 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   The biggest failure of the pandemic was the belief that Americans would magically band together and listen to experts to fight a major national threat. Will we learn anything?   (vox.com) divider line
61
    More: Obvious, Individualism, Vaccine, Vaccination, Federal government of the United States, Public health, America's biggest mistake, collective action, mask mandates  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2021 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If aliens began attacking America's cities tomorrow, half of the Republican party would dismiss it as a false flag fake attack as cover for a UN world government to take power. And the other half would be cheering for the aliens.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought the rule was we don't ask questions in FARK headlines where the answer is a resounding no.

As long as America values rugged, selfish individualism and bootstrappyness over the good of society as a whole, this will not change.

We absolutely repeated the same mistakes of the period between 1917 and 1920, and it's not looking like that will stop anytime soon.

/I seem to remember FARK experts telling us about this time last year to stop fear-mongering and that the summer weather would decrease cases.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: I seem to remember FARK experts telling us about this time last year to stop fear-mongering and that the summer weather would decrease cases.


Whenever I hear that, I am reminded that the winter weather will kill the gorillas.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Side note to all this? Masks are here to stay in healthcare.

The amount of reduction in healthcare-acquired respiratory illnesses, especially flu and community pneumonia with staff and patients being masked during interactions is enough to make any infection control person giddy with delight.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am curious what would have happened if Obama had still been the President. (or any other sane person really)

Obviously a lot of people would have done the same squawking about "my freedumbs" and refused to follow guidance, but would that group have been smaller without being emboldened by the man in charge?  What would have been different with actual guidance and help from the top instead of the "states are on their own, do whatever you want" garbage fire we had instead?

I have no illusions that it would have been perfect, but I do wonder how different it would have been.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the experts didn't lie to us to avoid offending the People's Republic of China (WHO), then lie to us about whether masks are effective in order to save them for essential personnel(Fauci, CDC), then lie to cover up the number of extra deaths they caused by policies known at the time to be dangerous (Cuomo), and continue to spread fear and doubt based upon politics and not actual science(TFA, many Farkers), then maybe we could have reached a consensus.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sunidesus: I am curious what would have happened if Obama had still been the President. (or any other sane person really)

Obviously a lot of people would have done the same squawking about "my freedumbs" and refused to follow guidance, but would that group have been smaller without being emboldened by the man in charge?  What would have been different with actual guidance and help from the top instead of the "states are on their own, do whatever you want" garbage fire we had instead?

I have no illusions that it would have been perfect, but I do wonder how different it would have been.


Extremely different. Trump weaponized the pandemic to get his followers behind him against the Democrats (which unfortunately included all the rational people).

If he had put on a mask and encouraged his cult to take the pandemic seriously, we would have had an idiot-army working to stop the spread instead of the shiat show we got.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dittybopper: If the experts didn't lie to us to avoid offending the People's Republic of China (WHO), then lie to us about whether masks are effective in order to save them for essential personnel(Fauci, CDC), then lie to cover up the number of extra deaths they caused by policies known at the time to be dangerous (Cuomo), and continue to spread fear and doubt based upon politics and not actual science(TFA, many Farkers), then maybe we could have reached a consensus.


Translation: WHARRRRGARRRBLLLL

There is absolutely no publicly available evidence that your assertions are true. We've also known since March 2020 that 96% of the RNA is shared with a prior common ancestor and that the mutations which make it a distinct strain are not something engineerable. In fact, genomic studies have shown that this isn't something that emerged and didn't exist before but rather evolved from prior strains of coronavirus. If you have actual, peer-reviewed, and published evidence that this is the case, I'll be happy to change my mind, but otherwise, this is nothing more than conspiracy-mongering nonsense.

Everything else in your post is a textbook gish gallop.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, it's worth noting that the predominant fatal strains of COVID-19 came into the US from the UK, not from China.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dittybopper: If the experts didn't lie to us to avoid offending the People's Republic of China (WHO), then lie to us about whether masks are effective in order to save them for essential personnel(Fauci, CDC), then lie to cover up the number of extra deaths they caused by policies known at the time to be dangerous (Cuomo), and continue to spread fear and doubt based upon politics and not actual science(TFA, many Farkers), then maybe we could have reached a consensus.


