(SoraNews24)   It is amazing they caught him when they had nothing to go on   (soranews24.com) divider line
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that a real article? It's funny as hell.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thumbs up for the headline :)
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but ACAFOS doesn't roll off the tongue as well.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving police are the same the world over.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On 3 June, Chief Tanaka was handed down a one-month suspension after he was caught stealing not one, but five rolls of toilet paper. However, having been caught white-handed and at the age of 60, he decided to take early retirement the same day.

In a simpler time he would have chosen Seppuku
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be one of those people that loads it the wrong way on the spindle too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a real article? I wish US journalists were this witty.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: On 3 June, Chief Tanaka was handed down a one-month suspension after he was caught stealing not one, but five rolls of toilet paper. However, having been caught white-handed and at the age of 60, he decided to take early retirement the same day.

In a simpler time he would have chosen Seppuku


You know, in certain older civilized cultures, when men failed as entirely as he had, they would throw themselves on their swords.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flushed his career down the toilet
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yours is no disgrace.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Saitama Police chief arrested busted for stealing toilet paper"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/'punch superman'?
 
acouvis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Concerned that his tummy might act up during the train ride home, Chief Tanaka commandeered five rolls and left the restroom.

TIL: Japan has Taco Bell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: "Saitama Police chief arrested busted for stealing toilet paper"

[Fark user image 800x800]

/'punch superman'?


It's toilet paper strong enough to survive the dreaded "punch through".
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The punishment should fit the crime:

For stealing toilet paper, he should have to use that toilet paper to wipe the butts of the respectful owners.
 
