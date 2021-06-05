 Skip to content
 
(cbs2iowa.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Napoleon does not like the headline.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, he must have made out like a bandit from that Pizza Hut guy. That place isn't cheap from what I remember.

Feel sorry for the Marco's guy/gal; they actually have pretty decent chain pizza. The little old world pepperonis that curl up when baked are delicious.

Wait, this isn't a Food tab thread. Oops.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Napoleon does not like the headline.


Odd. When I saw it, I was in paradise.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard. I enjoyed your headline.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waterloo
Youtube Qs26hcymRi0
 
CRtwenty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on other articles I've read the guy lived in the same apartment complex the robberies took place in, left his clothing and DNA all over the scenes, bragged on Facebook about the crimes, and was found driving a stolen car just a few days ago that had been involved in a drive by shooting.

What I'm saying is, the dude wasn't a criminal mastermind
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The history book on the shelf
Is always repeating themselves

If only he had listened to Abba...
 
endmile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: A Pizza Hut delivery driver reported being robbed by two subjects inside the building. The victim was pushed to the ground and had money and food stolen from her. During the struggle a hat was left behind by one of the assailants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My grand father said criminals are dumb or they would know being a criminal is stupid.

At least a low level one that risks a aggravated robbery for whatever less than $100 bucks the driver had on him......didn't read article.....did deliver pizza at one time...never took any more money with me than could break a $50

And the number of people that pay by card when they prefer prolly don't even need that much anymore
 