Trump was the biggest liar of them all, you know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 2016 election wasn't a big enough clue?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it was only something that could simply be shot with an AR-15.  There would have been plenty of help.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

offacue: If it was only something that could simply be shot with an AR-15.  There would have been plenty of help.


Like a tornado?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dittybopper: If the experts didn't lie to us to avoid offending the People's Republic of China (WHO), then lie to us about whether masks are effective in order to save them for essential personnel(Fauci, CDC), then lie to cover up the number of extra deaths they caused by policies known at the time to be dangerous (Cuomo), and continue to spread fear and doubt based upon politics and not actual science(TFA, many Farkers), then maybe we could have reached a consensus.


And how would you rate the then-president's (Trump) response, calling it a "democrat hoax" for months and refusing to do anything that might have not only reduced the death toll but very well could have guaranteed his reelection?

Let me guess, "he did the best job he could do". Which is technically true: "shiatty" IS the best job he can do
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you had told me a year or so ago when things seemed truly grim "By this time next year there will be THREE vaccines available, all of them massively effective" I would have assumed every vaccine distribution looks like Walmart on Black Friday when there's only two $100 PS5s available and the scientists behind this miracle would be worldwide heroes.

So, yeah, I've apparently not been paying attention to a distressingly large chunk of this country of late.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can expect this mindset to carry over to any national threat including insurrection.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: The 2016 election wasn't a big enough clue?


I swear to God, I never fully understood what the term "shiat eating grin" meant until after the 2016 election.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because we're a country full of assholes
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to politicize a pandemic, and allowing the politicization of the pandemic, was the issue. A slow response out of the gate, an Administration that didn't marshal itself quickly enough because the leadership didn't understand the issue at hand, and refused to listen to the experts who were on the ground led to the situation we faced. Still face.

Strong leadership matters. We did not have strong leaders at the time, and it cost us several hundreds of thousands of lives, a crashed economy, and deeper fractures between our population as folks dug their heels in to see if doing nothing would work as well as doing something useful, and then had to justify that intransigence to action and make it 'patriotic' to be athwart science.

Sometimes in history there is a confluence of dumbassery that coincides and leads to disaster. We happened to fall into that particular trap, and we're still in it as the folks who saw opportunity in this mess, and with a weak leadership continue to support dumbassery, because the dumb are easily fleeced.

And that we allowed that to happen as a nation...that's all on us.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because fully half the population of the country has a high school diploma/GED or less.

We're a nation of dumbasses who couldn't pass high school algebra, but who think they're educated enough to comprehend medical study data
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are filth.  The largest failures during this pandemic can be laid squarely at their feet.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are never going to band together again.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: offacue: If it was only something that could simply be shot with an AR-15.  There would have been plenty of help.

Like a tornado?


Pecos bill lassoed a tornado-I think shooting one tracks as part of the modern mythology.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There as only one big lie that should have been told.  Wear a mask or you will die.  The problem was being honest about it and telling everyone it would save others.  We should all know that would NEVER work.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned the Federal government and our institutions are incredibly weak.

/longterm isn't looking good
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: If the experts didn't lie to us to avoid offending the People's Republic of China (WHO), then lie to us about whether masks are effective in order to save them for essential personnel(Fauci, CDC), then lie to cover up the number of extra deaths they caused by policies known at the time to be dangerous (Cuomo), and continue to spread fear and doubt based upon politics and not actual science(TFA, many Farkers), then maybe we could have reached a consensus.


Well, the important thing to remember here is that you're the victim. Glad we could solve that one.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of these morons are not getting the vaccination just so that Biden's goal of reaching 70% will fail. This is just like shoving a giant dildo up your ass to own the Dems. Darwin should be taking over at this point.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Simply blaming it on individualism doesn't work.

