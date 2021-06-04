 Skip to content
(NBC News)   After Alabama returns guns to a man who had them confiscated due to a domestic violence charge against his wife, he used his second amendment rights to kill her   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do I feel that if she weren't a pretty blonde white girl we wouldn't be hearing about this?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His right to have guns outweighed her right to live.

Prove me wrong.

\f*ck the GOP, the NRA, and Alabama
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby's headline makes my head hurt
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad story.  I think he also killed the commas TFH needed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, the husband was a cop, the domestic violence charge is from when he shot her a year ago (They were allegedly fighting over a gun and it was an accident), he resigned as the IA investigation was going on from the shooting, and got his gun back from IA (It was his personal firearm he was using as a service weapon, which is another problem), then hunted down his wife (In violation of the restraining order she had), kidnapped her from a restaurant and killed her. There are so many fails here it's almost impressive.

/The system failed her so hard.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the tape, reviewed by NBC News, McIntosh talked about his fascination with serial killers and how planning mass shootings was a "soothing thought" that helped him sleep at night. He also told his wife he'd felt the urge to beat her to death with a tennis racket, and if he did do it he'd stand over her body and say, "Laugh now, biatch."

Holy hell, what a farking loon.  With a badge, too.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank God they didn't take away his Sacred RKBA while he was a law-abiding gun owner.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's important is the gun's okay.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guns are just more important than lives.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

anuran: Thank God they didn't take away his Sacred RKBA while he was a law-abiding gun owner.


I know way too farking many gun owners who would say that seriously.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had to kill her with a gun? That's some fetish.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: His right to have guns outweighed her right to live.

Prove me wrong.

\f*ck the GOP, the NRA, and Alabama


Well we have no problem proving you are a idiot with this comment
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun

What's next you will tell us T-rump becomes POTUs again in August?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No half measures, Walt.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azlefty: Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun

What's next you will tell us T-rump becomes POTUs again in August?


White Knighting a murder by gun, you? My shocked face told me not to bother.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azlefty: Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun

What's next you will tell us T-rump becomes POTUs again in August?


Are you being satirical, purposefully obtuse, or just plain stupid?
Everyone here is pointing fingers at the sexual fetish/religious worship of guns that makes having them more important than anything else, so important that shoving them back into the hands of a violent criminal took priority over everything.
Prior shooting? So what?
Dead woman? Meh. Acceptable casualty.
But a White Cop might not be able to wave his Freedom Penis around? This outrage shall not stand!

Everyone understands that the gun isn't the villain here. Our sick culture especially the NRA, the GOP, and other gun fetishists is.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: What's important is the gun's okay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun


Doss such a mistake tend to happen in a countries -- or even the existing states -- with stricter gun laws?  Would you be opposed to a federal agency collecting statistics on the matter? No need to answer, I already know.

Seems more like you have an expectation and seek evidence to confirm it rather than doing the opposite. You should be careful as that weakness will be used by nefarious people to exploit you in many ways, while it will be used by yourself to accidentally make your life more miserable by finding evil where it doesn't otherwise exist.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun

What's next you will tell us T-rump becomes POTUs again in August?


Professional courtesy. He used to be a cop, so rules don't apply.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anuran: Azlefty: Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun

What's next you will tell us T-rump becomes POTUs again in August?

Are you being satirical, purposefully obtuse, or just plain stupid?
Everyone here is pointing fingers at the sexual fetish/religious worship of guns that makes having them more important than anything else, so important that shoving them back into the hands of a violent criminal took priority over everything.
Prior shooting? So what?
Dead woman? Meh. Acceptable casualty.
But a White Cop might not be able to wave his Freedom Penis around? This outrage shall not stand!

Everyone understands that the gun isn't the villain here. Our sick culture especially the NRA, the GOP, and other gun fetishists is.


Don't be so sure. It's possible that the gun was made in a factory built on an ancient Indian graveyard using iron salvaged from Hitler's toilet, forged over a fire made by burning pieces of the True Cross, and equiped with grips fashioned from the little rubber tips stolen from the ends of blind orphans' canes. So really, just like the NRA says, all other guns are safe, you just need to avoid the cursed Death Gun to prevent this situation from happening again.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome to Russia, Comrade.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Albert911emt: His right to have guns outweighed her right to live.

Prove me wrong.

\f*ck the GOP, the NRA, and Alabama

Well we have no problem proving you are a idiot with this comment


I think you need to take a step back from the keyboard
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This country is so farked up sometimes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: you just need to avoid the cursed Death Gun to prevent this situation from happening again.


I'm pretty sure I played that on Steam at some point.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's the rub. Ever gun owner is a responsible gun owner until the day they aren't.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And because we are hearing about it on the internet, I assume... hot blonde?

Clicks...
...Yup...
 
NEDM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: His right to have guns outweighed her right to live.

Prove me wrong.

\f*ck the GOP, the NRA, and Alabama


He was an ex-cop.  Gun laws literally do not apply to him.

No, seriously.  Read them.  They almost always have exceptions for "Current and Former Law Enforcement Officers".
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obvious tag hiding from the shooter in a closet?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's be honest here, who's more important... some woman or a patriot exercising his Constitutional rights?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NEDM: Albert911emt: His right to have guns outweighed her right to live.

Prove me wrong.

\f*ck the GOP, the NRA, and Alabama

He was an ex-cop.  Gun laws literally do not apply to him.

No, seriously.  Read them.  They almost always have exceptions for "Current and Former Law Enforcement Officers".


