers it all up.


They deny it ever happened. Tried that.
 
Kiler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Oh, and TikTok is farking stupid.


Came here to say this.

TikTok is also soooo newsworthy.

/s
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This one of the reasons I am going to continue to wear a mask. Also I hope people who are sick continue to stay home from work.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If there were to be just one small silver lining to this whole pandemic, I would hope it would be a change in people's behavior when they're sick - stay at home, and if you absolutely must go out, wear a mask.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: This one of the reasons I am going to continue to wear a mask.


Me too - for a lot of reasons, about only about half of which even relate to Covid.
I've had a change in attitude.
I no longer want your cold, or flu, or TB.
I no longer want your alcoholic, meth-soured breath.
I no longer want smoke, pollen, brake dust and dirt going into my lungs.
I no longer wish to be identified by eye or camera..
I'm keeping my mask.
Don't like it?
Sorry - nobody's business but my own.
No offense intended to anyone.
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Caught my first cold in over a year a few weeks back. Kicked my butt like no cold had before. Ended up in bed most of the day at its peak. I attribute it to my body going "what the fresh hell is this hing?" after a year of mask-wearing.

Lesson learned. Next time someone in the house starts to show signs of a cold, I'm masking up.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And in another month or so, it'll be gonorrhea.  Have your fun, but be safe out there folks.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: 20% of common colds are caused by a coronavirus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: There's a reason we all get the common cold. Hence the word "common."

Not too long ago a simple cough (I smoke) would cause some people to treat me as a pariah, even tho masked.


Have you considered quitting? It would solve both the problem of you coughing and the problem of you feeling judged for it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: This one of the reasons I am going to continue to wear a mask. Also I hope people who are sick continue to stay home from work.


Lots of people don't have that luxury.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: 20% of common colds are caused by a coronavirus.


Sure, and cougars (mountain lions) are also one of the "small cats", just like my adorable kitty.   Exactly the same thing, practically!
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: bigdog1960: This one of the reasons I am going to continue to wear a mask. Also I hope people who are sick continue to stay home from work.

Lots of people don't have that luxury.


True.  Boss Lady needs to make that yacht payment.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least there is a cure.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
