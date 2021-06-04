 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Two pissed off UK women to change Festivals and outdoor events forever. The "Peequal" is 6 time faster to use than Porta-potties and has 10 less touch points than public toilets. As William Wallace's niece once said "PEEEEEEEEEEEDOOOM"   (bbc.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm curious as to how it is used.    Not from a perv standpoint, but from a functional aspect.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"At the start of the day you might look at this woman's urinal and be like 'I'm not sure about that' but after a few bevs, and after you've waited in the queue for about 15 minutes already - this option suddenly becomes much more appealing."

But really, isn't that true of anything...When i was sober i was like "Nope".  But now that i have a good buzz on, "Let's do this shiat!"
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Festival! Festival!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great, now I can look women in the eye as they take a pee.
/ That's my fetish.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I'm curious as to how it is used.    Not from a perv standpoint, but from a functional aspect.


Similar answer...

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


Also, look up "squat toilet"
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This gets invented every few years. It's just a funnel.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So do you squat? Because the drunker you get, the harder this is going to be to use without peeing all over your pants and shoes. And falling over.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sonic boom you just heard was the giant fap coming from Mar a Lago...
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the two ladies from Scotland?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I'm curious as to how it is used.    Not from a perv standpoint, but from a functional aspect.


It looks like a Japanese squat toilet.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: This gets invented every few years. It's just a funnel.


It says "no funnels" pretty explicitly in the article...
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: Were the two ladies from Scotland?


Wales
 
Goimir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women don't touch any part of a porta potty.  They pull their pants down, bend over, and spray backwards.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: So do you squat? Because the drunker you get, the harder this is going to be to use without peeing all over your pants and shoes. And falling over.


So, just like the guys then.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not seeing how it would be any faster than using a porta potty.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: So do you squat? Because the drunker you get, the harder this is going to be to use without peeing all over your pants and shoes. And falling over.


Sounds like a problem for marketing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I'm curious as to how it is used.    Not from a perv standpoint, but from a functional aspect.


And the Scottish Grouse (also known as the capercaillie) is really just a fancy chicken...

What an extremely fancy chicken may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?


Those are joke names, right? Gene Masseth shakes his head in disapproval
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing is useless if you have to poop. Also, where is the toilet paper?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mankind is bizarre about meeting their most basic function. ever been to Manhattan? they have some 10,000,000 tourists a year. good luck finding a shiatter.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: WordsnCollision: Were the two ladies from Scotland?

Wales


... that was the last thing I remembered
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Quagmire was charged with peeping in the ladies'room
Youtube p74Gfvg5Rgg
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has had to clean women's public restrooms in the past (and NEVER again) I can say without a doubt that while this looks all nice and neat in their article, if you put it into use anywhere it will be just as disgusting, smelly, dirty, and foul as any porta potty ever was.

Women's restrooms are BY FAR worse than men's restrooms when it comes to what the patrons do to them.

Men at least sit on the toilet to do their business. They don't hover. Women will hover, spray hard, and then walk out and leave the worst messes imaginable because they don't have to clean it. I'm talking fecal spray on the seat, floor, tank, wall... And worse. Used tampons or pads on the floor, on the tank, IN the tank, stuck in the toilet, stuck to the farking wall... (one of the worst days of my life, I might add).

All men tend to do is pee on the seat or miss the urinal and pee on the tile floor. That's nothing. Some of them are gross and will spit their chaw on the toilet, urinal, sink, or floor, but that's not common. A few guys will leave a floater or clog up the toilet because they apparently went to Taco Bell and ordered one of everything. But they generally keep their waste IN the bowl. Usually.

Women, it's like a 75% that when you go in to clean the restroom you'll be dealing with a fecal mess on something.

So while their intentions are noble, the practical application is going to end up with the same issue: Women will hover, and their poor back-door aim will end up getting it everywhere. By the time 50 women have used that facility, it'll look like a fast food vindaloo exploded in there.

