(CNN)   "Welcome to La Roccia"   (cnn.com) divider line
serhatuyumez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
serhatuyumez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While reading the article saw the link for
"30 Classic Italian Dishes Everyone Should Try"

Bread and water
Porridge
Cockroach soup
etc
 
You are Borg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out in the street, they call it murder.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's spooky, crumbling and abandoned."

Stop, you can only sell me on something so much.

"Inhabited by seagulls"

You always have to ruin a good thing.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Or "Benvenuti al The Rock" as they say in Italian.
 
