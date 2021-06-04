 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   If you have read this USA Today article, the FBI would like to have a chat with you   (usatoday.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Reading?  Clearly an Antifa investigation, then.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
WTF?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But why? This makes no sense.
 
phishrace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't click on subby's link!!!

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The FBI is a rogue right wing department and has been since its creation, they likely wanted this story out so people will be afraid to read stories about the FBI for fear of being targeted.  A sort of roundabout censorship.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: But why? This makes no sense.


Best I could come up with was that some info that was published wasn't publicly known for that time frame.  And that someone acted upon that info to evade or capture or identification.  Sort or like how Iraq made use of CNN reports about US movement/plans back in Gulf 1 or 2.  But what kind of info the paper but not the public had that would help syndrome, I have no clue.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: OK So Amuse Me: But why? This makes no sense.

Best I could come up with was that some info that was published wasn't publicly known for that time frame.  And that someone acted upon that info to evade or capture or identification.  Sort or like how Iraq made use of CNN reports about US movement/plans back in Gulf 1 or 2.  But what kind of info the paper but not the public had that would help syndrome, I have no clue.


*someone, not someone.  My phone hates that word for some reason.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: zeroflight222: OK So Amuse Me: But why? This makes no sense.

Best I could come up with was that some info that was published wasn't publicly known for that time frame.  And that someone acted upon that info to evade or capture or identification.  Sort or like how Iraq made use of CNN reports about US movement/plans back in Gulf 1 or 2.  But what kind of info the paper but not the public had that would help syndrome, I have no clue.

*someone, not someone.  My phone hates that word for some reason.


Argh, syndrome
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
 I often (not always) side with the FBI as, on the whole, they're staffed by smart people. Not high school graduate municipal cops shooting unarmed black people.

But this sh*t? This sh*t is ridiculous.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: zeroflight222: OK So Amuse Me: But why? This makes no sense.

Best I could come up with was that some info that was published wasn't publicly known for that time frame.  And that someone acted upon that info to evade or capture or identification.  Sort or like how Iraq made use of CNN reports about US movement/plans back in Gulf 1 or 2.  But what kind of info the paper but not the public had that would help syndrome, I have no clue.

*someone, not someone.  My phone hates that word for some reason.


Your phone seems to like it more than you may think.

This makes little sense to me as well.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casual disregard: zeroflight222: zeroflight222: OK So Amuse Me: But why? This makes no sense.

Best I could come up with was that some info that was published wasn't publicly known for that time frame.  And that someone acted upon that info to evade or capture or identification.  Sort or like how Iraq made use of CNN reports about US movement/plans back in Gulf 1 or 2.  But what kind of info the paper but not the public had that would help syndrome, I have no clue.

*someone, not someone.  My phone hates that word for some reason.

Your phone seems to like it more than you may think.

This makes little sense to me as well.


Maybe it's me the phone hates, not the word.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
🙁💩
 
sleep lack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Google web bots are in deep trouble!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't mind if the FBI starts to monitor the sick, twisted farks that actually read TFA, instead of commenting on it w/o reading like normal folk. Seems like a sensible precaution.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh, the nature of the article is effecting my ability to craft a joke.

Hey FBI don't scare people away from the news, reading about the FBI during 45**'s term was one of the few things that gave me hope, the FBI was still functional during that turbulent time, things will get worse is trust is eroded.
 