I. Kid. You. Not.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Goimir: Women don't touch any part of a porta potty.  They pull their pants down, bend over, and spray backwards.


That's called "The hover".
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?


Having to sit to pee takes longer than whipping it out and having a wiz

See also girl parts vs. boy parts
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: apparently went to Taco Bell and ordered one of everything.


sorry 'bout that....
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?

Having to sit to pee takes longer than whipping it out and having a wiz

See also girl parts vs. boy parts


One of the greatest benefits to being a guy camping is the ability to pee on a tree. The world is my urinal!
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"six fewer touch points"

. Ok: assuming a building-based bathroom, door handle outside, door handle inside , stall door handle outside and in. Flusher. That's five. Assuming tp is not a touch point since you use what you touch.

Now if we're talking portapotty you only have one door, so that's only three touch points.

In both cases not counting hand wash stations which are either outside and common use or inside but come with soap so are a self solving problem in terms of Cleanliness. What touch points are missing?

More importantly....why have half-tall walls?  I can see forgoing doors in favor of maze-style entrances but you're only saving a few dollars of materials for taller walls and I, for one, prefer the visual privacy. Squatting is not an elegant procedure even with your Pants on, unless you're a petite Japanese goddess, which I am not.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at it, I can only guess that you have to entirely take your pants/underwear off if you're not wearing a skirt to use it. Or at least take one leg out.

It's not easy taking your pants off without them touching anything, especially when you're drunk. This just looks ripe for turning your pants into a toilet floor mop.

They probably could have avoided that by using a men's wall mounted urinal design but just lowering and rotating it horizontal, so you can drop trou and keep them around your ankles and truffle shuffle on.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?

Having to sit to pee takes longer than whipping it out and having a wiz

See also girl parts vs. boy parts


Thank you. So helpful. Now if this is six times faster, what are they "whipping out" that they weren't before?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claudius: More importantly....why have half-tall walls?


So you look at your peers squarely in the eye as you flow confidently and majestically.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: ababyatemydingo: Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?

Having to sit to pee takes longer than whipping it out and having a wiz

See also girl parts vs. boy parts

One of the greatest benefits to being a guy camping is the ability to pee on a tree. The world is my urinal!


Camping?  Hell, I routinely pee in my backyard in the mornings because there are gals in both bathrooms for like 45 minutes.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops.  TEN touch points.  Even more mysterious. 

dyhchong: claudius: More importantly....why have half-tall walls?

DyhchongSo you look at your peers squarely in the eye as you flow confidently and majestically.

This is why I only attend one-person festivals and only at home.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: montreal_medic: ababyatemydingo: Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?

Having to sit to pee takes longer than whipping it out and having a wiz

See also girl parts vs. boy parts

One of the greatest benefits to being a guy camping is the ability to pee on a tree. The world is my urinal!

Camping?  Hell, I routinely pee in my backyard in the mornings because there are gals in both bathrooms for like 45 minutes.


True. I'm starting to kill my grass. Fortunately I have a dog to blame
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man with the Red Eyes: montreal_medic: ababyatemydingo: Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?

Having to sit to pee takes longer than whipping it out and having a wiz

See also girl parts vs. boy parts

One of the greatest benefits to being a guy camping is the ability to pee on a tree. The world is my urinal!

Camping?  Hell, I routinely pee in my backyard in the mornings because there are gals in both bathrooms for like 45 minutes.


I'm a woman and have to resort to the backyard...teenagers in the bathroom.   Fortunately, it's pretty private and lots of bushes.   (yes, I know I left myself open for a joke there).
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: As someone who has had to clean women's public restrooms in the past (and NEVER again) I can say without a doubt that while this looks all nice and neat in their article, if you put it into use anywhere it will be just as disgusting, smelly, dirty, and foul as any porta potty ever was.

Women's restrooms are BY FAR worse than men's restrooms when it comes to what the patrons do to them.

