(Daily Mail)   No need to RTFA; all you need to know is that in the middle of *another* major lockdown, a Covid vaccination centre in Melbourne has had to be relocated in order to accommodate a sex toy convention. Asinine tag takes Giggity tag roughly from behind [NSFW]   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So if the reporting is correct (and given that it's the Daily Mail, we can take that with a grain of salt) it seems vaccination rates are way down because that particular area is almost out of vaccine. The Sexpo probably booked the center in advance and the center doesn't want to have problems in the future by kicking out a paying customer.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: So if the reporting is correct (and given that it's the Daily Mail, we can take that with a grain of salt) it seems vaccination rates are way down because that particular area is almost out of vaccine. The Sexpo probably booked the center in advance and the center doesn't want to have problems in the future by kicking out a paying customer.


This is June 30, they're talking about, and we don't know what the situation will be then. The convention centre is ideally located for a great many workers in the CBD, and the only alternative is north of the city, and not so convenient. It's farkin' insane, especially when we're currently locked down due to an outbreak of the Kappa and Delta COVID variants.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not do both. What better place for little pricks than a sex you convention
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 166x124]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If a sex doctor writes you a prescription for a sexual aid, make sure to check the dildosage.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ammon Bundy feels your pain in this dildo shortage
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
and these Aussie sex toys ... can they kill you?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WinterMuteAu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sexpo has been a regular thing in Melbourne for years. (me and the wife flew down one year), so a previously standing booking (that occurs regularly) > Government using the space for a pittance, but the vacc is still happening an a different area of the centre, so its not big deal.

You can get Vaxxed, get a Prickasso painting (Google him, but NSFW) and some sex toys in one stop. Thoughtful really, saving your life and you sex life all at once (for 3 days only)
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So many opportunities for a better headline.
 
