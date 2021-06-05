 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   EMT revives O.D. resident of Knights Inn with ye old Narcan, rewarded with the Rabbit Of Caerbannog treatment   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No respiration? Place an ET tube. Ventilate. Give D50 Transport to ER.

I never understood why EMS wants to wake up a perfectly tubed patient.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: No respiration? Place an ET tube. Ventilate. Give D50 Transport to ER.

I never understood why EMS wants to wake up a perfectly tubed patient.


Because if we tubed every idiot we naloxone'd in our jurisdiction, we'd run out of ventilators in around 6 hours.

Outside of polypharmacy (especially amphetamines), severe sepsis, aspiration pneumonia, or Fulminant Non-Cardiogenic Pulmonary Edema, they don't need a tube if you can give them enough to maintain their own airway. They sleep for an hour and get discharged without tying up an ICU bed.

It's also just bad practice to do that, especially when the potential complications are a not insignificant risk.

Also, an EMT/Advanced EMT cannot perform RSI/DAI.
 
technoblogical
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To be fair, it was a Knights Inn. I expect someone gets bitten there every other night. Or are some of them actually nice?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You already know this is the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Were his arms and legs cut off?
 