Men at least sit on the toilet to do their business. They don't hover. Women will hover, spray hard, and then walk out and leave the worst messes imaginable because they don't have to clean it. I'm talking fecal spray on the seat, floor, tank, wall... And worse. Used tampons or pads on the floor, on the tank, IN the tank, stuck in the toilet, stuck to the farking wall... (one of the worst days of my life, I might add).

All men tend to do is pee on the seat or miss the urinal and pee on the tile floor. That's nothing. Some of them are gross and will spit their chaw on the toilet, urinal, sink, or floor, but that's not common. A few guys will leave a floater or clog up the toilet because they apparently went to Taco Bell and ordered one of everything. But they generally keep their waste IN the bowl. Usually.

Women, it's like a 75% that when you go in to clean the restroom you'll be dealing with a fecal mess on something.

So while their intentions are noble, the practical application is going to end up with the same issue: Women will hover, and their poor back-door aim will end up getting it everywhere. By the time 50 women have used that facility, it'll look like a fast food vindaloo exploded in there.

I. Kid. You. Not.


Wow. In over 40 years of using women's restrooms, I've never seen anything like this.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am completely disappointed they did not just go all the way and call it the peequalizer.   Peequal sounds like a prostate shrinking pill.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't see mention of how anyone is washing their hands.
Are they just contaminating everything with their coochie juice & butt chowder after they've left this marvel?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Loris: WilderKWight: As someone who has had to clean women's public restrooms in the past (and NEVER again) I can say without a doubt that while this looks all nice and neat in their article, if you put it into use anywhere it will be just as disgusting, smelly, dirty, and foul as any porta potty ever was.

Women's restrooms are BY FAR worse than men's restrooms when it comes to what the patrons do to them.

Men at least sit on the toilet to do their business. They don't hover. Women will hover, spray hard, and then walk out and leave the worst messes imaginable because they don't have to clean it. I'm talking fecal spray on the seat, floor, tank, wall... And worse. Used tampons or pads on the floor, on the tank, IN the tank, stuck in the toilet, stuck to the farking wall... (one of the worst days of my life, I might add).

All men tend to do is pee on the seat or miss the urinal and pee on the tile floor. That's nothing. Some of them are gross and will spit their chaw on the toilet, urinal, sink, or floor, but that's not common. A few guys will leave a floater or clog up the toilet because they apparently went to Taco Bell and ordered one of everything. But they generally keep their waste IN the bowl. Usually.

Women, it's like a 75% that when you go in to clean the restroom you'll be dealing with a fecal mess on something.

So while their intentions are noble, the practical application is going to end up with the same issue: Women will hover, and their poor back-door aim will end up getting it everywhere. By the time 50 women have used that facility, it'll look like a fast food vindaloo exploded in there.

I. Kid. You. Not.

Wow. In over 40 years of using women's restrooms, I've never seen anything like this.


Agree.  The thing women, some women, will do that pisses me off is put on one of those paper seat covers and then leave it for the next person to dispose of.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

claudius: Whoops.  TEN touch points.  Even more mysterious. dyhchong: claudius: More importantly....why have half-tall walls?

DyhchongSo you look at your peers squarely in the eye as you flow confidently and majestically.
This is why I only attend one-person festivals and only at home.


They could make it a literal pissing contest. Have a little gauge that records volume and one of those meters you have on those punching machines that ranks you as you walk out.

image.winudf.comView Full Size


It's super weird, that everyone walking by can just like...look you in the eye as you piss.

Men's urinals are bad enough that you're vaguely aware of each other's presence but at least you're both staring at a wall.
 
bababa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

claudius: "six fewer touch points"

. Ok: assuming a building-based bathroom, door handle outside, door handle inside , stall door handle outside and in. Flusher. That's five. Assuming tp is not a touch point since you use what you touch.

Now if we're talking portapotty you only have one door, so that's only three touch points.

In both cases not counting hand wash stations which are either outside and common use or inside but come with soap so are a self solving problem in terms of Cleanliness. What touch points are missing?

