 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Press of Atlantic City)   Takeoff checklist probably should include making sure no key parts have been re-installed upside down and backwards   (pressofatlanticcity.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, South Carolina, MYRTLE BEACH, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, small private plane, 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Racism, North Myrtle Beach, air traffic controllers  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2021 at 6:20 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Takeoff checklist does include checking your trim. I suspect he didn't follow the checklist.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Upside down and backwards? That should just cancel out, it's fine.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'd think parts that important would be designed with some sort of dowel or something to make sure they were installed correctly.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: You'd think parts that important would be designed with some sort of dowel or something to make sure they were installed correctly.


No part is keyed when the mechanic has access to an angle grinder.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: Takeoff checklist does include checking your trim. I suspect he didn't follow the checklist.


The NTSB report will be interesting. The Piper PA-31 Navaho / Chieftain is a twin-engine plane that can carry up to 9 passengers, depending on the model.

There are many possibilities here, so speculation as to probable cause without the on-site evidence is pointless...
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm glad that when I screw up professionally, no one dies. That mechanic is already in a very dark place.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.