(Some Guy)   Don't you just hate it when your neighbours start using their bees as weapons?   (kentlive.news) divider line
    Dee Heyward-Ponte, Steve Chandler, Saturday morning, latest news, time of the incident, 15-month-old grandson, motor mower  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Start leaving blue M&M's scattered around your property.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gar poison is what my grandfather used back in the day. Corn syrup and arsenic , I believe
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As someone who both loves what bees do but avoids flying, stinging things, I'm torn.  In all reality, nobody should be sticking a hive next to a place where humans are or could be doing gardening/lawncare.  It's just farking stupid, inconsiderate, and possibly dangerous, much like bringing wild dogs into your backyard and inadequately protecting against their escape and attacking the neighbors.  Even the bees would probably decide against living there when initially scouting possible locations for a new nest--too much commotion to be a safe place to raise young.

That said, hymenoptera can be bribed; they aren't as stupid as humans think they are.  At least with wasps, jelly or sugar water on a regular basis will eventually associate you with super-tasty treats rather than being a neutral animal or a threat, at which point they might seek you out and beg you for food when you don't want them to, but will be far less likely to sting, if at all, due to minor misunderstandings.
 
ieerto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
boo

/bees
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Their buzz is a honey obsession.
Stop! Using bees as a weapon.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [i.makeagif.com image 320x180]


Dude, stop hogging all the bee-attack memes.
 
buntz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

MY BEES!!!!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder what the other side of this story is.  There is a suggestion that this is entitled Boomers pissed off at Gen-Xers.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: I wonder what the other side of this story is.  There is a suggestion that this is entitled Boomers pissed off at Gen-Xers.


I give it even odds that this guy can't tell the difference between his neighbor's honeybees that just want to go about their business in peace and a subterranean nest of murderous asshole yellow jackets on his own property. What he's describing definitely sounds like yellow jacket behavior.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shouldn't everyone keep bees to protect their Swiss Family treehouse from attack by pirates?
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🐝 ❤ 🐝 ❤ 🐝 ❤
 
