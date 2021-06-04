 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   Taking cheap rafts down a river with rapids did not work   (wgme.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, but... what do free feminine hygiene products in Maine schools have to do with broken rafts?
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
giantbomb.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Riding river rapid rafts?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Glad they're willing to check the flow in schools now.
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
in the 70's , I often was dropped off at a park / landing  north of Boise with just a towel and a truck innetube. I would then float down to Ann Morrison Park a few clicks down and then re-river . I know- I am different.

Here is a song that I found by accident and wish to share , unrelated to the topic :

Take It All
Youtube pzmukTnS1TQ
 
0z79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See also: People who ask "Why do you want to fix the old, $400 raft? You can just throw it away and buy six new ones for the same price."
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
[Bill to provide free feminine hygiene products in Maine schools moves forward]


Right on, Bill!  Good job.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WUT
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image image 425x578]
Yes, but... what do free feminine hygiene products in Maine schools have to do with broken rafts?


To prevent the kind of heavy flow that got them stranded, obviously.
 