Even ones who previously wounded their spouse, with their gun.

This is all so farked up.   And he only got 30 years for murdering her, after he had already shot her once.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He sure stood his ground.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, the husband was a cop, the domestic violence charge is from when he shot her a year ago (They were allegedly fighting over a gun and it was an accident), he resigned as the IA investigation was going on from the shooting, and got his gun back from IA (It was his personal firearm he was using as a service weapon, which is another problem), then hunted down his wife (In violation of the restraining order she had), kidnapped her from a restaurant and killed her. There are so many fails here it's almost impressive.

/The system failed her so hard.


But it worked great for him.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because of the existence of the protective order, state prosecutors charged McIntosh with capital murder punishable with the death penalty.

That's too little, too late.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But the gun survived.
Love these feel good stories.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

little big man: On the tape, reviewed by NBC News, McIntosh talked about his fascination with serial killers and how planning mass shootings was a "soothing thought" that helped him sleep at night. He also told his wife he'd felt the urge to beat her to death with a tennis racket,


It's safe to say there was no... love in that marriage.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: He sure stood his ground.


Dude that's not relevant.
She wasn't even black.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't think there is anything specifically in the Constitution that says that a person has a right not to be killed by someone with a gun, but there IS something about bearing arms, so we can only guess that this is what the FOUNDING FATHERS wanted for America.

Who are we to argue with the FOUNDING FATHERS, after all?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: little big man: On the tape, reviewed by NBC News, McIntosh talked about his fascination with serial killers and how planning mass shootings was a "soothing thought" that helped him sleep at night. He also told his wife he'd felt the urge to beat her to death with a tennis racket,

It's safe to say there was no... love in that marriage.


My first clue was the Burberry scarf.
 
scanman61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun

What's next you will tell us T-rump becomes POTUs again in August?


I don't blame guns, I blame people with guns.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: little big man: On the tape, reviewed by NBC News, McIntosh talked about his fascination with serial killers and how planning mass shootings was a "soothing thought" that helped him sleep at night. He also told his wife he'd felt the urge to beat her to death with a tennis racket,

It's safe to say there was no... love in that marriage.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the officer is ex-military? Let's take a look. BRB, Googling.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She died free of oppressive gun restrictions. The Libs want to take away freedom from women like her.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anuran: Azlefty: Again we see how the anti gun nuts are the  actual nuts!

Restraining order, DV charges  both of which mandate the weapons' be held to adjudication.  Yet the Idiot Sherriff gave them back so we blame the gun

What's next you will tell us T-rump becomes POTUs again in August?

Are you being satirical, purposefully obtuse, or just plain stupid?
Everyone here is pointing fingers at the sexual fetish/religious worship of guns that makes having them more important than anything else, so important that shoving them back into the hands of a violent criminal took priority over everything.
Prior shooting? So what?
Dead woman? Meh. Acceptable casualty.
But a White Cop might not be able to wave his Freedom Penis around? This outrage shall not stand!

Everyone understands that the gun isn't the villain here. Our sick culture especially the NRA, the GOP, and other gun fetishists is.


Oh my god you libs. A gun is just a tool.

Made specifically for putting conical holes in people.

Look gun nuts, if your hobby was just to punch a hole in a piece of paper, or to hunt deer, you still wouldn't need a few grams of lead in front of a hundred grains you Pants-wetting cowards.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is exactly the reason I'm in favor of more gun control laws. When you buy a gun you have to answer a few questions about domestic violence, something along the lines of "have you ever been convicted or are under a restraining order for domestic violence?" The federal or state (if you live in a state where that is required) background check should pop a big red flag that you should not own a gun. The fact they gave that asshole back a firearm is absolutely unacceptable and a dereliction of duty on them.

Seriously fark the NRA and any other gun lobby group that thinks just anyone should own a firearm. I want and demand accountability for gun owners. I think any responsible gun owner should feel the same way. I say that as a person who owns a lot of guns.

/don't ban, license, inspect, and verify.
//"Well regulated".
 
NEDM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: She died free of oppressive gun restrictions. The Libs want to take away freedom from women like her.


Look, I know that's the typical Fark mindset, but if he wasn't a cop he would have never gotten his gun back.  If he was a "normal" citizen he'd still have them gone pending his trial.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why our nation needs much, much stricter gun laws like an assault weapons ban to prevent these sorts of horrendous incidents. A woman is dead because a man had completely legal access to firearms despite his history of domestic violence.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't bother with a trial, just take him out back somewhere, force him to dig a hole, and you know the rest.
 
NEDM
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mail Order American Husband: Yeah, this is exactly the reason I'm in favor of more gun control laws. When you buy a gun you have to answer a few questions about domestic violence, something along the lines of "have you ever been convicted or are under a restraining order for domestic violence?" The federal or state (if you live in a state where that is required) background check should pop a big red flag that you should not own a gun. The fact they gave that asshole back a firearm is absolutely unacceptable and a dereliction of duty on them.


Yes...they do.  He *shouldn't* have gotten his gun back under the law...if he was a normal citizen.  But since he was a cop, they went "oh well yer alright boh-yah".  No gun control law would have stopped this because they had to OVERRIDE the existing ones to do it in the first place.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In text messages, Cunningham arranged with McIntosh to meet him at the parking lot of the local ALEA office. On Nov. 15, 2019, he handed McIntosh his gun, according to ALEA.

His brothers in blue knew, or should have known, what McIntosh was planning.

They clearly didn't care.
 