More importantly....why have half-tall walls?  I can see forgoing doors in favor of maze-style entrances but you're only saving a few dollars of materials for taller walls and I, for one, prefer the visual privacy. Squatting is not an elegant procedure even with your Pants on, unless you're a petite Japanese goddess, which I am not.


1. Outside door handle
2. Inside door handle
3. Outside stall handle
4. Inside stall handle
5. Lock
6. Butt touching seat
7. Toilet paper dispenser - maybe you can get the paper without touching anything else, maybe not
8. Flush handle
9. Reverse: unlock
10. Stall handle on inside
11. Stall handle on outside
12. Bathroom door handle on inside
13. Bathroom door handle on outside

With this new festival design, you are eliminating everything but 7 and 8.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Man with the Red Eyes: montreal_medic: ababyatemydingo: Chemlight Battery: Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane designed the hands-free Peequal because they were fed up with long queues for the ladies toilets

What exactly is the bottleneck that creates these long queues?

Having to sit to pee takes longer than whipping it out and having a wiz

See also girl parts vs. boy parts

One of the greatest benefits to being a guy camping is the ability to pee on a tree. The world is my urinal!

Camping?  Hell, I routinely pee in my backyard in the mornings because there are gals in both bathrooms for like 45 minutes.

True. I'm starting to kill my grass. Fortunately I have a dog to blame


Lol yeah, I take the dog out there with me.  "I don't know, babe.  I guess she just really likes peeing in that corner of the yard."
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: As someone who has had to clean women's public restrooms in the past (and NEVER again) I can say without a doubt that while this looks all nice and neat in their article, if you put it into use anywhere it will be just as disgusting, smelly, dirty, and foul as any porta potty ever was.

Women's restrooms are BY FAR worse than men's restrooms when it comes to what the patrons do to them.

Men at least sit on the toilet to do their business. They don't hover. Women will hover, spray hard, and then walk out and leave the worst messes imaginable because they don't have to clean it. I'm talking fecal spray on the seat, floor, tank, wall... And worse. Used tampons or pads on the floor, on the tank, IN the tank, stuck in the toilet, stuck to the farking wall... (one of the worst days of my life, I might add).

All men tend to do is pee on the seat or miss the urinal and pee on the tile floor. That's nothing. Some of them are gross and will spit their chaw on the toilet, urinal, sink, or floor, but that's not common. A few guys will leave a floater or clog up the toilet because they apparently went to Taco Bell and ordered one of everything. But they generally keep their waste IN the bowl. Usually.

Women, it's like a 75% that when you go in to clean the restroom you'll be dealing with a fecal mess on something.

So while their intentions are noble, the practical application is going to end up with the same issue: Women will hover, and their poor back-door aim will end up getting it everywhere. By the time 50 women have used that facility, it'll look like a fast food vindaloo exploded in there.

I. Kid. You. Not.


Reminds me of a day in high school.

"Why's the girl's room closed?"

"Someone shiat EVERYWHERE. On the seat, on the bowl, on the wall, on the floor..."
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I didn't see mention of how anyone is washing their hands.
Are they just contaminating everything with their coochie juice & butt chowder after they've left this marvel?


No need to wash your hands, there's no toilet paper to wipe anything. So it's just running down their leg.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm sure having the half wall thing won't cause problems at a music festival where everyone is so well behaved.  I'm sure it won't be a relentless heckle-whoever-is-taking-a-piss fest until they either shut it down or people stop using them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size

Even easier in a portapotty.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lorelle: That thing is useless if you have to poop. Also, where is the toilet paper?


You don't take a dump in a urinal.

I
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
According to my 5-year-old 2nd cousin Jake:

"Know what? Boys have penises."

"And girls have butts...

[makes exaggerated sweeping hand gesture between his legs]

...that gooo alll the waaay arrrounnnd."

He shared this lesson with us at Thanksgiving dinner at grandma's.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.