 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Listen, Betty. Don't start up with your white zone shiat again   (news.com.au) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, Waste collection, The Council, Facebook, Council of the European Union, Councillor, Disk image, green bin, The Road  
•       •       •

1463 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2021 at 10:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage bin issue sparks heated debate between neighbours

A heated debate? What is it?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shirley, you can't be serious?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Zonebie never should have broken up....

......Wait oh nevermind
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it belong on the footpath, nature strip, or in the gutter out the front of your house?

It belongs up your arse, George!
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many instantly classic lines in Airplane.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye Witness News is interrupting your program to bring you this breaking report out of Seattle: Monica Lyndsay says her husband, Jim, has left the cupboard door open six farking times this week. This battle is getting heated and we'll continue to provide updates as it develops.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Eye Witness News is interrupting your program to bring you this breaking report out of Seattle: Monica Lyndsay says her husband, Jim, has left the cupboard door open six farking times this week. This battle is getting heated and we'll continue to provide updates as it develops.


Wait 'til she sees the toilet seat.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The White Zone is for loading and unloading only...

frank zappa - the central scrutinizer - joes garage
Youtube YftSWkNUvts
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here they want the bins on the street parked in the gutter 3 feet from any obstructions. If the bin isn't in the "correct" position a worker will reposition it for emptying, and then they will plop it down right in the middle of your driveway.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Garbage bin issue sparks heated debate between neighbours

A heated debate? What is it?


Seriously, I'd like to see the Roberts Rules of Order for a garbage fight.
 
snochick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Garbage bin issue sparks heated debate between neighbours

A heated debate? What is it?


It'sa big place where sick people go, but that's not important right now.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<RTFA>

I'll take "Things nobody should GAF about for $2,000, Ken."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tight me?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that I never am in the position where that's the most important thing I have to worry about. What a miserable life.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pic

Fark user imageView Full Size


Reminds me of youtube video from a wile back..

Bin Can Can (remastered)
Youtube l3Z7s1S1B8M
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size

Ah yes, very interesting.
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane! (1/10) Movie CLIP - Red Zone vs. White Zone (1980) HD
Youtube AZ2EPeq1TK0

/obligatory
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
things that arent in the grass OR in the gutter:

1. people who care
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage Day! (high quality)
Youtube i7gIpuIVE3k
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One more reason I enjoy living in Chicago: the trash and recycling bins stay in the alley, and I don't have to remember which night I need to put them out.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok, fine.

I wheelie bin havin" a wank.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We all know what this is really about.

Subby wants me to have an abortion.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy farking crap! I just said this to some friends this week! (I dealt with it without fireworks).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Around here they want the bins on the street parked in the gutter 3 feet from any obstructions. If the bin isn't in the "correct" position a worker will reposition it for emptying, and then they will plop it down right in the middle of your driveway.


It all depends on whatever the local trash hauler demands, and this can change over time as technologies and procedures change. It can be hard for particularly obstinate people to keep up with them.

Around here, when they would send a single truck by once a week with a crew of three, you put your own trash can on the planting strip between the curb and sidewalk. Now that they send three robot arm equipped trucks with single operators you're supposed to put your city provided bins of separated trash, recyclables, and compostables in the gutter. There were incremental changes in the decades between, and likely will be more in the future.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old people and a lawn are like a minefield waiting for a careless tap dancer.
 
Biser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mofa: Holy farking crap! I just said this to some friends this week! (I dealt with it without fireworks).
[Fark user image 384x750]


Self care?  Is that the same as self abuse?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Biser: mofa: Holy farking crap! I just said this to some friends this week! (I dealt with it without fireworks).
[Fark user image 384x750]

Self care?  Is that the same as self abuse?


Ice cream, so yes.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: This pic

[Fark user image image 650x366]

Reminds me of youtube video from a wile back..

[YouTube video: Bin Can Can (remastered)]


Wow. That was really well done.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iron de havilland: We all know what this is really about.

Subby wants me to have an abortion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.