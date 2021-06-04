 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stars and Stripes)   The US Navy will christen a new, $360m Independence class LCS on Saturday. In unrelated news, the US Navy is decommissioning two Independence class LCS to cut costs   (stripes.com) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, World War II, United States Navy, Australia, USS Canberra, Australian Ambassador Arthur Sinodinos, HMAS Canberra, Royal Navy, Battle of Savo Island  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jun 2021 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because it's cheaper to build the latest technology into a new one than rip all the old stuff out and install the new stuff.
It's really not a difficult concept.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.


With the US military, don't give them money wasting ideas.

At least, not for free
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Well, the Navy needs garbage scows too."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One can hope all the big problems and issues with LCS were at least addressed with the new one. It was already budgeted.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.


Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Because it's cheaper to build the latest technology into a new one than rip all the old stuff out and install the new stuff.
It's really not a difficult concept.


But they really could just give money to the shipbuilders not to build more things we cannot afford to operate, right?

We've done it with farmers for 75 years now.

It's not a difficult concept.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The LCS boats have tons of problems. It's time to cut the whole program.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went looking for some more information on this and found this gem:

On 2 December 2016, it was reported that the GAO was critical of the LCS's ability to complete a navy requirement of 30 consecutive days underway without a critical failure of one or more essential subsystems.

Maybe I'm naive, but 30 days without a critical failure seems like a really, REALLY low bar for operational capability for a warship.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDK, sell it to the aliens?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When are we gonna get the Excelsior Class Heavy Cruisers?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could cause a Riot.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea! Wasted billions! (or are they trillions now?)
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petition to huck the old boats onto golf courses and call them low income housing?
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a service that is expert at littoral operations; it's called the Coast Guard.  Maybe borrow a ship design from them, or just do more joint ops with them.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is this one expected to last for 31 days without breaking down?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first two were train wrecks.

The new one fixed the problems.
Duh.

But maritime stuff is hard, so Fark it, gonna be a soldier.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: The LCS boats have tons of problems. It's time to cut the whole program.


Mahan like typing detected.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.


As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.

As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease


I mean we could stop patrolling the Persian Gulf to secure oil supplies that we don't actually consume, but that's the kind of thing that gets you painted as an American declinist nowadays.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is there still room for seamen on the poop deck?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anne Sinodinos

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gotta keep that sweet socialist-military-budget-corporate-we​lfare-fountain-without-checks-and-bala​nces-or-audits going.

I've made a pretty decent living for a while building Navy boats. And yes, those of us who design, engineer and/or build them call them boats. Don't like it? Get an engineering degree and change the nomenclature.

Also been a contractor for another US gov't agency, designing and building custom vehicles (agency and vehicles shouldn't be disclosed here), and for some strange reason, I retired about a year after the job was completed. At 48.

USA! USA! USA!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Random deck hand: 'Sir, its the USS Canberra !'
Captain: 'Reverse course 180 degrees'

Deck hand: 'Not that one, the other one'
Captain: 'DAMN IT!!!'

Boats Band : 'Trump's Theme....'
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The F-35 of the sea!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.

As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease

I mean we could stop patrolling the Persian Gulf to secure oil supplies that we don't actually consume, but that's the kind of thing that gets you painted as an American declinist nowadays.


Great!  Elect someone to do that, and get us out of the numerous mutual defense treaties we support.  But do that first before cutting force structure ir personnel.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this the ship that was designed for close in shore combat but doesn't have protection for close shore combat?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Gotta keep that sweet socialist-military-budget-corporate-we​lfare-fountain-without-checks-and-bala​nces-or-audits going.

I've made a pretty decent living for a while building Navy boats. And yes, those of us who design, engineer and/or build them call them boats. Don't like it? Get an engineering degree and change the nomenclature.

Also been a contractor for another US gov't agency, designing and building custom vehicles (agency and vehicles shouldn't be disclosed here), and for some strange reason, I retired about a year after the job was completed. At 48.

USA! USA! USA!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.

As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease


Bullshiat.  The Navy is easily capable of adjusting missions around what's available. Ships have mechanical problems, they run into things, they sink. You think the Navy didn't adjust after the Bonhomme Richard caught fire? The Fitzgerald, the Stark, the Iowa, the Cole.  Any Admiral who over-stresses their operational capability by relying on a ship class whose previous members couldn't make it 30 days without a failure needs to be replaced.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.

