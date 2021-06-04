 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This is your Captain speaking. You are now free to fark around and find out
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*checks skin color chart for both flight attendant and suspect, looks for red hat, hammer-refreshes Newsmax* ... Damn, hard to say whether this was truly an attempted hijacking that deserves Gitmo or just a Christian patriot who had a little too much to drink and should be let off with a slap on the wrist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Say hello to my friend, Jack."

"Hi, Jack!"
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jim never gets zip-tied at home

/echoing internal voice
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not buying the attempted hijacking angle.   More like drunk or crazy or ragey.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

koder: *checks skin color chart for both flight attendant and suspect, looks for red hat, hammer-refreshes Newsmax* ... Damn, hard to say whether this was truly an attempted hijacking that deserves Gitmo or just a Christian patriot who had a little too much to drink and should be let off with a slap on the wrist.

[Fark user image 850x1482]


Someone would have to be a dumb f*ck to attempt a hijacking on a US flight after 9/11 while there are still plenty of able-bodied adults on pretty much every flight that were alive then. You won't gain access to the cockpit, and the passengers aren't going to trust that you're just flying to wherever where they'll be let go instead of flying into a building incinerating everyone.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's a link with a bit more info.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anyone got an actual article? This Twitter video could be showing pretty much any idiot air rage passenger from the last few months.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'm not buying the attempted hijacking angle.   More like drunk or crazy or ragey.


The pudgy waistline suggests drunken idiot.
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's awesome if they keep those huge zip ties on flights for situations just like this. Mental note taken.

They should zip tie his ass to a wing and buzz the tower a few times.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really see no reason to fly again unless a family member is in immediate danger
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Warthog: I'm not buying the attempted hijacking angle.   More like drunk or crazy or ragey.

The pudgy waistline suggests drunken idiot.


Wow.

Never knew you could ascertain someone's state of inebriation by their waistline.

The more you know.
 
Running a-puck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One dude does not a hijacking attempt make.  Exceptions for the crazy or the truly incredibly stupid.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Warthog: I'm not buying the attempted hijacking angle.   More like drunk or crazy or ragey.

The pudgy waistline suggests drunken idiot.


Why not all four?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Attempted hijacking?
Did he have a bottle of liquid soap or something?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They forgot to put a zip tie around his neck...
 
zjoik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Warthog: I'm not buying the attempted hijacking angle.   More like drunk or crazy or ragey.

The pudgy waistline suggests drunken idiot.


Maybe he was hangry
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Warthog: I'm not buying the attempted hijacking angle.   More like drunk or crazy or ragey.

The pudgy waistline suggests drunken idiot.

Wow.

Never knew you could ascertain someone's state of inebriation by their waistline.

The more you know.


I guess that's why it's called a beer belly.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Running a-puck: One dude does not a hijacking attempt make.  Exceptions for the crazy or the truly incredibly stupid.


This is how they're supposed to go.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: koder: *checks skin color chart for both flight attendant and suspect, looks for red hat, hammer-refreshes Newsmax* ... Damn, hard to say whether this was truly an attempted hijacking that deserves Gitmo or just a Christian patriot who had a little too much to drink and should be let off with a slap on the wrist.

[Fark user image 850x1482]

Someone would have to be a dumb f*ck to attempt a hijacking on a US flight after 9/11 while there are still plenty of able-bodied adults on pretty much every flight that were alive then. You won't gain access to the cockpit, and the passengers aren't going to trust that you're just flying to wherever where they'll be let go instead of flying into a building incinerating everyone.


It occurs to me that before 9/11 and TSA checkpoints, we had a hell of a lot more hijackings. Back then, most all flight attendants (stewardesses) were pretty young ladies.

This flight attendant was not a pretty young lady. Good for dude. Not to say a woman couldn't do the same thing, but the stewardesses on flights in the 60's and 70's wouldn't have done what this dude did. Turns out co-ed flight attendants is a good thing.
 