Individuals recognize the direct personal benefits of masks, vaccines, and isolation.

Everyone refusing to use those things is doing it at the behest and benefit of other parties - they are OK with getting sick and working through the pandemic explicitly to benefit someone else making money off them.

That is the opposite of individualism.  The problem isn't that Americans are ruggedly independent; it's that their farking sheep who believe the lies that they're ruggedly independent.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If the experts didn't lie to us to avoid offending the People's Republic of China (WHO), then lie to us about whether masks are effective in order to save them for essential personnel(Fauci, CDC), then lie to cover up the number of extra deaths they caused by policies known at the time to be dangerous (Cuomo), and continue to spread fear and doubt based upon politics and not actual science(TFA, many Farkers), then maybe we could have reached a consensus.


Maybe if we're so distrustful of the people's republic of China (btw, it's cute when you include things like that because you find it scary), we should have maintained the cdc team observing viruses in China instead of cutting it by 2/3.

/hardin nailed it when he called this gish gallop.
// I post this not for the intransigent ditty, but to repeat an overlooked fact that ought to be taken as a lesson for next time.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What I learned was just how easy it is to manipulate peoples views on subjects by playing to their emotions, the tools used by powers to be to "manufacture consent", and just how powerful hate and anger really are.

The smartest people I know fell into the political tit for tat debate that the COVID and cluster fark it became. Not only that but the level of quazi to complete misinformation used to manipulate the masses. The Dunning-Kruger effect was never more apparent than during the last two years of the US political cycle.

Coming out of this I've taking on the political view of "the only way to win is not to play". Its helped my ulcer, I actually sleep a solid 6 hours (baring any back or neck pain), and im more emotionally level and less on edge. I've stepped away from national and international news and payed more attention to local matters. Its much easier to sympathies with someone when I can actually shake their hand.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We learned a whole lot.  None of it good.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They did.  They listened to 'experts' who told them it wasn't going to be a problem in the USA.  They listened to experts.  Experts that gave really bad advice.

It can't happen here.
Our medical infrastructure is better.
You don't need masks.
Casual sex with strangers is ok.
Only the old and infirm are at risk.
Children are immune.
Herd immunity.
Persistent antibody titers at 16 months are totally normal.
Etc.

Our problem was that our experts sucked.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I am curious what would have happened if Obama had still been the President. (or any other sane person really)

Obviously a lot of people would have done the same squawking about "my freedumbs" and refused to follow guidance, but would that group have been smaller without being emboldened by the man in charge?  What would have been different with actual guidance and help from the top instead of the "states are on their own, do whatever you want" garbage fire we had instead?

I have no illusions that it would have been perfect, but I do wonder how different it would have been.


Here's a thing I've wondered about recently. What if MLK and the Kennedys had lived? Would those values have been given a decent chance to take root in the US? Would the country look more like Canada today?

It's been on my mind a lot.
 
payattention
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PanicMan - We learned a whole lot.  None of it good.

And, we are done here.

/nick checks out
//good nick
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Sunidesus: I am curious what would have happened if Obama had still been the President. (or any other sane person really)

Obviously a lot of people would have done the same squawking about "my freedumbs" and refused to follow guidance, but would that group have been smaller without being emboldened by the man in charge?  What would have been different with actual guidance and help from the top instead of the "states are on their own, do whatever you want" garbage fire we had instead?

I have no illusions that it would have been perfect, but I do wonder how different it would have been.

Extremely different. Trump weaponized the pandemic to get his followers behind him against the Democrats (which unfortunately included all the rational people).

If he had put on a mask and encouraged his cult to take the pandemic seriously, we would have had an idiot-army working to stop the spread instead of the shiat show we got.