As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease

Bullshiat.  The Navy is easily capable of adjusting missions around what's available. Ships have mechanical problems, they run into things, they sink. You think the Navy didn't adjust after the Bonhomme Richard caught fire? The Fitzgerald, the Stark, the Iowa, the Cole.  Any Admiral who over-stresses their operational capability by relying on a ship class whose previous members couldn't make it 30 days without a failure needs to be replaced.


Yeah and it stresses the sailors and caused maintenance and training delays but they make it happen...but fark them, right?  You have no farking idea what you are talking about.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.

As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease

Bullshiat.  The Navy is easily capable of adjusting missions around what's available. Ships have mechanical problems, they run into things, they sink. You think the Navy didn't adjust after the Bonhomme Richard caught fire? The Fitzgerald, the Stark, the Iowa, the Cole.  Any Admiral who over-stresses their operational capability by relying on a ship class whose previous members couldn't make it 30 days without a failure needs to be replaced.

Yeah and it stresses the sailors and caused maintenance and training delays but they make it happen...but fark them, right?  You have no farking idea what you are talking about.


So you think that our Navy is so poorly run that the loss of a single ship cripples our operational efficiency and that Navy leadership is completely unable to adjust tasking to accommodate any unforeseen events?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.

As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease

Bullshiat.  The Navy is easily capable of adjusting missions around what's available. Ships have mechanical problems, they run into things, they sink. You think the Navy didn't adjust after the Bonhomme Richard caught fire? The Fitzgerald, the Stark, the Iowa, the Cole.  Any Admiral who over-stresses their operational capability by relying on a ship class whose previous members couldn't make it 30 days without a failure needs to be replaced.

Yeah and it stresses the sailors and caused maintenance and training delays but they make it happen...but fark them, right?  You have no farking idea what you are talking about.

So you think that our Navy is so poorly run that the loss of a single ship cripples our operational efficiency and that Navy leadership is completely unable to adjust tasking to accommodate any unforeseen events?


Straw man much or just begging the question?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: and for some strange reason, I retired about a year after the job was completed. At 48.


Waking up every day to provide beautiful vehicles for killing Yemeni children turned you into a shirveled husk? Or was it giving Gulf War Symdrome to your own people by making the vehicles that delivered them into danger, maybe giving you migraine tress headaches that turned you into  pill popping alcoholic? Possibly you lack imagination, and your inability to do engineering well meant you could only find work hurting poeple, instead of making medical technology and renewable energy sources like adults who understand engineering? There are so many reasons to choose from, and they are all correct.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Is this the ship that was designed for close in shore combat but doesn't have protection for close shore combat?


I think it's designed to combat littering.
/s
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: johnny_vegas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: labman: Maybe submitter would rather they decommission the new one.

Not subby but yes, decommissioning the new one would probably be a good idea. The LCS program is a failure and throwing more money after it at this point is just a demonstration of the sunk cost fallacy in action. Sinking the boat on its maiden voyage would at least save the taxayers a hundred million or so in operating expenses.

As much of a mistake as it is, LCS is still counted on and planned for in force structure.  Less force structure means more work per sailor because requirements and missions will not decrease

Bullshiat.  The Navy is easily capable of adjusting missions around what's available. Ships have mechanical problems, they run into things, they sink. You think the Navy didn't adjust after the Bonhomme Richard caught fire? The Fitzgerald, the Stark, the Iowa, the Cole.  Any Admiral who over-stresses their operational capability by relying on a ship class whose previous members couldn't make it 30 days without a failure needs to be replaced.

Yeah and it stresses the sailors and caused maintenance and training delays but they make it happen...but fark them, right?  You have no farking idea what you are talking about.

So you think that our Navy is so poorly run that the loss of a single ship cripples our operational efficiency and that Navy leadership is completely unable to adjust tasking to accommodate any unforeseen events?

Straw man much or just begging the question?


You don't know what either one of those mean, do you?  I asked a simple question: Do you think the USN is so poorly run that it cannot tolerate the unforeseen loss of a single vessel?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.