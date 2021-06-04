 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star)   *Bing search* "Tiananmen Tank man"...Bing results: Who?   (thestar.com) divider line
8
    More: Strange, Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, human error, People's Republic of China, Louis Huang, official death toll, Chinese government, Mao Zedong, famous photo of a lone man  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bing, subby. And just "tank man" come up with no images... Oddly "tank guy" worked just fine.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russkies did it first, but more blatantly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen several variations of this odd claim a couple of times today and I'm not sure what we're supposed to conclude from it.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


("tank man china" first result)
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Therion: [Fark user image 850x365]

I've seen several variations of this odd claim a couple of times today and I'm not sure what we're supposed to conclude from it.


They've maybe fixed the "glitch" by now, when my wife first saw it on twitter, I checked and it was actually a thing at the time this afternoon.
It was as if Microsoft was doing China a favour by hiding the image results for "tank man" ...but surely they wouldn't be sweating damage to the Chinese market, right?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. Tested this earlier today. DuckDuckGo is/was also censoring last I checked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you suppose he might have a Tank Girl fetish?

/NTTIAWWT
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby forgot to turn Safe Search off.

/rule 34.1: there will always be pr0n in unfiltered search results for any phrase
 