There would still have been some nuts who would have considered masks a personal attack but not nearly as many and we wouldn't have scumbags like DeSantis letting their people die just to look loyal to Trump. It was a massive mistake on Trump's part that probably cost him the election.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Article skipped over the primary problem that resulted in hundreds of thousands American deaths, fatboy and republicans engaged in gross negligence with propaganda for their personal gain that they knew or should have known was false and causing deaths. The only way to address that problem is to charge some of them for willful ignorance and failure to do their duty.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Sunidesus: I am curious what would have happened if Obama had still been the President. (or any other sane person really)

Obviously a lot of people would have done the same squawking about "my freedumbs" and refused to follow guidance, but would that group have been smaller without being emboldened by the man in charge?  What would have been different with actual guidance and help from the top instead of the "states are on their own, do whatever you want" garbage fire we had instead?

I have no illusions that it would have been perfect, but I do wonder how different it would have been.

Extremely different. Trump weaponized the pandemic to get his followers behind him against the Democrats (which unfortunately included all the rational people).

If he had put on a mask and encouraged his cult to take the pandemic seriously, we would have had an idiot-army working to stop the spread instead of the shiat show we got.


I disagree.

Conservatives live to do whatever it is progressives/liberals don't want done. They drool over the opportunity to be against something because the liberals/progressives are in favor of it.

Even if Trump had been a rational, decent, intelligent human being and worn a mask, urged them to do the same, and followed Dr. Fauci's advice instead of disparaging it, conservatives would have acted exactly the same, just like they do with everything else they arbitrarily hate because it's something liberals like.

Solar farms? They hate them. They don't really know what, but they just do.

Wind turbines? They hate them! They have a stupid, disingenuous list of reasons, but really it's just because liberals like them.

Electric vehicles, especially Teslas? They hate them AND the drivers! If you drive one, they consider you a liberal by default. They hate your electric car SO much that they modified their truck to put out five times the pollution just to piss you off. They hate that you want to be fuel efficient SO much that they park their truck on the charging station and won't move, and they key your car in the office parking lot, and they flip you off when you drive by while yelling "DEMOCRAT PUSSY!" out their window. Boy, do they hate electric cars! But they're not exactly sure why, aside from the fact that Democrats like them.

Social programs of any kind? Yep, they hate them. Even when many of them benefit from them, they hate the very idea of them, they hate paying into them, they hate that any liberal or progressive might possibly be benefitting from them, and they hate that you think that it's the same when their Republican momma is on the food stamps when it's not! It's totally different! She's an AMERICAN! But yeah, they hate SNAP enough to harass people in grocery stores. They loathe welfare. They despise community education programs that benefit liberals, especially liberals of color.

Corporate oversights? HATE them. Yes, clean air and water are good, but they would rather tell you you're wrong to assume that Giant Corporation will pollute the water and air and elect people who just let those big corps self-regulate. Even though evidence shows they never do. But since it's liberals pointing out that they never do, then conservatives are in favor of not doing anything about it and letting them continue to pollute because fark your trees and air and water, after all! Then they will purposely pollute, just to own the libs, because they were against conservation all along, really. You just phrased the question wrong, stupid lib.

ANYTHING that liberals are in favor of, conservatives will automatically-- and often quite illogically-- take the opposite stance. Even when it's self-destructive. Even when it is objectively a good thing for all of humanity. Doesn't matter; Libs are for it, so they're against it.

If Trump was a good President who told them to mask up and practice social distancing, they'd have turned on even him if the perception was that he was toeing the liberal line on that one issue. Because as we've seen in the past, if you break ranks even a little, on any issue the rest of them will call you a RINO, and they'll tear you apart like a pack of wild dogs. Look at Liz Cheney. She's as conservative as anyone could be, but she dissented on one point ("stop saying the quiet parts out loud") and she was eviscerated by them. They've also tossed George W. Bush on the fire because he tried to be a voice of reason-- George W. Bush!!! A guy who sold out the country for conservativism in a way few have ever accomplished (USA PATRIOT ACT, Gulf War II, etc.) and he's on the outs with conservatives because he almost sided with liberals in suggesting that we take the pandemic seriously.

