 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Yeehaw   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, CTV Television Network, CTV News Channel, CTV National News, CTVglobemedia, CTV News, Sandie Rinaldo, News Video, Top National News Headlines  
•       •       •

748 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jun 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Credit: Jumbo Renovations"

Well, maybe; didn't see the final impact site.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(Waylon Jennings voice) " Well, them boys look like they are in a heap of trouble!"
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Junction.
/obscure?
 
vodka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like I have seen this before. Maybe there are just a lot of videos like this.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda did that once. I was on a back road and went over a small one lane bridge. That was built like an arch. That "jump" ruined my front end. I had to replace all the ball joints. :(
Ask you parents what a ball joint was like.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: I kinda did that once. I was on a back road and went over a small one lane bridge. That was built like an arch. That "jump" ruined my front end. I had to replace all the ball joints. :(
Ask you parents what a ball joint was like.


I remember ball joints. It's what we smoked before and after sex.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them Duke boys knew they didn't like them there SUV's.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a day in the life of a Duke.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see a thorough article about how to prevent such misadventures during travel.

What were the causing factors involved here?  If it was speed, how do you prevent that speed?  If it was the driver being a dumbass, how do prevent that dumbassery?

I wonder, what would the regional transportation safety system advise?  Was there roadway design that played a factor?  Would it make sense to reduce road speeds and implement traffic calming measures?

Transit doesn't need to be as dangerous as automobiles and American roadway engineering makes it.

/canadian counts as american
 
thesharkman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they trade that SUV for a microphone?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd give him a 6 out of 10. Good air but only hit the bottom corner of the target sign.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell of a news story there! Great reporting! Now for something completely different.
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus:  Would it make sense to reduce road speeds and implement traffic calming measures?

Transit doesn't need to be as dangerous as automobiles and American roadway engineering makes it.

/canadian counts as american


There are a number of driving differences between America and Canada that act to prevent dumbassery. Slower speeds, different merge rules, right of way rules, etc. Not sufficiently that a visiting US driver is going to be handed a bunch of tickets by an RCMP officer, but when the majority of drivers obey Canadian rules of the road, it is not nearly as dangerous as American driving.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice form,

Fark user imageView Full Size


But juuust a bit short on the distance.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://london.ctvnews.ca/dramatic-cr​a​sh-east-of-st-thomas-caught-on-surveil​lance-1.5456258
The above article has both words and pictures.
 
bababa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sithon: (Waylon Jennings voice) " Well, them boys look like they are in a heap of trouble!"


"Well, them there boys done looks like they's in a heap o' trouble."
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.