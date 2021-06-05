 Skip to content
 
mjjt
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x850]


But he still needs a lot of cock.
 
blatz514
1 hour ago  
No oktoberfest yet.  Let's have summer first
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: mjjt: [Fark user image 850x850]

But he still needs a lot of cock.


Just one, if I understand it correctly.
 
LarrySouth
1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 850x850]


"Now look at them yo-yo's that's the way you do it"...
 
dailygrinds
1 hour ago  
How they gonna.pay for that?
 
FriarReb98
1 hour ago  

blatz514: No oktoberfest yet.  Let's have summer first


boeningbrothers.comView Full Size

I guess. I mean, it is quite tasty. But then again...
thepartysource.comView Full Size

...so is this.
 
Gpzjock
1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: How they gonna.pay for that?


testbig.comView Full Size

Out of the orange bit I guess.
Note the tiny defense budget dwarfed by education. Books over guns, culture over violence, ethics over greed.
 
aleister_greynight
56 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: aleister_greynight: mjjt: [Fark user image 850x850]

But he still needs a lot of cock.

Just one, if I understand it correctly.


Nah, there's a chicken shortage, because they can't perform.  They need chicken viagra.
 
aleister_greynight
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
52 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: dailygrinds: How they gonna.pay for that?

[testbig.com image 600x481]
Out of the orange bit I guess.
Note the tiny defense budget dwarfed by education. Books over guns, culture over violence, ethics over greed.


Where the Moeny Goes.

Dude...
 
Gpzjock
48 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Gpzjock: dailygrinds: How they gonna.pay for that?

[testbig.com image 600x481]
Out of the orange bit I guess.
Note the tiny defense budget dwarfed by education. Books over guns, culture over violence, ethics over greed.

Where the Moeny Goes.

Dude...


It is a crappy translation site version sorry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gpzjock
45 minutes ago  
The ones originally written in English are fine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
38 minutes ago  
The supermarkets, utilities and gas stations will adjust their prices to absorb any 'extra' you have.
 
blatz514
29 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: blatz514: No oktoberfest yet.  Let's have summer first

[boeningbrothers.com image 500x500]
I guess. I mean, it is quite tasty. But then again...
[thepartysource.com image 500x500]
...so is this.


Don't get me wrong, love some Oktoberfest beers, but tis the season for sweat your ass off beers.
 
Smackledorfer
27 minutes ago  
Once the money is yours, the stuff you buy with it is not for free.

If you wouldn't have spent a thousand bucks from unexpected overtime hours on a thing, you shouldn't spend your stimulus on it, either.

It's poor financial thinking.
 
Smackledorfer
23 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: The supermarkets, utilities and gas stations will adjust their prices to absorb any 'extra' you have.


If utilities do this the state should intervene. They are monopolies.

If supermarkets do this, why are they not trying to undercut the business of their competitors? If they aren't, then one must admit capitalism doesn't work in that area of the market.

Same for gas stations.
 
OtherLittleGuy
21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