Yes, they are Trump's army of deplorables, but they'd dump him if he showed "weakness". They would. And they'd find a new golden idol to worship. Because that's how they're wired.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If the experts didn't lie to us to avoid offending the People's Republic of China (WHO), then lie to us about whether masks are effective in order to save them for essential personnel(Fauci, CDC), then lie to cover up the number of extra deaths they caused by policies known at the time to be dangerous (Cuomo), and continue to spread fear and doubt based upon politics and not actual science(TFA, many Farkers), then maybe we could have reached a consensus.


Oh, man, that is the funniest shiat I have read in long time. So people that believe Hillary is running an international pedophile ring in the basement of a pizza parlor that has no basement and that tortures children for adrenochrome, and the only person on the planet that can stop it is 74 year doughy old con artist that has had dozens of women file sexual assault and rape claims against him, these are the people you figure would have got on board with a scientific consensus on how to deal with a global pandemic?

Haaaahaaa, wheeez, gassp, hahhaahaaaa, cough, cough, wheeze, hhhaaaaaa.

Thank you for that.

Hahahhaaa.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Americans are never going to band together again.


Sure they will!

Probably in the form of roving death squads for the purpose of exterminating their own neighbours of insufficient "patriotism".
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We learned, and keep learning, that about 40% of the population is pants-on-head retar**d. (I'm being very generous.)
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A lot of these morons are not getting the vaccination just so that Biden's goal of reaching 70% will fail. This is just like shoving a giant dildo up your ass to own the Dems. Darwin should be taking over at this point.


Well, that second, dildo thing is enjoyed by quite a few people, and it's hardly likely to be lethal unless you get the angle really wrong.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think we've learned that a large group of Americans are selfish babies.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic:

Everything else in your post is a textbook gish gallop.

Thanks for this reference, I've seen it many times, but I didn't know that this phenomenon has a name.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'Rugged individualism' is fine.  The ideal of being capable of being as independent as possible is a good one to strive for.

"Being capable of it" is not the same thing as living that way.  When you cross the line from "I can take care of myself" to "fark over everyone around me just to prove it" you've gone way too far.  And of course you still haven't proven shiat, because you're 'proving it' with modern technology within a modern society, which means you're not independent at all.

Everything in our modern world is a triumph of collectivism over individualism; if you want to do more than wander naked through a warm jungle until you die of injury, illness, or starvation, you're going to cooperate with other humans.  If you want medicine and a Netflix subscription, you have to cooperate with millions of other humans.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used to be against the idea of a national divorce, but the pandemic has me thinking about it more and more. There are a scary number of people who made the whole thing political and I don't want to live with those chuds any longer. I don't wish my tax dollars going to support their continued idiocy. They are holding us back as a civilized society.

I have no clue how we could peaceful break the Union, but something has to be done before conservatives irrevocably ruin it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 425x531]


Triffles? ...did you mean "tribbles"? Or "triffids"?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The reactionary subculture, foisted on us in the Clinton years,  is a curse upon this country.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The biggest failure of the pandemic is having a narcissistic leader with authoritarian views in charge during a real crisis
 
zeaper12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Trying to politicize a pandemic, and allowing the politicization of the pandemic, was the issue. A slow response out of the gate, an Administration that didn't marshal itself quickly enough because the leadership didn't understand the issue at hand, and refused to listen to the experts who were on the ground led to the situation we faced. Still face.

Strong leadership matters. We did not have strong leaders at the time, and it cost us several hundreds of thousands of lives, a crashed economy, and deeper fractures between our population as folks dug their heels in to see if doing nothing would work as well as doing something useful, and then had to justify that intransigence to action and make it 'patriotic' to be athwart science.

Sometimes in history there is a confluence of dumbassery that coincides and leads to disaster. We happened to fall into that particular trap, and we're still in it as the folks who saw opportunity in this mess, and with a weak leadership continue to support dumbassery, because the dumb are easily fleeced.

And that we allowed that to happen as a nation...that's all on us.


Well, I guess. Problem is how do you explain what happened in the rest of the world?  Are there no countries anywhere that had/have strong leaders?
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.