 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths. In submitter's day we were thrown on a pile of straw and tossed a hunk of wood to gnaw on   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fisher-Price, joint statement, 11-week-old, Soothe 'n Play Glider, similar product, model of its baby soothers, Infant  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2021 at 3:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eravior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths."

In the company's defense, the parents didn't hear a peep out of them.
 
red5ish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A hunk of wood to gnaw on? When I was a kid we'd have called that downright posh.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In my day we were given bags of broken glass to play with.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like they needed more Farkitrol.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mechanical baby shakers.

What a world we live in.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: In my day we were given bags of broken glass to play with.


Lucky. I had dirt in a sock, and I had to knit the sock out of my own hair. Took me years to get that sock.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.