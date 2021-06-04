 Skip to content
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is going to run into real legal problems.

Every iteration of social media becomes more insidious, manipulative and predatory.

The idea of social media is great, as practiced, it is poison.
This is not all the fault of the platforms. Tho the captain of the ship rule applies.

I said a few days ago in an unrelated thread that any loophole in any system will be exploited.
The degree of exploitation is only limited by capability.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
assets.penny-arcade.comView Full Size


/getting less covert by the day
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
blender61:
The idea of social media is great, as practiced, it is poison.
This is not all the fault of the platforms. Tho the captain of the ship rule applies.

"The idea of it is great until we give it to people" describes almost every human invention.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alll social media moves toward the dark side, no exceptions.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Alll social media moves toward the dark side, no exceptions.


Drew said I could crash on his couch.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Technology always outpaces ethics.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TikTok fought backagainst the banand went on record to state it only stores TikTok U.S. user data in its U.S. data centers and in Singapore.

It said it has never shared TikTok user data with the Chinese government nor censored content, despite being owned by Beijing-based ByteDance. And it said it would never do so, if asked.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Internet.

Welcome to the Internet - Bo Burnham (from "INSIDE")
Youtube k1BneeJTDcU



Also, be sure to watch Burnham's Inside if you haven't already.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What happened to you China? You used to be cool.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The USA does it to the rest of us, unilaterally. Why would they care if TikTok does it to them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just wait until they start using your likeness to create ads targeting people on your friends list.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chinese company spying on you?
Collecting biometric data?
I'm shocked.
No really, I am.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffm​a​n/2020/06/26/warning-apple-suddenly-ca​tches-tiktok-secretly-spying-on-millio​ns-of-iphone-users/

https://securityboulevard.com/2020/12​/​tiktok-is-spyware-warns-reddit-ceo-we-​dont-care-say-users/

https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgqbm​k​/tiktok-data-collection

Next you'll expect me to believe Facebook is bad.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's zero reason for a social media app/video platform to gather biometric data.  Like.....ever.  There's zero chances this isn't malicious.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oblig
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am so glad I never signed up for tik tok!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We used to be afraid of...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

...this is fine...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tik-Tok has begun to learn rapidly and will become self-aware at 2:14 a.m., EDT, on August 29, 2021.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Chinese company spying on you?
Collecting biometric data?
I'm shocked.
No really, I am.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffma​n/2020/06/26/warning-apple-suddenly-ca​tches-tiktok-secretly-spying-on-millio​ns-of-iphone-users/

https://securityboulevard.com/2020/12/​tiktok-is-spyware-warns-reddit-ceo-we-​dont-care-say-users/

https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgqbmk​/tiktok-data-collection

Next you'll expect me to believe Facebook is bad.


Our own tiktok, with blackjack and hookers
Tiktok on the ocean
Tiktok at rest
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tik Tok, you don't stop
To the
Tik Tok, you don't quit
 
